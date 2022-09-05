ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Croix County, WI

Hudson Star-Observer

ADRC offers free resources for caregivers

Caregiving for a family member or friend can be stressful – physically, emotionally and financially. The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of St. Croix County has openings for their Managing Caregiver Stress Workshop and Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These resources are free and help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative.
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Festivals, art, films and more this weekend

Art on the Kinni features over 70 juried artists, along with several budding artists, a children's art tent, two musical venues and eight food vendors. Many of your friends and neighbors were among 2019’s record crowd of close to 5,800 art lovers who provided a steady stream of foot traffic along the scenic Kinnickinnic/White Trail, Heritage Park and Veteran's Park.
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Loon loses battle with lead poisoning

The loon rescued at Perch Lake in late July has lost its battle with lead poisoning. A post on the St. Croix County Parks Facebook page reported that the loon being cared for by the Raptor Education Group in Antigo, Wisconsin, passed away from multiple organ failure likely due to effects of lead poisoning.
ANTIGO, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

"Everybody's in" on the Golden Rule

Over the last few years, Hudsonites and organizations have been teaming together with the common and universal goal of inspiring others to join them in following one rule – the golden one. A simple eleven words guide Hudson’s Golden Rule initiative. “Do unto others as you would have...
HUDSON, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Somerset, WI
County
Saint Croix County, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Hudson Grocery Cooperative seeks owners

It has begun time for the Hudson Grocery Cooperative to enter its next stage – finding a location. In 2012, the Hudson Grocery Cooperative became a legal entity, creating articles of incorporation, bylaws and beginning to recruit owners. Since then, it has been steadily growing. Recently it has had a surge in interest.
HUDSON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin sheriffs working with ICE push immigrants from jail to deportation

This story has been updated to reflect a change in Dane County Sheriff’s Office policy in August of 2021. The department no longer informs ICE when it has an undocumented immigrant in custody.  Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for […] The post Wisconsin sheriffs working with ICE push immigrants from jail to deportation appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

Wisconsin perspectives on what the new Inflation Reduction Act means for consumers and the planet

Last month, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA. Within its sweeping scope, the law allocates nearly $400 billion to incentivize clean energy and climate action. Supporters call it a win for consumers in reducing energy costs along with their carbon footprints. But will the carrots rather than stick approach be enough mitigate an increasingly volatile climate?
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’

(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Tobacco once an important crop for Wisconsin growers

Not too long ago, I received an email from Perry K. who asked this question: “Recently I witnessed tobacco harvesting near Platteville. My very old recollection was that tobacco grown in Wisconsin was specifically used as the outer wrapper for cigars. Is my memory fading? Or is this tobacco just normal cigarette tobacco? Thank you for your time, Perry K.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Hastings Star Gazette

Mills Fleet Farm tailored for Hastings

The wait for the Mills Fleet Farm in Hastings is over. The doors to the big-box retailer are open. Inside awaits a tailor-made shopping experience for Hastings. Throughout the planning process, Fleet Farm consulted with residents to find out what products and services they wanted available. A good example –...
HASTINGS, MN
gowatertown.net

Woman seeks name change for state park in west central Minnesota

NEW LONDON, MINN. – A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota’s first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military’s effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862, and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato.
NEW LONDON, MN
communityreporter.org

Mayor Carter calls for 15% property tax hike for 2023

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is calling for a 15.34% property tax levy increase as part of his 2023 $782 million 2023 proposed budget. The proposed property tax levy totals $202.3 million. This increase would amount to roughly $19.25 per month, or $231 per year, increase for a median value...
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6 Wisconsin officials with Oath Keepers ties, analysis shows

MILWAUKEE - A new analysis shows 81 government officials across the United States have ties to the Oath Keepers, an extremist anti-government group. Six of them are from Wisconsin. To be clear, the mere inclusion of someone's name on this list does not mean that person was a member of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale

Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
OAKDALE, MN

