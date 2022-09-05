ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Diabetes the topic of panel discussion and documentary planned in Modesto

By Pat Clark
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

The State Theatre will screen a documentary on diabetes research, preceded by a panel discussion on the disease.

“The Human Trial” will be shown Sept. 8 at the downtown Modesto venue.

According to the theater’s website, the documentary is about treating and living with diabetes and “groundbreaking research as scientists search for a cure.”

A panel discussion before the film will feature Dr. Ethel G. Clemente, a pediatric endocrinologist at Valley Children’s Healthcare; Paola Reynoso, a board member of the Northern California Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation; and Lilly Clemmer Gillum, a Type 1 diabetic and college athlete.

According to a film synopsis on the State’s website, in 2011 Lisa Hepner, who has Type 1 diabetes, and husband Guy Mossman heard about “a radical stem cell treatment for diabetes, a disease that shockingly kills over 5 million people each year.”

The filmmakers got access to what was only the sixth ever stem cell trial in the world, according to the synopsis.

The panel discussion is planned for 6:30 p.m., with the film to be shown at 7 p.m. The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto.

Tickets are $5, free for students with ID. For more information, see www.thestate.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1en1pg_0himaUTG00
The State Theatre will screen “The Human Trial,” a film about diabetes research. Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com

