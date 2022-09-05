What's Next: Steelers Week 1 Plans Before Cincinnati

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few loose ends to tighten up before Week 1.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering their first week of the 2022 season. Exhibition games are behind us and regular season football is finally here - but the Steelers still need to finish off a few things before kickoff.

The Steelers travel to the newly-named Paycor Stadium. Week 1 brings plenty on its own, but Pittsburgh starts the week with headlines outside of the game.

So, what's coming for the Steelers? Well, there are a few things to expect before they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

Naming a Starting Quarterback

The Steelers are set to name their starting quarterback this week and we're finally nearing the end of a summer-long battle. Mitch Trubisky is still expected to be the Week 1 starter but it wouldn't surprise many if Kenny Pickett's name was at the front of the depth chart.

Mike Tomlin's Tuesday press conference will likely be where the announcement comes. The release of the depth chart could happen before he takes the podium, though.

Figure Out the Running Back Rotation

Is Jaylen Warren the No. 2 running back in Pittsburgh? After beating out Anthony McFarland, the only question left is who will play behind Najee Harris.

The way the preseason went, it's hard to imagine a football game on Sunday without the undrafted rookie catching attention from fans.

Benny Snell Jr. is established and has held a role as the No. 2 for the last three seasons. That doesn't mean Warren can't overtake the role, though.

Replace Damontae Kazee

The Steelers will be without Damontae Kazee for at least four weeks, and replacing him is more difficult than it may seem. Running three-safety sets was part of Pittsburgh's defensive plans this season, and now, they need to figure out if that's still an option.

Tre Norwood is the easiest name to replace Kazee, but the second-year was looking at a versatile role this season. If the team moves him to strictly third safety, that will remove his play in the slot, nickel and dime.

Finalizing Week 1 Defense

The goal for the defense this week is to figure out who's playing and how much. Malik Reed will have the week to adjust to the defense, Alex Highsmith will be working his way back from a rib injury and depth pieces like Isaiahh Loudermilk will try to be ready for Week 1.

The injury questions mean the Steelers need to have plans and then put them into place. There are a lot of "ifs" right now. They have five days to turn them into definite.

Decide on the Offensive Line

With the trade for Jesse Davis, there isn't expected to be any change to the offensive line. Really, it's about whether or not Davis can play both sides and whether or not the team feels confident in the group they're rolling out there.

Don't expect many, or any changes to the starting five. Do expect some pressure for Dan Moore Jr., though.

