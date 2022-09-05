Read full article on original website
2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing
Some companies that sell everyday essentials in high volume are posting solid gains.
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Lululemon Stock a Buy?
Lululemon is outperforming the best retailers in a difficult operating environment. The stock looks expensive, but it might be justified given Lululemon's business performance.
Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crushing It Today
Regeneron's stock was deep in the red through the first eight months of the year. Looming competition for the anti-blindness therapy Eylea has weighed on the biotech's shares this year. A key win in the clinic seems to be assuaging these fears today.
Why Lyft Stock Was Soaring Today
Unsubstantiated rumors swirled around a possible takeover of the ridesharing company.
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer
Could Procter & Gamble Help You Become a Millionaire?
P&G is already the market leader in many of the product categories in which it does business. Much of the company's per-share profit growth of late comes from stock buybacks rather than sales growth. Investors seeking more capital appreciation than income will want to consider other options.
Why Iveric Bio Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week
Iveric Bio reported positive results on Tuesday for Zimura in treating geographic atrophy. Geographic atrophy is the advanced stage of age-related macular degeneration. Iveric plans to file for U.S. approval of Zimura by the end of 2023 Q1.
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.
AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
Warren Buffett's company holds a sizable stake in American Express. American Express' revenue growth is notable given the high-inflation environment. Moreover, the company withstood macro-level challenges as young cardholders ramped up their spending.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an
Why Shares of Sunrun Are Rising This Week
Investors are starting to see that the sector could benefit tremendously from the Inflation Reduction Act. Consumer solar installation projects will soon be eligible for a nice tax credit.
Why Shares of Bilibili Are Falling Today
Earnings missed analyst estimates, while revenue beat.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Zoom is a leader in videoconferencing software, and it is gaining traction in the cloud phone and contact center markets. Revenue growth slowed to 8% in the most recent quarter, and free cash flow dropped 50%. Zoom stock currently trades at 5.7 times sales, its cheapest valuation as a public
Is Broadcom Stock a Buy After Shaking Off Chip Demand Worries?
Broadcom revenue jumped 25% year over year in Q3, driven by a 32% gain in its chip segment. Strong chip sales should continue next quarter thanks to its designs geared towards data centers and networking. The pending VMWare acquisition clouds the picture, but this remains a top semiconductor stock to
Why Dave & Buster's Stock Plunged Today
Dave & Buster's brands are clearly resonating with consumers during the pandemic. But higher costs are weighing on the company's profitability.
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Were Up Thursday Morning
SEC Chair Gary Gensler made comments that solidify his position that more cryptocurrencies should be regulated as securities. Fed Governor Michael Barr has his sights on stablecoins. Coinbase is getting aggressive in defending cryptocurrencies.
Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Popped 10% Today
Jefferies upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers this morning -- and set a $4 price target on the sub-$3 stock. Nordic American also stopped just short of promising to raise its dividend today.
Why Abbot Stock Was a Winner Today
The healthcare company released highly encouraging data on an important pediatric device. Three years of data on the Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder show an extremely high survival rate in patients.
Why Skillsoft Stock Dropped 14.9% Today
Skillsoft missed on the top and bottom lines for its fiscal 2023 second quarter. A Wall Street analyst lowered their price target on the stock in light of management's weaker guidance.
