Patti Burress
3d ago
If this be true then why are fast food restaurants locking their doors and only using the drive thru due to lack of staff?
Here's What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker Store
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don't Care About You
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow Eatery
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio
Almost half of San Antonio-area homes experienced price cuts amid cooling real estate market
In total, four Texas cities landed in Redfin's top 20 markets with the highest percentage of price cuts.
TikToker pleads to not turn Austin-San Antonio area into next metroplex
"Do not make us defend the Alamo again girl."
KSAT 12
A home on the North or West Side grows increasingly out of reach for most San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homebuyers looking in the city’s North and West sides may find themselves locked out of an increasing number of areas. Over the course of the pandemic, nine San Antonio ZIP codes became prohibitively expensive for median income households: four on the North Side, four on the Far West Side, and one in the Lone Star district downtown.
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
Chinese online retailer Shein popping into San Antonio's River Center Mall this weekend
The stop at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter is part of company's 'SHEINTexas' tour.
CPS Energy names new leader
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Rudy Garza has been CPS Energy’s interim President and CEO for the past 10 months. Now, the job and title are officially his. The community expressed support for him during public comments at Tuesday's board meeting before he was elected. “In its wonderous history,...
foxsanantonio.com
Schertz manufacturing company hiring for positions with $18.75 an hour starting pay
SCHERTZ -- A manufacturing company located in Schertz is looking for new employees to join their team. Munters will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 13. The hiring event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Munter's location at 16900 Jordan Road. The company which makes items such...
Kerbey Lane is now in San Antonio. Here's what to know before you go.
We get the queso hype.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman organizing flood relief for area where she’s from in Mexico
SAN ANTONIO – Rose Garza hopes what is now a desire to help flood victims in the state of Coahuila where she’s from will become an actual relief effort for the people who are still there. Heavy rain last week drenched not only the border cities of Ciudad...
HDRC approves Hemisfair's 17-story San Antonio hotel tower
The hotel will have space for retail and a restaurant.
Japan-based company announces $75M Seguin stainless tube facility
The facility will be opened by 2024.
Fiesta Patrias celebrates San Antonio's cultural connection with Mexico
Fiestas Patrias commemorate Mexico's independence and honors San Antonio's strong connection to Mexico.
Dollar General's home goods chain to build $1.5M Kerrville store
The home goods store set to begin construction next month.
Reese Bros BBQ praised as one of the best new restaurants in the US
Reese Bros Barbecue is representing the Alamo City.
3 San Antonio companies among best large employers in Texas, says Forbes
Several local workplaces are working overtime toward success, and it's paying off. A new list from Forbes and Statista ranks three San Antonio companies among the state’s best major employers, both those based in Texas and those with a significant presence here. They are:. No. 5 University of Texas...
KSAT 12
3 iconic Alamo Plaza businesses close forever
SAN ANTONIO – Three iconic Alamo Plaza businesses shuttered their doors for the final time on Labor Day to make way for an Alamo visitor center and museum. Guinness World Records Museum, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure and Tomb Rider 3D Adventure Ride & Arcade have all been permanently closed to make room for the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
saobserver.com
HISTORY OF ST. PHILIP’S COLLEGE AND SLAVERY
The white Episcopalian Church in San Antonio was at the forefront of the conspiracy to make Black people subservient to the needs of whites. In 1882, the true founders of St. Philip’s College can be said to be John M Randolph, James R. Davis, Reverend Abraham Grant, J.C. Emory, R.H. Harbert, and J. C. Carnes. These men were erased from San Antonio history. They met and pushed for a state college for Black folks. They brought forth a petition in San Antonio to city hall and all the while the white Episcopalian was waiting in the wings to sabotage it by making sure they controlled the educational aspirations of Blacks in San Antonio. They were attempting to control education for Blacks with curriculum that was geared to servicing the needs of whites—slavery by another name.
ballparkdigest.com
Debate continues over location of new Missions ballpark
Continue to debate possible locations for a new Missions ballpark, with the discussion expanding to once again include the University of Texas at San Antonio. Two potential sites have been discussed for a new San Antonio Missions (Double-A; Texas League) ballpark, including a downtown location near the San Pedro Creek area that would be part of urban development. Also mentioned is the former Lone Star Brewery site south of downtown, a more logistically challenging site. (With little development spinoff possible for Wolff Stadium, upgrading that facility isn’t under consideration.)
Texas’ Summer from Hell
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
KSAT 12
Suicide now 2nd leading cause of death in people 10-34 in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – “I lost my father to suicide in 2010,” said Greg Watson from San Antonio. Watson was 21 at the time. “I ended up turning to my own self medication and grief and it was difficult to get outside of that,” Watson said. He...
Comments / 3