FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saint Paul program offers $750 a month of guaranteed income for immigrantsBeth TorresSaint Paul, MN
The Closing of the Stroh (Hamm's) Brewery in St. Paul (November 21, 1997)Matt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Hudson Star-Observer
Festivals, art, films and more this weekend
Art on the Kinni features over 70 juried artists, along with several budding artists, a children's art tent, two musical venues and eight food vendors. Many of your friends and neighbors were among 2019’s record crowd of close to 5,800 art lovers who provided a steady stream of foot traffic along the scenic Kinnickinnic/White Trail, Heritage Park and Veteran's Park.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
After pickle pizza took State Fair by storm, Minneapolis pizzeria launches its own version
Pickle Pizza was arguably the big food talking point at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, and its success has convinced an acclaimed Minneapolis pizzeria to launch its own version. Slice Minneapolis, has locations at 519 E. Hennepin Ave. and Midtown Global Market, announced that starting Thursday, a Dill Pickle Ranch...
Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead
Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 9-11)
Check out one of the many small-town festivals or cultural fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Parking at Bayfront is $10. This event features a large farmers market that showcases...
Eater
The Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
Summer was packed with exciting restaurant openings in the Twin Cities — and fall 2022 promises even more to look forward to. Minnesota’s sunny season brought legendary egg rolls and traditional Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Paul at Em Que Viet; a neighborhood bar resurrection in the form of Little Tijuana; Latin American cuisine and a dose of magical realism to the shores of Lake Minnetonka at Macanda; and many more. There were significant closings, too. David Fong’s, an institution of Chinese-American cuisine in Bloomington, announced it would close its doors after a 64-year run. Bar Brava twilighted its full-service menu, and Pie & Mighty sold one last coconut cream on Chicago Avenue.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale
Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
Hastings Star Gazette
Mills Fleet Farm tailored for Hastings
The wait for the Mills Fleet Farm in Hastings is over. The doors to the big-box retailer are open. Inside awaits a tailor-made shopping experience for Hastings. Throughout the planning process, Fleet Farm consulted with residents to find out what products and services they wanted available. A good example –...
mygateway.news
Woodville GarageBar will be – is AWESOME!
WOODVILLE, WI – The much-anticipated opening of the Woodville GarageBar will be awesome, oh, it has occurred on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, it is awesome! It was a “soft” opening with the Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. For more information about that October Grand Opening in a bit.
Body of missing Zimmerman man recovered in northern MN
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a Zimmerman man was found Tuesday after he was was reported missing on Sept. 5. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m., not far from where his vehicle was located off rural Turtle Creek Road.
rejournals.com
Minneapolis’ Knutson Construction names VP of technology
Minneapolis-based Knutson Construction has promoted Katie Montag to vice president of technology and innovation. In this new role, Montag will develop and lead the execution of the latest technological advancements that will deliver new value to Knutson’s clients, partners and internal team. Montag joined Knutson in 2017 as BIM...
KIMT
2 dead in plane crash near Red Wing, took off from Rochester
BAY CITY, Wis. (AP) — Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City.
Hudson Star-Observer
"Everybody's in" on the Golden Rule
Over the last few years, Hudsonites and organizations have been teaming together with the common and universal goal of inspiring others to join them in following one rule – the golden one. A simple eleven words guide Hudson’s Golden Rule initiative. “Do unto others as you would have...
For many, working the State Fair is a summer tradition
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota — Labor Day marks the last day of the Minnesota State Fair. "When it gets to the 12th day, you have such mixed feelings because you're tired but you're really going to miss it," Lori Ribar said. Ribar is celebrating her 50th year at the fair.
Former Gophers track & field standout dies after crash
BLOOMINGTON, Minn — Former University of Minnesota track standout Eric Walker has died following a crash late last month in Bloomington. Walker died Saturday, a week after investigators say his vehicle was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 77 and Old Shakopee Road on Aug. 27.
Minnesota couple among those presumed dead in Puget Sound float plane crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A married couple from the Twin Cities have been confirmed as two of the 10 people aboard a float plane that crashed on the west coast Sunday and are among the nine victims still missing and presumed dead. A family member confirmed that Luke Ludwig, 42, and his wife, Rebecca Ludwig, 42, were killed in the Puget Sound crash on Sunday northwest of Seattle, Washington. The married couple with kids lived in Excelsior; their kids are safe and with other family."We have nothing to share at this time other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from...
Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
