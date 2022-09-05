ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aroundosceola.com

What should the city name The Ranch at St. Cloud?

When the City of St. Cloud purchased the venue on Jones Road previously known as Hastings Ranch, they began calling it The Ranch at St. Cloud. It is time to give it a formal name. Submit your suggestions in the comments of the City of St. Cloud’s Facebook page by Friday (Sept. 9). Vote for your favorite name between Sept. 13-16. The winning name will be announced on Sept. 19.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

Lakeside at Waterman Village Celebrates Grand Opening

MOUNT DORA – Waterman Village has opened its latest neighborhood, Lakeside at Waterman Village. The 37-acre expansion, which borders Lake Margaret, is located just a short golf cart ride away from Waterman Village’s main campus. The grand opening was held on August 25 and featured entertainment by The...
MOUNT DORA, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Saint Cloud, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Pig#Food Drink#City Of St Cloud#Positively Osceola
click orlando

Pirate-themed corn maze to open in Mount Dora in October

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Ahoy mateys. Think you can make it through this pirate-themed maze?. Scott’s Maze Adventure in Mount Dora has released a photo of its 7-acre corn field that now resembles a pirate adventure. [TRENDING: SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida |...
MOUNT DORA, FL
L. Cane

The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book

Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
LAKE MARY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

How a principal and community is improving a Central Florida school’s failing grade

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local principal said he’s turned around his school’s failing grade, and it’s all thanks to the community. Orange Center Elementary had a “D” grade from the state when he arrived, and was struggling with challenges from COVID-19 and a huge teacher turnover. But Principal Fredrick Brooks came up with a plan to address the issues, and now the school is thriving.
EDUCATION
click orlando

Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy