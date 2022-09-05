Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saint Paul program offers $750 a month of guaranteed income for immigrantsBeth TorresSaint Paul, MN
The Closing of the Stroh (Hamm's) Brewery in St. Paul (November 21, 1997)Matt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy WisconsinTravel MavenOsceola, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson ekes out win over New Richmond in BRC tennis showdown
The Hudson girls tennis team squeezed out a 4-3 victory over New Richmond Tuesday, Sept. 6, to take over sole possession of first place in the Big Rivers Conference regular season standings. Hudson improved to 4-0 in conference play while New Richmond dropped into a second place tie with Eau...
Hudson Star-Observer
Big week ahead for River Falls soccer: Outcomes could shape sectional seeding
The season is only two weeks old, but River Falls soccer coach Jacob Langer is already thinking about the playoffs. The Wildcats earned two big wins over Holmen and Onalaska Saturday that Langer said could go a long way to determining sectional seeding. And he’s already doing a little scoreboard watching.
mygateway.news
Woodville GarageBar will be – is AWESOME!
WOODVILLE, WI – The much-anticipated opening of the Woodville GarageBar will be awesome, oh, it has occurred on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, it is awesome! It was a “soft” opening with the Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. For more information about that October Grand Opening in a bit.
Hudson Star-Observer
Festivals, art, films and more this weekend
Art on the Kinni features over 70 juried artists, along with several budding artists, a children's art tent, two musical venues and eight food vendors. Many of your friends and neighbors were among 2019’s record crowd of close to 5,800 art lovers who provided a steady stream of foot traffic along the scenic Kinnickinnic/White Trail, Heritage Park and Veteran's Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale
Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Star-Observer
Joan ‘Joanie’ Marlette
OAKDALE, Minn. - Joan ‘Joanie’ Marlette, 92, Oakdale, formerly Woodbury, Minn., died Sunday, Sept. 4, in The Water’s of Oakdale. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Memorial Lutheran church in Afton, Minn. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the family.
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
fox9.com
Fatal wreck involving FedEx semi, SUV closes road near Northfield, Minn.
GREENVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fatal crash in Dakota County shut down a stretch of road north of Northfield, Minnesota on Tuesday, the sheriff's office reports. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. on Foliage Avenue near 307th Street in Greenvale Township. The sheriff's office says the crash is under...
Hudson Star-Observer
"Everybody's in" on the Golden Rule
Over the last few years, Hudsonites and organizations have been teaming together with the common and universal goal of inspiring others to join them in following one rule – the golden one. A simple eleven words guide Hudson’s Golden Rule initiative. “Do unto others as you would have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fatal crash shuts down stretch of westbound Highway 62 in Edina
EDINA, Minn. -- Minnesota officials say a stretch of highway in Edina will be closed for several hours following a fatal crash Wednesday morning.According to MnDOT, westbound Highway 62 is closed near France Avenue South - traffic is being diverted to France Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the incident as a fatal crash. Details are limited, so check back for more information.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, missing St. Croix man found safe
78-year-old Donald Wannemacher was last seen leaving Faith Church located at N6622 530th St. in Menomonie. He's been missing since 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say he may have dementia or another cognitive impairment that puts him at risk.
'We're not happy' | South Washington County Schools cancel 12 bus routes ahead of school starting
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn — Most school districts have rebounded from last year's bus driver shortage, successfully getting kids to class during the first week of school. But South Washington County schools are still struggling to get the bus drivers they need. School officials say on the first day of...
Hastings Star Gazette
Mills Fleet Farm tailored for Hastings
The wait for the Mills Fleet Farm in Hastings is over. The doors to the big-box retailer are open. Inside awaits a tailor-made shopping experience for Hastings. Throughout the planning process, Fleet Farm consulted with residents to find out what products and services they wanted available. A good example –...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
UPDATED: Two dead in Red Wing Regional Airport plane crash
An airplane crash occurred at the Red Wing Regional Airport on Tuesday, Sept 6 in the afternoon at about 1:39pm. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash located about one half mile west of the airport in a field on the airport property along Highway 35.
WEAU-TV 13
ORDER UP: Valley Burger Company is taking part in Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After taking two years off, Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week is gearing up to return. Almost 30 restaurants are participating and offering special menu items for the 10-day event which runs September 16th through September 25th. Valley Burger Company in Eau Claire is one of the...
Police identify two killed in Tuesday plane crash
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two victims who died in a small plane crash in Bay City, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.
Comments / 0