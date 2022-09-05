Read full article on original website
Stimulus update 2022: $300 direct one-time payments being sent out in Hawaii
Hawaii residents are set to receive one-time direct payments of up to $300 in the coming weeks as part of the state's constitutional refund given to each resident who files an income tax return for the previous fiscal year.
Stimulus update 2022: Direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in 14 days
The first batch of $3,200 direct payments will go out to eligible Alaska residents in two weeks. Earlier this year, the Alaska legislature approved a budget that includes payments of $3,200 to eligible residents by the end of the year. The first round of direct payments is set to start hitting bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska's Department of Revenue. Paper checks will then be sent out in early October.
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just seven days away
Maryland residents have one week to claim a student loan debt relief tax credit of up to $1,000.
