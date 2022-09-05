ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Boston

91-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after Boston collision

Traffic was temporarily diverted from the intersection of Morton Street and West Selden Street at the time of the incident. A 91-year-old Dorchester man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash Thursday morning, State Police said. The victim was crossing Morton Street when he was struck by a...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Community Alert: Boston Police Looking to Identify the Operator of the Pictured Motor-Vehicle Involved in an Elderly Phone Scam in the Longwood Avenue Area

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, a 79-year-old elderly male reported to police that he was scammed out of $13,500.00 in United States Currency. The victim reports he was contacted by a person claiming to be his grandson and told he was in jail for a serious accident where a 35-year-old female was seriously injured. A second person claiming to be a public defender got on the phone and told the victim that bail was set for $13,500.00 and that he could send a bail bondsman to his location to pick up the money. The victim stated that he needed to take a family member to a hospital in the Longwood area and agreed to meet in that area.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Haverhill man faces uphill battle after hit and run motorcycle crash

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVHAVERHILL - A father of two is lucky to be alive after being struck by a car while riding his motorcycle. He faces an uphill battle physically and financially."I have two daughters, 13 and 6," said Corey Boyer. "They were definitely in the front of my mind during the whole ordeal."The incident happened on July 3 at the intersection of Main Street and Kenosha Avenue in Haverhill. Boyer was passing through the intersection when another car turned into him."I remember the whole thing. I was fortunate enough not to hit my head on the way over," detailed...
HAVERHILL, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Medical bills piling up for Mass. hit-and-run crash victim

HAVERHILL, Mass. — An Amesbury, Massachusetts, man seriously injured in a violent crash is now facing more challenges after learning the car that struck him was not insured. Corey Boyer was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a car turning at the intersection of Main Street and Kenoza Avenue in Haverhill in July.
HAVERHILL, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Shoplifter Hit Store 2 Days in a Row, Phone Scam Used WPD Number

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Aug. 23, 8:29 p.m.: Police received a report from a concerned person to check on the welfare of a woman who had left her home and was out in her vehicle. A short time later, police received another call about an erratic driver in the area of Warren Street and Waverley Avenue. The caller stayed on the phone and followed the vehicle, which was driving extremely slowly and would stop in the middle of the road and force other vehicles to go around. Officers located the driver on Waverley Avenue and the driver showed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol. The woman admitted to drinking alcohol before driving, and there was an open container of wine in the front passenger’s seat. She did not pass five field sobriety tests. Cynthia Sprogis, 61, of Watertown, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’

CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
MERRIMACK, NH
MassLive.com

Jermaine Daye, 23, identified as second victim of fatal Dorchester shooting over the weekend

The second victim in a fatal shooting that happened in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday was identified as Jermaine Daye by authorities on Tuesday. Daye, 23, of Randolph, and Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton were identified by the Boston Police Department as killed in a shooting on Melbourne Street in the early hours of Sunday. A third victim, who has non-life-threatening injuries, is expected to survive and police said they will not release his name.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Police Chief: Pedestrians DO NOT always have the right of way

Many people believe the pedestrian always has the right of way when crossing the street or crossing lanes of travel at shopping centers, office parks, etc. Well, they DO NOT. No doubt, if the pedestrian is using the crosswalk, they have the right of way. That said, the safest way to use a crosswalk is to begin by showing “intent”. Showing intent includes looking both ways; making eye contact with drivers; perhaps waving a hand to get attention. Don’t simply trust drivers will see you. Catch their attention. Make sure they see you and they’re stopped before you walk.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union call for changes after officer on life support after violent gym attack

The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board announced Wednesday that in the wake of the brutal assault on Correction Officer Matthew Tidman that several measures take place. According to the Board, on August 31, Correction Officer Matthew Tidman was violently assaulted with a 10-15-pound piece of lead gym equipment...
SHIRLEY, MA
