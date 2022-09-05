ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

nycweathernow.com

NYC Washout Arrives

Good morning everyone. Things are unfolding exactly as expected, with rain holding off yesterday for Labor Day, and now rain spreading over the area. Our wave of low pressure has formed, and it’ll drift NE, then E, then SE somewhere south of Long Island. This will help keep rain in the area all day, then showery conditions tomorrow & very damp/cool.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

After a Near-Total Washout in NYC Area, Scattered Showers to Linger Wednesday

Heavy rain is expected to besiege the tri-state area Tuesday during what appears on track to be the closest to a full-day washout the region has seen in some time. The most intense rain was expected through Tuesday morning, though it continued at a slow and steady pace over much of the day. Up to 4 inches of standing water could accumulate in spots by the time the system moves out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
hudsontv.com

Severe Weather Predicted For Hudson County On Monday Overnight

Hudson County…get ready for some rain..lots of rain overnight. According to the National Weather Service, as much as two to four inches of rain may fall tonight into Tuesday, causing flash flooding in areas prone to it. The severe weather and flash flood watch begins at 5 pm and...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
W42ST.nyc

How to Kill Spotted Lanternflies Without Squishing Them — and Soccer Cones are the Key

September may be upon us, but based on the many sightings around town it’s still the summer of the spotted lanternfly. As the invasive insects increase their infestation, local organizations and leaders have devised a new, somewhat MacGyver-like strategy for exterminating the bugs without squishing them.  Environmental educational nonprofit NYC H2O and City Council Member […] The post How to Kill Spotted Lanternflies Without Squishing Them — and Soccer Cones are the Key appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Winter Prediction Is Looking Pretty Brutal For New York State

If you were hoping for a mild winter this year in New York State, the chances for that are not looking good. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023. The Almanac says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other will experience bone-chilling cold.
ENVIRONMENT
Secret NYC

22 Best Things To Look Forward To About Fall In New York City

Fall is quite arguably NYC’s best season, with the perfect weather, gorgeous leaves changing color, and so many places to curl up in a sweater with a good book. Though it’s still technically a few weeks away, we got a taste of that cool weather last week, and now the stormy day we’ve been having is really driving home those cozy vibes. Here are 22 things New Yorkers are most looking forward to about fall in NYC, as shared by our Instagram followers… And don’t forget about the best NYC neighborhoods for the most extravagant Halloween decor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State

Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

Hundreds stung by jellyfish on Long Island

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — More than 200 people were stung by jellyfish at Long Island beaches on Sunday, officials said. Almost all of those stung were injured at Robert Moses, with around 20 people stung at Jones Beach, officials said. Jellyfish can be common in the area in mid-late August through part of September, New […]
ANIMALS
Gothamist

Extra Extra: They did it, they cancelled snow days in NYC

Because the Man is forcing kids to do remote learning on days when they should be frolicking in the snow, here are your end-of-day links: Burlington Coat Factory robbed, Josh Groban coming to Broadway, architects unionize, Burning Man traffic jam, Hunter Biden made-for-streaming movie, the long effort to eradicate rabies in raccoons, and more. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC congestion toll effect on Long Island?

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - Robert Katz dispatches over 80 cars each day on Long Island. If and when Manhattan congestion pricing goes into effect, the owner of Hicksville Taxi and Airport Transportation will have no choice but to pass additional charges down to the customer. "Having to tack on an extra...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

More Than 500 Stung By Jellyfish On Long Island Beaches

More than 500 people were stung by jellyfish over the holiday weekend when thousands of the sea animals athered along the shore break at Long Island beaches. The majority of those stung were in Suffolk County at Robert Moses Beach Park in Babylon where thousands were spotted along the shoreline on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to George Gorman, of New York State Parks Department.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

