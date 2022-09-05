ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richmond, WI

Hudson Star-Observer

Hudson ekes out win over New Richmond in BRC tennis showdown

The Hudson girls tennis team squeezed out a 4-3 victory over New Richmond Tuesday, Sept. 6, to take over sole possession of first place in the Big Rivers Conference regular season standings. Hudson improved to 4-0 in conference play while New Richmond dropped into a second place tie with Eau...
HUDSON, WI
mygateway.news

Woodville GarageBar will be – is AWESOME!

WOODVILLE, WI – The much-anticipated opening of the Woodville GarageBar will be awesome, oh, it has occurred on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, it is awesome! It was a “soft” opening with the Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. For more information about that October Grand Opening in a bit.
WOODVILLE, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Festivals, art, films and more this weekend

Art on the Kinni features over 70 juried artists, along with several budding artists, a children's art tent, two musical venues and eight food vendors. Many of your friends and neighbors were among 2019’s record crowd of close to 5,800 art lovers who provided a steady stream of foot traffic along the scenic Kinnickinnic/White Trail, Heritage Park and Veteran's Park.
HUDSON, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit

Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale

Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
OAKDALE, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Joan ‘Joanie’ Marlette

OAKDALE, Minn. - Joan ‘Joanie’ Marlette, 92, Oakdale, formerly Woodbury, Minn., died Sunday, Sept. 4, in The Water’s of Oakdale. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Memorial Lutheran church in Afton, Minn. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the family.
OAKDALE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
HUMBIRD, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

"Everybody's in" on the Golden Rule

Over the last few years, Hudsonites and organizations have been teaming together with the common and universal goal of inspiring others to join them in following one rule – the golden one. A simple eleven words guide Hudson’s Golden Rule initiative. “Do unto others as you would have...
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Fatal crash shuts down stretch of westbound Highway 62 in Edina

EDINA, Minn. -- Minnesota officials say a stretch of highway in Edina will be closed for several hours following a fatal crash Wednesday morning.According to MnDOT, westbound Highway 62 is closed near France Avenue South - traffic is being diverted to France Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the incident as a fatal crash. Details are limited, so check back for more information. 
EDINA, MN
KROC News

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway

Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
EDINA, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Mills Fleet Farm tailored for Hastings

The wait for the Mills Fleet Farm in Hastings is over. The doors to the big-box retailer are open. Inside awaits a tailor-made shopping experience for Hastings. Throughout the planning process, Fleet Farm consulted with residents to find out what products and services they wanted available. A good example –...
HASTINGS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

UPDATED: Two dead in Red Wing Regional Airport plane crash

An airplane crash occurred at the Red Wing Regional Airport on Tuesday, Sept 6 in the afternoon at about 1:39pm. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash located about one half mile west of the airport in a field on the airport property along Highway 35.
RED WING, MN

