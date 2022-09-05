ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz talks big day vs. Illinois State

By Matt Belz
An overview of what Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz said following his performance in the season-opening win against Illinois State.

One of the primary questions heading into the 2022 season for the Wisconsin Badgers was the passing game. A season ago, the offense struggled to produce a balanced attack, and as a result, head coach Paul Chryst made several notable changes to the offensive coaching staff.

In terms of talent on the field, one of the main holdovers from last year though was starting quarterback Graham Mertz, an emerging team leader this fall.

On Saturday night , the former four-star signal-caller put together an efficient performance under the lights of Camp Randall, completing 14-of-16 pass attempts (88%) for 219 yards and a touchdown against Illinois State.

Mertz displayed poise in the pocket, and his footwork was more controlled from the 2021 season. As a result, the Wisconsin offense found the balanced attack it set out to find under new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, as the Badgers threw for 219 yards and rushed for 221. Additionally, Mertz spread the ball around to seven different targets, an aspect of the game that head coach Paul Chryst liked to see. "I think that it's always good when you take what they are giving you. And I thought that for the most part, you know, it felt like he was doing that. And I think, too, I do believe that he's got a real confidence in a number of guys, you know, so that that also probably is indicative of that," Chryst said during his post-game availability .

After the game, Mertz met with local media members to discuss his ability to get several players involved. "I think it just goes back to the trust in my teammates, my o-line. The trust they have in me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fy7M_0himabhT00

Graham Mertz celebrates a touchdown throw to Chimere Dike against Illinois State.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

View the 4 images of this gallery on the original article

One component of the game which also stood out was how intentional Mertz was with the ball and his decision-making on the night. When asked about getting others involved and his accuracy, Mertz said he was "just taking what was there," but acknowledged "you want to spread the ball out, you want to get a lot of guys touches" as well. "That's our job, to move the ball. So yeah, you want to make good decisions, that is also part of my job," Mertz said.

A team captain for the game, and one of the top leaders on the roster, Mertz also had to take one of his young wide receivers under his wing after Markus Allen dropped an open first-down throw on Wisconsin's opening drive. "The biggest thing with him is we've got that level of trust built up that I can get on him, he can get on me, and we can reset. I'm never going to lose trust in my guys and will always come back to them. Yeah, we exchanged a couple of words and then we went back to the baseline of, dude you're my dawg, I love you, and I need ya, and I am coming back to you."

Allen proceeded to catch the next three throws that came his way and finish with the second-most yards on the night with 34. Two of those receptions went for first downs, while Mertz completed 14 passes in a row during the stretch.

During post-game availability, some of Mertz's teammates had positive things to say about his play on the night. Here is a look at some of the more notable quotes:

  • "I think you could see his confidence, especially second-half," tight end Hayden Rucci said. "He was just balling."
  • "I think he made some big strides. I mean he made the right reads on everything," tight end Clay Cundiff said. "He did a really good job."
  • "You know just seeing him in the huddle, just a lot more relaxed. It's reassuring for like the whole offense. Slowing everything down when it needs to be slowed down is a huge thing and it is something that can really help with young people being part of the offense. I think him taking that leadership role has been something that has helped us a lot," senior running back Isaac Guerendo said.

