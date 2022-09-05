ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSFA

EJI starts new initiative to fight hunger in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Equal Justice Initiative is starting a new program to address food needs in Alabama. “Alabama has one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the country,” Executive Director Bryan Stevenson said. Stevenson added inflation has exacerbated hunger problems, saying “that dollar doesn’t get...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Minimum wage debate continues in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While many companies over the past year have raised hourly wages on their own, Alabama’s minimum wage is still at the federal level of $7.25 an hour. Incoming state Rep. Susan DuBose says she thinks it should stay that way. “We really need to let the free-market economy do its thing. And […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Zero fatalities reported on Alabama waterways during 2022 Labor Day weekend

This year's Labor Day holiday weekend in Alabama showed no lives lost on the waterways. Alabama State Troopers reported there were zero marine-related fatalities on Alabama's waterways. Sadly, ten lives were lost in traffic-related accidents, said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. “According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA),...
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Alabama needs paid poll workers- How to become one

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as a poll worker. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out...
ALABAMA STATE
#Alabama#Unemployment Rates#The Department Of Labor
altoday.com

Alabama home to six of the highest paid government employees

Recently federalpay.org listed the top 100 highest-paid government employees of 2021. The state of Alabama is home to six of these government employees. The website lists the highest paid employee as Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose salary is $456,028. In the number six position for highest pay is Dr. Joseph K....
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Exclusive: Inside one of Alabama’s First Class Pre-K classrooms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state allocates millions to its First-Class Pre-K Program through the Department of Early Childhood Education. Recognized by many groups as one of the best programs in the country, it currently costs $174 million to operate. WSFA 12 News was given an exclusive look inside one...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey

Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama Republicans maintain lead in fundraising, cash on hand

The 2022 midterm elections are swiftly approaching, with Alabama Republicans maintaining a decisive advantage over Democratic and Libertarian candidates in fundraising, spending, and remaining campaign funds, according to the latest campaign finance reports from August. In the Alabama governor’s race, incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey holds a strong advantage in available...
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

World Games impact much greater than 11 day event

Today’s guest columnist is Jim Coker. Birmingham hosted the World Games from July 7th to July 17th, 2022. Many folks are celebrating a big victory for Birmingham. Others are not quite so sure. What might the impact ultimately be for Birmingham?. None of us really know, but there’s the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
altoday.com

Secretary of State John Merrill calls on Alabamians to serve as poll workers

On Tuesday, Secretary of State John Merrill called on Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as poll workers. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out assigned Election Day procedures. There are approximately 1,980 polling places across the State of Alabama that must be staffed each election cycle. Poll workers are required to undergo training to carry out their Election Day responsibilities.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6

We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham City Schools report academic progress after spring testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan and other school district leaders shared an academic progress update on Wednesday after receiving the spring test results for elementary and middle school students. Watch the video above. "The report from the Spring 2022 tests reflects academic progress following...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Small business grants awarded in Alabama

Months-long roundabout construction almost complete. A dangerous intersection in Madison County has been under construction for several months and now it is just weeks away from becoming a roundabout. Two people rescued from flash flood in Guntersville. Updated: 13 hours ago. Two people were rescued during a flash flood in...
ALABAMA STATE

