Read full article on original website
Related
Browns' Myles Garrett on former QB Baker Mayfield: 'I've got to take him out'
In one of the most highly anticipated matchups of Week 1 of the NFL season, Baker Mayfield will take on his former team, the Cleveland Browns, now leading the Carolina Panthers. While Mayfield is bound to reunite with some ex-teammates, it's unlikely he will exchange pleasantries with Myles Garrett. In...
Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford makes NFL history in 2022 opener
A lot has been made of Matthew Stafford and his elbow issues leading up to the Los Angeles Rams season
NFL・
UNC football vs. Georiga State: Game preview, info, prediction and more
The North Carolina Tar Heels will hit the road to take on Georgia State this weekend as the Tar Heels hope to move to 3-0 on the early season. It’s the second-straight road game for the Tar Heels early on and another chance to hopefully fix their defense and get things straight. After their 63-61 nail-biting win against Appalachian State, UNC is favored by 7.5 on the road as this won’t be an easy task as some may think. North Carolina’s passing attack is their most vital weapon heading into this game, with quarterback Drake Maye already having nine passing touchdowns through...
Comments / 0