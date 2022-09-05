ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

LSU football’s most disappointing players from Week 1 loss vs. Florida State

The LSU Tigers had a largely forgettable outing in their 2022 college football season debut, as they lost to the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday to the tune of a 24-23 score. That game is still buzzing among college football fans, with LSU football turning into a butt of jokes, obviously inspired by the schadenfreude they feel toward Tigers head coach Brian Kelly. But it’s not just Kelly’s undoing that doomed LSU football against the Seminoles. There were shortcomings from both the coaches and the players. With that said, let’s take a loot at the three players (or units) that disappointed the most in the loss to the ‘Noles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football vs. Georiga State: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels will hit the road to take on Georgia State this weekend as the Tar Heels hope to move to 3-0 on the early season.  It’s the second-straight road game for the Tar Heels early on and another chance to hopefully fix their defense and get things straight. After their 63-61 nail-biting win against Appalachian State, UNC is favored by 7.5  on the road as this won’t be an easy task as some may think. North Carolina’s passing attack is their most vital weapon heading into this game, with quarterback Drake Maye already having nine passing touchdowns through...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

Brian Kelly describes how LSU avoids outside noise, maps out steps to bounce back from Week 1 loss

Brian Kelly lost quite the opener to start his LSU career. The Tigers raced with the clock winding down but still ended up losing in a dramatic, 24-23 defeat to Florida State on Sunday. That game holds a mixed bag of things for LSU that went well but also went poorly. It’s now on Kelly and his roster to sort through it all to determine what they can use moving forward and what needs to be left behind.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy