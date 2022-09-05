Read full article on original website
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1. On Sept. 8, the NFL regular season will officially begin. And with that, the fantasy football season begins. So, let’s take a look at the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1....
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 2
Upsets weren’t plentiful to start the season, but our college football upset picks for Week 2 suggest a storm could be brewing. Until Florida knocked off Utah in The Swamp (one that we picked) on the first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season, we were trending toward exactly zero ranked upsets in Week 1. Of course, other upsets happened, even on Labor Day with Florida State edging out LSU in a wild game as the underdogs. But if this sport has taught us anything over the years, it’s to never trust the calm before the storm.
NFL Week 1 Odds: Vegas Shifts Away from Several Big Underdogs, Chiefs Approaching Touchdown Favorites at Cardinals
The first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 NFL season has yet to kick off, and we've already seen several key line movements for Sunday's action since the start of the week. Multiple underdogs of a touchdown or more, several of which at home, have already moved drastically past...
UNC football vs. Georiga State: Game preview, info, prediction and more
The North Carolina Tar Heels will hit the road to take on Georgia State this weekend as the Tar Heels hope to move to 3-0 on the early season. It’s the second-straight road game for the Tar Heels early on and another chance to hopefully fix their defense and get things straight. After their 63-61 nail-biting win against Appalachian State, UNC is favored by 7.5 on the road as this won’t be an easy task as some may think. North Carolina’s passing attack is their most vital weapon heading into this game, with quarterback Drake Maye already having nine passing touchdowns through...
Packers: Aaron Rodgers casually destroys rest of NFC North with locker room comment
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers casually annihilates the rest of his NFC North division with a single locker room comment — yet he isn’t wrong. Every year begins the same in the frigid NFC North. Fans in Detroit, Chicago and the Twin Cities huddle around the television,...
NFL Community Picks: Who is the BetSided Community Backing in Week 1?
All of us here have BetSided have already given you all of our picks. For example, you can see my personal spread picks for all 16 games here. Let's take a look at who the BetSided Community is backing in NFL Week 1:. BetSided Community NFL Week 1 Picks. Starting...
Fantasy managers are losing their minds over Cam Akers barely playing for Rams
Those who drafted Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers to their fantasy team were not happy to see Darrell Henderson get the majority of the carries to start the season opener. With the 2022 NFL season officially beginning on Sept. 8, that means it is also the beginning of...
Mike Davis or Kenyan Drake: Who Will Lead Ravens' Backfield if J.K. Dobbins Doesn't Play in Week 1?
The Baltimore Ravens' murky backfield situation grew even more confusing when Lamar Jackson implied J.K. Dobbins won't be in action for Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the New York Jets. If Dobbins does in fact miss the contest, Baltimore will turn to a combination of Mike Davis, Justice Hill, and...
Ohio State basketball has Big Ten schedule released
The Ohio State basketball team is looking to make the 2022-23 season a memorable one. They have fallen short of expectations in the postseason so far under Chris Holtmann. They are looking to change that this season. First, though, they have to make the NCAA Tournament. In order to do...
Von Miller's wild haircut goes viral during Thursday Night Football — and this isn't the first time
Von Miller has always been known for his eccentric style, and the haircut he showcased Thursday for the NFL kickoff game was par for the course.
Saints lock in a key part to their potential 2022 success
Just prior to their season opener on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints locked in a key member of their offensive line. While the New Orleans Saints did make a plethora of additions this offseason, they did lose a pivotal piece of their offensive line. Left tackle Terron Armstead left in free agency, and signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. Prior to the start of the season, the Saints decided to ensure losing another important lineman wouldn’t happen next offseason.
Dominique Foxworth goes at Bears fans after clapback on Justin Fields take
Dominique Foxworth quickly went at Chicago Bears fans, who fired back at his latest Justin Fields hot take. At some point, the blatant disrespect by pundits towards Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears needs to stop. That includes ESPN’s Dominique Foxworth. The ESPN analyst added to the continuous Chicago...
Jameis Winston schools Saints reporters on human anatomy with a nursery rhyme
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston gave an anatomy lesson at a press conference. The New Orleans Saints begin their season on Sunday, Sept. 11, when they take on the Atlanta Falcons. Starting under center for the Saints for the second consecutive season is Jameis Winston, but will do so after recovering from a torn ACL and MCL damage in Week 8 last year. Despite the injury, the team re-signed him to a one-year contract.
MLB power rankings: Ranking the top 10 2022 MVP candidates
MLB is the only major North American sport that awards two MVP awards (one for each league) and in 2022, it is definitely warranted. Unlike nearly all major sports, MLB has two MVP awards as there is one for the American League and one for the National League. In 2022, there are some clear favorites in both leagues. In the AL, there are two clear front-runners and in the NL, there is a front-runner with some other players that are fairly close to him.
