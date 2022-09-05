We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Whether on the field or in the kitchen, Eddie Jackson takes competition seriously. After playing professionally in the NFL, Jackson was ready to tackle a new challenge. With a passion for good food, Jackson turned to cooking for the next phase of his career and went all in. Without the luxury of a traditional culinary education, Jackson tried his hand at competitive cooking to showcase his talent. He first competed on Season 4 of "MasterChef," coming in seventh place, and then competed on the 11th season of "Food Network Star," where he beat out the competition and took home the grand prize.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO