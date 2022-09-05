Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited by ankle, will play Sunday
Prescott was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a right ankle injury, but he emphasized that he's fine and in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I feel great. I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time," Prescott said. "I'm good to go. I promise you."
Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game
The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
Vikings Released Veteran Defensive Player On Tuesday
The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill off the IR with an injury settlement. McGill suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Vikings' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos — ending his hopes of landing on the final 53-man roster. The injury is not believed to be serious and he can sign with a new team immediately, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson.
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
CBS Sports
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Full participant Wednesday
Brightwell (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Brightwell was sidelined for the Giants' second preseason contest but returned to action for the finale and will be good to go for the regular-season opener. The second-year return man is expected to operate as a depth running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, but he'll get most of his snaps on special teams.
CBS Sports
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Back from elbow issue
Bredeson (elbow) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Bredeson sat out the preseason finale with the elbow injury, but it appears he's ready to go heading into Week 1. He played in eight games (one start) for the Giants last season.
‘Thursday Night Football’ Live Stream: How To Watch Tonight’s Bills vs. Rams ‘TNF’ Game Live
Live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California, the Bills and Rams collide in the first NFL game of the regular season!. The new season begins with a marquee matchup as the defending champs host a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The Rams have won their last five Kickoff Weekend games, which is the longest active streak in the NFC. But Josh Allen and the Bills are a formidable opponent. Buffalo’s 2021 campaign ended during a shootout loss to the Chiefs in the playoffs. Will this be the year the Bills make it back to the Super Bowl?
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Listed as backup
Edwards is listed as a backup receiver on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Saints, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Edwards was the odd man out in Las Vegas after the team traded for Davante Adams, which resulted in the 2020...
CBS Sports
Wyatt Davis: Joins Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Davis to their practice squad last week, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Davis was a third-round selection by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he operated in a depth role during his rookie campaign. Minnesota cut him at the end of training camp, but he quickly landed with the Giants. Davis will look to work his way up to the 53-man roster as a member of New York's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Dealing with personal matter
Mattison didn't practice Thursday due to personal reasons. There's been no indication Mattison is in danger of not suiting up Sunday against the Packers, but Friday's practice report could be telling in that regard. Assuming he plays this weekend, he'll serve as the Vikings' primary backup to starting running back Dalvin Cook, which typically only equates to a handful of touches as long as the team's workhorse is healthy.
CBS Sports
Bears' Velus Jones: Dealing with hamstring issue
Jones was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. Jones made just one appearance during exhibition season, otherwise missing time due to undisclosed injuries. The rookie third-round pick made it back to the field Monday, but Wednesday's practice report revealed the nature of his current health concern. Jones has two days to potentially get in some work, at which point the Bears may give him a designation for Sunday's season opener against the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Logs another limited practice
Gage (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. An offseason signing by Tampa Bay, Gage initially picked up his hamstring issue during a joint practice with the Dolphins on Aug. 10. He subsequently missed the entire preseason slate but was able to get back on the practice field last week. As the Bucs prepare for a Week 1 game at Dallas, Gage's activity level has become known, revealing that he isn't 100 percent healthy. Still, he has one more session this week in which to potentially log every rep. If he's able to suit up Sunday night, Gage could benefit with the status of Chris Godwin (knee), who didn't practice Thursday, uncertain this weekend.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl contenders meet as Bills, Rams open NFL season
BUFFALO (12-7) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (16-5) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC. OPENING LINE: Bills by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 8-5. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Rams 35-32 on Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, NY. BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (6), PASS (9), SCORING...
CBS Sports
Xavier Jones: Let go by Rams
The Rams waived Hall (Achilles) from injured reserve Tuesday. The undrafted running back out of SMU signed with the Rams in 2020 and operated solely on special teams, but he missed the entire 2021 season after tearing his Achilles late in the preseason. Jones was set to miss another campaign after reverting to IR at the end of July, but he'll now be free to join a new team once healthy.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Avoids injury report
Williams (knee) wasn't listed on the Cardinals' injury report Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury Oct. 10 of last year and eventually underwent surgery Oct. 24. He was revealed during training camp in late July to have suffered a torn ACL last fall, and while the tight end didn't play in the preseason, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Weinfuss on Wednesday that Williams will be a "full go" for Sunday's season opener at Chicago. With Zach Ertz still tending to a calf injury, Williams could be a big part of the game plan this weekend -- along with rookie second-rounder Trey McBride -- if the fellow veteran tight end is limited or out.
