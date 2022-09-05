ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

MAILBAG: Neal Brown's Job Security, 4th & 1 Decision, Reese Smith's Catch, RB Order + More

By Schuyler Callihan
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnf9x_0himY2Vn00

Answering this week's questions from the fans!

From @PMWearingHats : Thoughts on the defense going forward?

Answer: The back end is going to be a work in progress with a bunch of new faces. The severity of Charles Woods' injury will play a factor in the secondary's success too. As far as the front seven is concerned, I think you have to be more than thrilled with how they performed against Pitt. This unit still has a chance to be a top-three defense in the league, but they need Woods to be healthy.

From @WVU2k96 : Why hasn’t Neal clown been fired yet?

Answer: I get the frustration, but it's only the first game of the season and it's not like they were blown out. You could argue that they outplayed Pitt and if it weren't for a couple of untimely errors, they would have won the game. As much as it hurts losing to a rival, there is a lot of good that came out of this game.

From @B_Eanes40 : If WVU loses to VT, does HCNB keep his job at the end of the season?

Answer: Whew. That's a tough one. Obviously, a lot of it is going to depend on what they do in the other ten games. If they go on a run and win nine games, it won't matter. Winning just five or six games with a loss to Virginia Tech isn't going to sit well with Shane Lyons. First and foremost, he's got to get past Kansas. They're a really well-coached team and are heading in the right direction. A loss to KU will firmly put him on the hot seat.

From @Michiganeer : Was that a catch at the 1 by Reese Smith?

Answer: No, it wasn't. From my view during the game, it looked like the ball hit the ground. The replays they put on the scoreboard weren't very good angles and made it look like he may have got his hands under it. Our photographer was able to get a really good shot of it and you could tell the ball was on the ground.

From @Michiganeer : Injury status on Woods & White?

Answer: No update yet. We'll more than likely get one on Tuesday during Neal's press conference. They typically don't give out injury updates after the game. Woods was walking pretty well in the boot but that doesn't really mean anything. It didn't look encouraging when he first came off the field.

From @Michiganeer : What’s our corner situation going to be moving forward?

Answer: If Woods is out for a few weeks, it will be Rashad Ajayi and Wesley McCormick. JUCO transfer Jaylon Shelton will start to work in there as well along with true freshman Mumu Bin-Wahad.

From @Michiganeer : How does our RB depth chart change?

Answer: I imagine that it will remain the same against Kansas. Tony Mathis earned the right to be the starter and they aren't going to change everything after one game. However, I do think that C.J. Donaldson is clearly the No. 2 back and could take over the starting job by the end of the month.

From @Michiganeer : Did Harrell want to go on 4th & 1 and Neal overrule him?

Answer: No one is really sure of that. I do know Harrell had a play call ready to go. My assumption is that Harrell wanted to go for it, but I can't confirm that. Most offensive coordinators in that situation are going to want to roll the dice.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 2

Related
Whiskey Riff

Coach Orgeron Recalls LSU Firing Him With A $17 Million Check: “What Time Do You Want Me To Leave, And What Door You Want Me Out Of, Brother?”

Former head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, Coach Ed Orgeron is quite a character. Known for his personable and comedic antics in interviews, as well as his low-grumbling speaking voice, the man is definitely a hoot. And after serving the previous six years as LSU’s Head...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News

Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday

Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
Person
Shane Lyons
The Spun

Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts

Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Security#American Football#4th 1 Decision#Hcnb#Michiganeer
The Spun

Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself

Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious

On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Comment On 'Horns Down' Is Going Viral

Nick Saban dropped another classic in Wednesday's press appearance ahead of the Tide's game vs. Texas this weekend. When asked if he addressed his team about not flashing the "Horns Down" gesture to avoid 15-yard taunting penalties. “What’s that?" a confused Saban asked. "I have not addressed it with the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huskies Report

Huskies Report

Connecticut State
567
Followers
461
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCONN athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/uconn

Comments / 0

Community Policy