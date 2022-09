Recreation Centers of Sun City members/cardholders are advised that the Sundial Center pool and spas, 14801 N. 103rd Ave., will be closed.

The amenities will be closed Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 6-7 as work to refinish the spa interiors begins.

The Sundial pools will re-open Thursday, Sept. 8 for your use. It is anticipated that the spas will remain closed until late October.