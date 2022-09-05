Read full article on original website
Duke basketball recruiting: Four-star PF TJ Power commits to Blue Devils' top-ranked 2023 class
Duke bolstered its No. 1-ranked recruiting class on Wednesday with yet another big addition in the 2023 cycle, adding a commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube channel from four-star forward TJ Power. Power, a 6-foot-8 big man who rates as a top-25 player in his class and No. 1 from the state of Massachusetts, chose the Blue Devils over a long list of suitors that included Boston College, Iowa, North Carolina and Virginia.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited by ankle, will play Sunday
Prescott was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a right ankle injury, but he emphasized that he's fine and in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I feel great. I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time," Prescott said. "I'm good to go. I promise you."
Pirates' Zack Collins: Catches on with Bucs
The Pirates claimed Collins off waivers from the Blue Jays and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Collins joins his third organization after the White Sox previously shipped him to Toronto shortly before Opening Day. With Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk ahead of him in the pecking order at catcher in Toronto, Collins wasn't able to carve out consistent playing time, as he saw action in 26 games with the big club while slashing .194/.266/.417 in 79 plate appearances. Though Collins will report to Triple-A as he joins his new organization, the Pirates could give him a look at the big-league level before long. Neither of the two catchers on the 28-man active roster -- Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman -- profile as long-term solutions at the position.
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Full participant Wednesday
Brightwell (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Brightwell was sidelined for the Giants' second preseason contest but returned to action for the finale and will be good to go for the regular-season opener. The second-year return man is expected to operate as a depth running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, but he'll get most of his snaps on special teams.
Wyatt Davis: Joins Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Davis to their practice squad last week, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Davis was a third-round selection by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he operated in a depth role during his rookie campaign. Minnesota cut him at the end of training camp, but he quickly landed with the Giants. Davis will look to work his way up to the 53-man roster as a member of New York's practice squad.
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Back from elbow issue
Bredeson (elbow) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Bredeson sat out the preseason finale with the elbow injury, but it appears he's ready to go heading into Week 1. He played in eight games (one start) for the Giants last season.
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Listed as backup
Edwards is listed as a backup receiver on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Saints, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Edwards was the odd man out in Las Vegas after the team traded for Davante Adams, which resulted in the 2020...
Giants' Jihad Ward: Submits another full practice
Ward (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ward suffered an unspecified injury in mid-August, but he has submitted back-to-back full practices and will likely be available to make his Giants debut in Week 1. The veteran defensive end was a solid rotational player with both Baltimore in 2020 and Jacksonville in 2021 and will look to serve a similar role with New York in 2022.
Giants' David Villar: Goes yard in win
Villar went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers. Villar drew the start at first base in this contest, his third start in the last four games since he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. He had gone 0-for-7 since the call-up before delivering a third-inning single and a two-run blast in the fourth. The 25-year-old infielder's had some trouble translating his success from the minors to the majors, as he's slashing just .181/.326/.319 with two homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 89 big-league plate appearances.
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Logs another limited practice
Gage (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. An offseason signing by Tampa Bay, Gage initially picked up his hamstring issue during a joint practice with the Dolphins on Aug. 10. He subsequently missed the entire preseason slate but was able to get back on the practice field last week. As the Bucs prepare for a Week 1 game at Dallas, Gage's activity level has become known, revealing that he isn't 100 percent healthy. Still, he has one more session this week in which to potentially log every rep. If he's able to suit up Sunday night, Gage could benefit with the status of Chris Godwin (knee), who didn't practice Thursday, uncertain this weekend.
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sent back to Triple-A
The Pirates returned Stout to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout is back in the minors after Pittsburgh designated him as its 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets. He appeared in relief in the Pirates' 10-0 loss in Game 2 of the twin bill, striking out one while working around two hits in 1.1 scoreless innings.
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Dealing with personal matter
Mattison didn't practice Thursday due to personal reasons. There's been no indication Mattison is in danger of not suiting up Sunday against the Packers, but Friday's practice report could be telling in that regard. Assuming he plays this weekend, he'll serve as the Vikings' primary backup to starting running back Dalvin Cook, which typically only equates to a handful of touches as long as the team's workhorse is healthy.
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Avoids injury report
Williams (knee) wasn't listed on the Cardinals' injury report Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury Oct. 10 of last year and eventually underwent surgery Oct. 24. He was revealed during training camp in late July to have suffered a torn ACL last fall, and while the tight end didn't play in the preseason, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Weinfuss on Wednesday that Williams will be a "full go" for Sunday's season opener at Chicago. With Zach Ertz still tending to a calf injury, Williams could be a big part of the game plan this weekend -- along with rookie second-rounder Trey McBride -- if the fellow veteran tight end is limited or out.
Giants' Kadarius Toney: No listing Wednesday
Toney (leg) wasn't listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Toney's practice reps during the offseason program were impacted by a minor knee procedure, and while he avoided the PUP list to start training camp, a hamstring injury ended up keeping him sidelined for the entire exhibition slate. With a full practice behind him, the second-year wide receiver is poised to be among quarterback Daniel Jones' top targets Week 1 in Tennessee along with Kenny Golladay, rookie Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard (Achilles), the latter of whom was limited at Wednesday's session.
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Heads back to minors
The Giants optioned Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Even though the righty-hitting Johnson started in the outfield in each of the last three games during a lefty-heavy part of the Giants' schedule, San Francisco didn't have room for him on the roster with the team in need of extra relief arm following Tuesday's bullpen day. Luis Ortiz was called up from Triple-A to replace Johnson on the 28-man active roster.
Giants' Austin Calitro: Listed as starter on depth chart
Calitro and Tae Crowder are listed as the starting linebackers on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. It's been quite an ascension for Calitro, who wasn't even signed until late July and has played only 20 NFL snaps since 2019. He impressed with three takeaways during preseason action and now has a chance to take over the starting role initially expected to be filled by Blake Martinez, who was released by New York last week.
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Set for MRI on hamstring
Moore injured his hamstring in Thursday's practice and is set to undergo an MRI, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The extent of the issue is unknown after Moore missed time in the preseason with an undisclosed injury, but the second-year wide receiver will be evaluated further to get a sense of his availability for Week 1 against the Chiefs. The Cardinals already will be without DeAndre Hopkins due to his six-game suspension and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on Sunday, so the team's current healthy options at the position are Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch.
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Estimated as limited participant
Shepard (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants didn't hold a traditional practice Thursday, so Shepard will be listed as limited for the second day in a row after his reps were capped during Wednesday's session. Shepard will look to upgrade to full activity Friday, which would bode well for his chances of being cleared to play in Sunday's season opener versus the Titans.
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Homers again Tuesday
Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the White Sox. Raleigh continued his recent power surge with his eighth-inning blast. Over his last seven contests, he's gone 7-for-22 (.318) with five homers, 11 RBI and eight runs scored. The catcher's breakout season has him up to a .210/.283/.492 slash line with 23 long balls, 54 RBI, 40 runs scored, a steal, 18 doubles and one triple through 102 games.
Bills' Kaiir Elam: To share starting spot
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier indicated this week that he will "mix it up" between Elam and fellow rookie Christian Benford when the team takes on the Rams on Thursday Night Football, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Those statements indicate that Dane Jackson has won one of...
