aroundosceola.com
What should the city name The Ranch at St. Cloud?
When the City of St. Cloud purchased the venue on Jones Road previously known as Hastings Ranch, they began calling it The Ranch at St. Cloud. It is time to give it a formal name. Submit your suggestions in the comments of the City of St. Cloud’s Facebook page by Friday (Sept. 9). Vote for your favorite name between Sept. 13-16. The winning name will be announced on Sept. 19.
New Breakfast and Brunch Restaurant to Make Its Debut in St. Cloud
The breakfast and brunch café will serve oatmeal, pastries, waffles and “definitely coffee”
orlandomedicalnews.com
Lakeside at Waterman Village Celebrates Grand Opening
MOUNT DORA – Waterman Village has opened its latest neighborhood, Lakeside at Waterman Village. The 37-acre expansion, which borders Lake Margaret, is located just a short golf cart ride away from Waterman Village’s main campus. The grand opening was held on August 25 and featured entertainment by The...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to offer discounted tickets to some Florida residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is launching a new offer for some Florida residents. The attraction has created a special “Mercury Offer” for discounted tickets this month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The park will offer reduced admission for...
allears.net
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties
If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
click orlando
mynews13.com
click orlando
Pirate-themed corn maze to open in Mount Dora in October
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Ahoy mateys. Think you can make it through this pirate-themed maze?. Scott’s Maze Adventure in Mount Dora has released a photo of its 7-acre corn field that now resembles a pirate adventure. [TRENDING: SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida |...
The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book
Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
Nearly 100 employers featured at Governor’s Job Fair in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — People looking for work in Central Florida can meet, network and interview with nearly 100 different employers Wednesday. The 22nd annual Governor’s Job Fair starts at noon. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The event will be held at the expo halls at...
wogx.com
Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises from Florida for veterans, teachers
PALM BEACH, Fla. - Starting Wednesday, Margaritaville at Sea is launching its "Heroes Sail Free" program giving veterans, first responders, teachers and police a free cruise to thank them for their work in the community. "For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad, Margaritaville at Sea invites...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
How a principal and community is improving a Central Florida school’s failing grade
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local principal said he’s turned around his school’s failing grade, and it’s all thanks to the community. Orange Center Elementary had a “D” grade from the state when he arrived, and was struggling with challenges from COVID-19 and a huge teacher turnover. But Principal Fredrick Brooks came up with a plan to address the issues, and now the school is thriving.
This Is Florida's Best Chicken Sandwich
LoveFood crafted a list of every state's best chicken sandwich.
Food service slumps in Central Florida as restaurants struggle to keep employees
ORLANDO, Fla. — People eating at restaurants in Central Florida may have noticed service has slowed down. This is because restaurant owners around the U.S. are having trouble finding and retaining employees. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. It’s a big problem for the entire restaurant industry....
click orlando
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
Florida named best state to retire in 2022: See which cities made the list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As it turns out, everyone who's moved to the Sunshine State to retire over the years has had the right idea. A study by financial services company Bankrate named Florida the best place to retire in 2022. And, it's not just because of our beautiful beaches (although they're obviously a draw.)
WESH
Sheriff: Central Florida HOA president installed camera inside woman's bedroom
PALM COAST, Fla. — The president of a condominium association in Flagler County is also an accused video voyeur. Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Orr was arrested Tuesday night. Orr allegedly installed a camera in the master bedroom of a neighbor’s condominium, capturing intimate images. “He had access to condos because...
