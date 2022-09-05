Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Paul Finebaum provides unsolicited advice to LSU's Brian Kelly following Week 1 loss
ESPN host Paul Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning following Week 1 action across the country. Finebaum shared some unsolicited advice to former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly for how he can keep the noise down in Baton Rouge after losing to Florida State. “I think there’s...
Brian Kelly sees LSU-Southern game as historical, signifcant
LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he's excited for the matchup with Southern for the city of Baton Rouge. The post Brian Kelly sees LSU-Southern game as historical, signifcant appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ESPN
LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly: Joe Foucha's 'unfortunate' absence due to transfer credits
LSU safety Joe Foucha didn't dress for the Tigers' season-opening loss to Florida State on Sunday, and now it's clear why. Coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday that Foucha's absence is because of transfer credits from his previous school, Arkansas. The Baton Rouge Advocate reported that Foucha is appealing a four-game...
LSU football’s most disappointing players from Week 1 loss vs. Florida State
The LSU Tigers had a largely forgettable outing in their 2022 college football season debut, as they lost to the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday to the tune of a 24-23 score. That game is still buzzing among college football fans, with LSU football turning into a butt of jokes, obviously inspired by the schadenfreude they feel toward Tigers head coach Brian Kelly. But it’s not just Kelly’s undoing that doomed LSU football against the Seminoles. There were shortcomings from both the coaches and the players. With that said, let’s take a loot at the three players (or units) that disappointed the most in the loss to the ‘Noles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reporter Claps Back at Snarky Comment by LSU’s Brian Kelly
The Tigers football coach teased a tardy media member at Tuesday’s press conference, but she retorted with equal energy.
Brian Kelly’s Postgame Comments on Malik Nabers Spark Reaction
The LSU coach was quite candid when discussing the Tigers’ performance on special teams in the season opener on Sunday.
Brian Kelly gets major shade thrown at him after calling out late reporters
Brian Kelly continues to catch heat over the 24-23 loss of the LSU Tigers to the Florida State Seminoles last Sunday. He recently faced the media and called out reporters for their tardiness only got get a savage clap back from one of them who said they’d likely be on time once LSU football gets it together on the field. It can’t get any crispier than that.
Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford makes NFL history in 2022 opener
A lot has been made of Matthew Stafford and his elbow issues leading up to the Los Angeles Rams season
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
UNC football vs. Georiga State: Game preview, info, prediction and more
The North Carolina Tar Heels will hit the road to take on Georgia State this weekend as the Tar Heels hope to move to 3-0 on the early season. It’s the second-straight road game for the Tar Heels early on and another chance to hopefully fix their defense and get things straight. After their 63-61 nail-biting win against Appalachian State, UNC is favored by 7.5 on the road as this won’t be an easy task as some may think. North Carolina’s passing attack is their most vital weapon heading into this game, with quarterback Drake Maye already having nine passing touchdowns through...
Brian Kelly describes how LSU avoids outside noise, maps out steps to bounce back from Week 1 loss
Brian Kelly lost quite the opener to start his LSU career. The Tigers raced with the clock winding down but still ended up losing in a dramatic, 24-23 defeat to Florida State on Sunday. That game holds a mixed bag of things for LSU that went well but also went poorly. It’s now on Kelly and his roster to sort through it all to determine what they can use moving forward and what needs to be left behind.
Comments / 0