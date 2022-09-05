ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Hudson Star-Observer

Festivals, art, films and more this weekend

Art on the Kinni features over 70 juried artists, along with several budding artists, a children's art tent, two musical venues and eight food vendors. Many of your friends and neighbors were among 2019’s record crowd of close to 5,800 art lovers who provided a steady stream of foot traffic along the scenic Kinnickinnic/White Trail, Heritage Park and Veteran's Park.
HUDSON, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit

Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead

Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Eater

The Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

Summer was packed with exciting restaurant openings in the Twin Cities — and fall 2022 promises even more to look forward to. Minnesota’s sunny season brought legendary egg rolls and traditional Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Paul at Em Que Viet; a neighborhood bar resurrection in the form of Little Tijuana; Latin American cuisine and a dose of magical realism to the shores of Lake Minnetonka at Macanda; and many more. There were significant closings, too. David Fong’s, an institution of Chinese-American cuisine in Bloomington, announced it would close its doors after a 64-year run. Bar Brava twilighted its full-service menu, and Pie & Mighty sold one last coconut cream on Chicago Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale

Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
OAKDALE, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Mills Fleet Farm tailored for Hastings

The wait for the Mills Fleet Farm in Hastings is over. The doors to the big-box retailer are open. Inside awaits a tailor-made shopping experience for Hastings. Throughout the planning process, Fleet Farm consulted with residents to find out what products and services they wanted available. A good example –...
HASTINGS, MN
mygateway.news

Woodville GarageBar will be – is AWESOME!

WOODVILLE, WI – The much-anticipated opening of the Woodville GarageBar will be awesome, oh, it has occurred on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, it is awesome! It was a “soft” opening with the Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. For more information about that October Grand Opening in a bit.
WOODVILLE, WI
KARE 11

Body of missing Zimmerman man recovered in northern MN

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a Zimmerman man was found Tuesday after he was was reported missing on Sept. 5. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m., not far from where his vehicle was located off rural Turtle Creek Road.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
rejournals.com

Minneapolis’ Knutson Construction names VP of technology

Minneapolis-based Knutson Construction has promoted Katie Montag to vice president of technology and innovation. In this new role, Montag will develop and lead the execution of the latest technological advancements that will deliver new value to Knutson’s clients, partners and internal team. Montag joined Knutson in 2017 as BIM...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

2 dead in plane crash near Red Wing, took off from Rochester

BAY CITY, Wis. (AP) — Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City.
RED WING, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

"Everybody's in" on the Golden Rule

Over the last few years, Hudsonites and organizations have been teaming together with the common and universal goal of inspiring others to join them in following one rule – the golden one. A simple eleven words guide Hudson’s Golden Rule initiative. “Do unto others as you would have...
HUDSON, WI
KARE 11

Former Gophers track & field standout dies after crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn — Former University of Minnesota track standout Eric Walker has died following a crash late last month in Bloomington. Walker died Saturday, a week after investigators say his vehicle was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 77 and Old Shakopee Road on Aug. 27.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota couple among those presumed dead in Puget Sound float plane crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A married couple from the Twin Cities have been confirmed as two of the 10 people aboard a float plane that crashed on the west coast Sunday and are among the nine victims still missing and presumed dead. A family member confirmed that Luke Ludwig, 42, and his wife, Rebecca Ludwig, 42, were killed in the Puget Sound crash on Sunday northwest of Seattle, Washington. The married couple with kids lived in Excelsior; their kids are safe and with other family."We have nothing to share at this time other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN

