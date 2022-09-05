Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
wellteq Digital Health Inc. Licenses Global Anxiety Program with Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (eCBT)
Wellteq Digital Health Inc (wellteq) has commenced its five-year global license of a top-performing electronic Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (eCBT) program from a world-leading anxiety organisation and mental health provider. wellteq will launch the comprehensive eCBT solutions for commercialisation, projected for initial release in the first quarter of 2023, to its...
