Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Eaton Hall set to undergo complete renovationThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
91-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after Boston collision
Traffic was temporarily diverted from the intersection of Morton Street and West Selden Street at the time of the incident. A 91-year-old Dorchester man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash Thursday morning, State Police said. The victim was crossing Morton Street when he was struck by a...
whdh.com
Quincy Police: Pedestrian struck by West Squantum Street, traffic diverted
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian in Quincy was hospitalized after a crash in the area of West Squantum Street, according to police. In a social media post, the police department said a pedestrian was “conscious,” but taken to a hospital sometime before 3:20 p.m on Wednesday. Authorities...
Jordan Coll-Torres of Worcester charged with leaving scene of Hudson car crash and being in possession of illegal firearm
A Worcester man has been accused of fleeing the scene of an early Tuesday morning car crash in Hudson — after one of the vehicles involved in the crash struck a residential home — and being in possession of an illegal firearm, according to the Hudson Police Department.
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: Boston Police Looking to Identify the Operator of the Pictured Motor-Vehicle Involved in an Elderly Phone Scam in the Longwood Avenue Area
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, a 79-year-old elderly male reported to police that he was scammed out of $13,500.00 in United States Currency. The victim reports he was contacted by a person claiming to be his grandson and told he was in jail for a serious accident where a 35-year-old female was seriously injured. A second person claiming to be a public defender got on the phone and told the victim that bail was set for $13,500.00 and that he could send a bail bondsman to his location to pick up the money. The victim stated that he needed to take a family member to a hospital in the Longwood area and agreed to meet in that area.
Haverhill man faces uphill battle after hit and run motorcycle crash
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVHAVERHILL - A father of two is lucky to be alive after being struck by a car while riding his motorcycle. He faces an uphill battle physically and financially."I have two daughters, 13 and 6," said Corey Boyer. "They were definitely in the front of my mind during the whole ordeal."The incident happened on July 3 at the intersection of Main Street and Kenosha Avenue in Haverhill. Boyer was passing through the intersection when another car turned into him."I remember the whole thing. I was fortunate enough not to hit my head on the way over," detailed...
East Boston man charged with punching a mom and biting her child
EAST BOSTON — A man from East Boston is facing several charges, accused of punching a woman, and then biting that woman’s child. The alleged attack happened on September 3. Prosecutors say Anthony Scarcella, 32, was arrested following a disturbance on Highland Street. The victim told police that...
Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
WCVB
Medical bills piling up for Mass. hit-and-run crash victim
HAVERHILL, Mass. — An Amesbury, Massachusetts, man seriously injured in a violent crash is now facing more challenges after learning the car that struck him was not insured. Corey Boyer was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a car turning at the intersection of Main Street and Kenoza Avenue in Haverhill in July.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 41-year-old Massachusetts man killed; two others injured in multi-vehicle crash
A Massachusetts man has been killed after a serious crash on Sunday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 11:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose that resulted in a fatality. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was...
WCVB
Man stabbed at Polar Beverages facility in central Massachusetts, police say
AUBURN, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Auburn police confirmed the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sword Street facility. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in...
WCVB
Hazmat, bomb squad technicians respond to Marlborough, Massachusetts condo for second day
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Members of the Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division. joined bomb squad technicians responding to a MetroWest condominium complex after first responders reportedly spotted unknown chemicals during a medical call, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office said. On Wednesday, video from Sky 5 showed...
Watertown News
Police Log: Shoplifter Hit Store 2 Days in a Row, Phone Scam Used WPD Number
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Aug. 23, 8:29 p.m.: Police received a report from a concerned person to check on the welfare of a woman who had left her home and was out in her vehicle. A short time later, police received another call about an erratic driver in the area of Warren Street and Waverley Avenue. The caller stayed on the phone and followed the vehicle, which was driving extremely slowly and would stop in the middle of the road and force other vehicles to go around. Officers located the driver on Waverley Avenue and the driver showed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol. The woman admitted to drinking alcohol before driving, and there was an open container of wine in the front passenger’s seat. She did not pass five field sobriety tests. Cynthia Sprogis, 61, of Watertown, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Man hospitalized in Marlborough shortly before crews discover ‘hazardous materials’
UPDATE: The residents of the apartment complex have been let back inside the building. After arriving at the scene of a medical emergency in Marlborough Tuesday evening, first responders transported a man in his 30′s to the hospital and labeled the area a hazmat situation that has yet to be cleared at the time of writing.
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
Police say self-proclaimed MS-13 gang member stabbed Polar Beverages warehouse worker, was covered in his blood
A Polar Beverages warehouse worker who underwent emergency surgery and was placed on a breathing tube remains in intensive care after a self-proclaimed MS-13 gang member stabbed him Wednesday at a Polar Beverages warehouse in Auburn. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with armed assault to murder...
Massachusetts and New Hampshire men rescued from White Mountain cliff in June plead guilty to reckless conduct
A Massachusetts man and a New Hampshire man have pleaded guilty to charges connected to a reckless ascent of a White Mountain cliff in June, which required rescuers to navigate dangerously steep terrain to bring them down safely. The two men, both in their 20s, became trapped the afternoon of...
Jermaine Daye, 23, identified as second victim of fatal Dorchester shooting over the weekend
The second victim in a fatal shooting that happened in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday was identified as Jermaine Daye by authorities on Tuesday. Daye, 23, of Randolph, and Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton were identified by the Boston Police Department as killed in a shooting on Melbourne Street in the early hours of Sunday. A third victim, who has non-life-threatening injuries, is expected to survive and police said they will not release his name.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Police Chief: Pedestrians DO NOT always have the right of way
Many people believe the pedestrian always has the right of way when crossing the street or crossing lanes of travel at shopping centers, office parks, etc. Well, they DO NOT. No doubt, if the pedestrian is using the crosswalk, they have the right of way. That said, the safest way to use a crosswalk is to begin by showing “intent”. Showing intent includes looking both ways; making eye contact with drivers; perhaps waving a hand to get attention. Don’t simply trust drivers will see you. Catch their attention. Make sure they see you and they’re stopped before you walk.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union call for changes after officer on life support after violent gym attack
The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board announced Wednesday that in the wake of the brutal assault on Correction Officer Matthew Tidman that several measures take place. According to the Board, on August 31, Correction Officer Matthew Tidman was violently assaulted with a 10-15-pound piece of lead gym equipment...
Alexander Yee of Winchendon ordered to seek counseling, serve probation for tampering with women’s gas tanks
A Winchendon man who pleaded guilty to tampering with the gas tanks on several women’s vehicles has been ordered by a Hampshire County judge to serve three years of probation and seek counseling, authorities said. Alexander Yee, of Winchendon, was arrested in November after a person spotted him pouring...
