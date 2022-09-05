Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Seattle, King County police officers guilds address 'crisis engulfing' the area
SEATTLE — The Seattle and King County police officers guilds held a news conference about public safety Wednesday. They were also joined by the King County Corrections Guild and Federal Way Mayor Jim Farrell. The unions say a crisis is engulfing Seattle and King County and they plan to...
KOMO News
Seattle parents scrambling to find childcare during SPS strike
SEATTLE, Wash. — A stressful situation for parents who were trying to find a safe place for their kids as Seattle Public Schools went on strike. Edward Mclellan was nervous to start his first day of 6th grade at a new school, but he’s happy he got to spend the day around people he knows at the Boys and Girls Club.
KOMO News
Seattle man who harassed, punched business employees at Pike Place Market could see trial
SEATTLE — A Seattle man accused of harassing and punching workers at local businesses could be going to trial. Police say John M. Williams first punched a worker at a hotel near 1st and Stewart, then moved on to assault more people at Bacco Café during the busy Labor Day weekend rush at Pike Place Market, according to online records.
KOMO News
Seattle teachers reject district's call to work, without contract Wednesday
SEATTLE — The ballot boxes are still open for Seattle teachers to vote on authorizing a strike, that election closing at 9:00 Tuesday morning. Instead of waiting for those ballots to be counted, teachers spent Monday afternoon, assembling signs for a potential picketing, to being Wednesday morning. Ad. “We...
KOMO News
Fire crews say 72-year-old man in hospital after being shot in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pioneer Square early Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred along 1st Avenue South, just west of Occidental Square, around 2:30 a.m. A 29-year-old woman was arrested, and officers found and seized a gun from her bag after she was taken into custody.
KOMO News
Eric's Heroes: How a Tacoma park and a man helped save each other
TACOMA, Wash. — Nobody knows for sure where or when they will find their purpose in life. A guy named Danny Patnode found his just in the nick of time. Every morning he walks out to a small garage next to his home in Tacoma's Eastside. He fires up a little tractor that has a little trailer hooked up to it, filled with shovels and tools.
KOMO News
Seattle families grateful for community resources after delayed school start due to strike
SEATTLE - The City of Seattle says it will begin offering a range of services to help support Seattle Public School (SPS) families after the announcement that classes will be delayed amid an ongoing teachers' strike. No matter people's views on the teacher strike, families tell us they're grateful for...
KOMO News
Seattle Public Schools classes canceled for a 3rd day as teachers strike marches on
SEATTLE — There is no school for students in Seattle Public Schools again on Friday, the third day in a row, as teachers continue to strike. SPS says families and staff will receive an update by 3 p.m. Friday about school for Monday. As they did on Thursday, teachers...
KOMO News
Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8
POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
KOMO News
Some Seattle-area restaurants stay open this Labor Day while still struggling with staff
SEATTLE — This Labor Day while some restaurants closed their doors, others remained open even though they are facing worker shortages. Hanoon is one restaurant struggling to fill positions. Their new location in Kirkland has been open for a few months but because there are not enough workers they’re having to mainly use their window service.
KOMO News
Tragic trench-related death shocks up Renton neighborhood
RENTON, Wash. — A tragic death shook this Renton neighborhood. “I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Richard Apple. Crews from more than a half dozen agencies were on scene for hours after a trench collapses, killing a man who fire officials say was buried in 10 ft. of dirt.
KOMO News
Strike over? Kent teachers reportedly reach tentative agreement with school district
KENT, Wash. — The Kent Education Association (KEA) posted on Facebook a tentative agreement between it and the Kent School District has been reached as of Wednesday morning. There will be no picketing on Wednesday — the ninth day of the teachers strike — but "afternoon community events can still take place," the post said before urging followers to check their emails for more information.
KOMO News
Remains found this March identified as woman missing since 1990
SEATTLE — A woman’s remains were found in March this year and now officials know who she is. They are asking for your help to find out what happened. Linda Moore, 29, went missing in late October 1990, her family soon reported her missing. Her remains were found...
KOMO News
Bruce Harrell announces three finalists in nationwide search for Seattle Police Chief
SEATTLE - Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced the three finalists for the job to run the city's police department. The three finalists for the next permanent Chief of the Seattle Police Department are interim Seattle Chief of Police Adrian Diaz, Seattle Assistant Chief of Police Eric Greening, and Tucson Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Hall.
KOMO News
Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no
SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
KOMO News
Water to be dyed red around Whidbey Island for Wash. DOH study
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will dye the water red around Whidbey Island from Friday to Wednesday for a wastewater study. Crews are evaluating "wastewater movement near the newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility and its potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas," according to a DOH press release.
KOMO News
Crews respond to fire at vacant building in Lynnwood; cause under investigation
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire that burned through an abandoned building in Lynnwood early Thursday morning. The fire occurred around 1:41 a.m. the old Alfy’s Pizza on 196th Street SW, a couple of blocks east of Scriber Lake. The restaurant closed and fenced off years ago.
KOMO News
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport TSA agent honored for saving traveler
SEATTLE — A TSA agent who also served in the United States military saved a traveler at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this Labor Day weekend. It was a busy Friday morning to start off the weekend, around 9 a.m., when we find Lead TSA officer (LTSO) Harry Specht working routine screening duties at Security Checkpoint 3.
KOMO News
No classes again Thursday as Seattle Public Schools strike drags into second day
SEATTLE — The first two days of school for Washington state’s largest school district have been cancelled. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced the district will not start school as planned as teachers are going on strike for what they say is a stand to give students the support and resources they need.
KOMO News
King County Sheriff's Office combatting staffing shortages
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Unions representing 2,000 law enforcement officers in King County are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels they say are affecting police response. Union leaders are reporting the agencies they represent are hundreds of officers short, leading to the jail being closed for new...
