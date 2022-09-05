ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 3

Patti Burress
3d ago

If this be true then why are fast food restaurants locking their doors and only using the drive thru due to lack of staff?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Business
San Antonio, TX
Government
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

CPS Energy names new leader

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Rudy Garza has been CPS Energy’s interim President and CEO for the past 10 months. Now, the job and title are officially his. The community expressed support for him during public comments at Tuesday's board meeting before he was elected. “In its wonderous history,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Labor Market#Labor Day#Job Market#Workforce Solutions Alamo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KSAT 12

3 iconic Alamo Plaza businesses close forever

SAN ANTONIO – Three iconic Alamo Plaza businesses shuttered their doors for the final time on Labor Day to make way for an Alamo visitor center and museum. Guinness World Records Museum, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure and Tomb Rider 3D Adventure Ride & Arcade have all been permanently closed to make room for the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

HISTORY OF ST. PHILIP’S COLLEGE AND SLAVERY

The white Episcopalian Church in San Antonio was at the forefront of the conspiracy to make Black people subservient to the needs of whites. In 1882, the true founders of St. Philip’s College can be said to be John M Randolph, James R. Davis, Reverend Abraham Grant, J.C. Emory, R.H. Harbert, and J. C. Carnes. These men were erased from San Antonio history. They met and pushed for a state college for Black folks. They brought forth a petition in San Antonio to city hall and all the while the white Episcopalian was waiting in the wings to sabotage it by making sure they controlled the educational aspirations of Blacks in San Antonio. They were attempting to control education for Blacks with curriculum that was geared to servicing the needs of whites—slavery by another name.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ballparkdigest.com

Debate continues over location of new Missions ballpark

Continue to debate possible locations for a new Missions ballpark, with the discussion expanding to once again include the University of Texas at San Antonio. Two potential sites have been discussed for a new San Antonio Missions (Double-A; Texas League) ballpark, including a downtown location near the San Pedro Creek area that would be part of urban development. Also mentioned is the former Lone Star Brewery site south of downtown, a more logistically challenging site. (With little development spinoff possible for Wolff Stadium, upgrading that facility isn’t under consideration.)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Observer

Texas’ Summer from Hell

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy