Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Seattle parents scrambling to find childcare during SPS strike

SEATTLE, Wash. — A stressful situation for parents who were trying to find a safe place for their kids as Seattle Public Schools went on strike. Edward Mclellan was nervous to start his first day of 6th grade at a new school, but he’s happy he got to spend the day around people he knows at the Boys and Girls Club.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle teachers reject district's call to work, without contract Wednesday

SEATTLE — The ballot boxes are still open for Seattle teachers to vote on authorizing a strike, that election closing at 9:00 Tuesday morning. Instead of waiting for those ballots to be counted, teachers spent Monday afternoon, assembling signs for a potential picketing, to being Wednesday morning. Ad. “We...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Fire crews say 72-year-old man in hospital after being shot in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pioneer Square early Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred along 1st Avenue South, just west of Occidental Square, around 2:30 a.m. A 29-year-old woman was arrested, and officers found and seized a gun from her bag after she was taken into custody.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Eric's Heroes: How a Tacoma park and a man helped save each other

TACOMA, Wash. — Nobody knows for sure where or when they will find their purpose in life. A guy named Danny Patnode found his just in the nick of time. Every morning he walks out to a small garage next to his home in Tacoma's Eastside. He fires up a little tractor that has a little trailer hooked up to it, filled with shovels and tools.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8

POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
POULSBO, WA
KOMO News

Tragic trench-related death shocks up Renton neighborhood

RENTON, Wash. — A tragic death shook this Renton neighborhood. “I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Richard Apple. Crews from more than a half dozen agencies were on scene for hours after a trench collapses, killing a man who fire officials say was buried in 10 ft. of dirt.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Strike over? Kent teachers reportedly reach tentative agreement with school district

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Education Association (KEA) posted on Facebook a tentative agreement between it and the Kent School District has been reached as of Wednesday morning. There will be no picketing on Wednesday — the ninth day of the teachers strike — but "afternoon community events can still take place," the post said before urging followers to check their emails for more information.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Remains found this March identified as woman missing since 1990

SEATTLE — A woman’s remains were found in March this year and now officials know who she is. They are asking for your help to find out what happened. Linda Moore, 29, went missing in late October 1990, her family soon reported her missing. Her remains were found...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Bruce Harrell announces three finalists in nationwide search for Seattle Police Chief

SEATTLE - Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced the three finalists for the job to run the city's police department. The three finalists for the next permanent Chief of the Seattle Police Department are interim Seattle Chief of Police Adrian Diaz, Seattle Assistant Chief of Police Eric Greening, and Tucson Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Hall.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no

SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Water to be dyed red around Whidbey Island for Wash. DOH study

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will dye the water red around Whidbey Island from Friday to Wednesday for a wastewater study. Crews are evaluating "wastewater movement near the newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility and its potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas," according to a DOH press release.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport TSA agent honored for saving traveler

SEATTLE — A TSA agent who also served in the United States military saved a traveler at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this Labor Day weekend. It was a busy Friday morning to start off the weekend, around 9 a.m., when we find Lead TSA officer (LTSO) Harry Specht working routine screening duties at Security Checkpoint 3.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County Sheriff's Office combatting staffing shortages

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Unions representing 2,000 law enforcement officers in King County are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels they say are affecting police response. Union leaders are reporting the agencies they represent are hundreds of officers short, leading to the jail being closed for new...
KING COUNTY, WA

