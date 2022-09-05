ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Fire hits recently renovated home in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Investigators said an apartment house that was hit by fire in Smithfield was a total loss. The fire was reported in the two-family home on Stillwater Road just before noon Thursday. Firefighters doing dive training nearby were the first to arrive at the scene. Firefighters...
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Rash of car break-ins overnight in Seekonk, police say

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police are reminding people to lock their car doors after a rash of break-ins overnight. The break-ins happened in the south end near Olney and Cole streets, according to police. Police shared a video Thursday morning of two individuals lurking around cars in a...
SEEKONK, MA
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

Car submerges in river in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man stabbed in Providence overnight

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that a man was stabbed in the city early Wednesday morning. A patrolling officer was flagged down while walking near Dyer and Dorrance Streets at about 1 a.m. There was a 46-year-old man there who had been stabbed. Investigators tracked down and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Providence College student falls from 5th floor dorm window

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence College student fell from a dorm window early Thursday morning. Providence police said they responded just after midnight to Davis Hall on the campus. The school told ABC 6 News that the man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after “falling from a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

North Smithfield family displaced by fire

NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Friday, Aug. 26, Payton Guilman was home alone. Both of her parents were at work as she went about her normal routine on a summer day, which included waking up late and taking the dogs out. Her mother, Christine Guilman, works at a local urgent care on Eddie Dowling Highway, while her father, Isiah Guilman, works as a mechanic for Homecare Auto. Guilman also has two younger siblings who were not home at the time.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ABC6.com

Several cars stuck due to flooding on Charles Street in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several cars got caught in flooded roadways on Charles Street in Providence Monday night. Department of Public Work crews arrived at Charles Street by the West River just after 10 p.m. An ABC 6 News crew saw several vehicles stuck in the flooded roadway. Crews...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence building collapse forces dance studio to close

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of a Providence dance studio are still taking it all in after part of their building came crashing down during Monday's storm. Three Live Dance Complex shares a wall with the Peace Street building that collapsed amid heavy rain and flash flooding in the city.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence unveils driver’s license restoration program

Through the program, care coordinators at OpenDoors and Amos House will work directly with the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles to guide people through the process and provide resources, including financial aid for fines or license reinstatement fees. Legal assistance will also be provided in some circumstances.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Driver injured in fiery rollover crash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A driver was injured in a fiery rollover crash in Warwick early Sunday morning. Warwick police responded at about 3 a.m. to Route 95 south near the Route 295 ramp overpass. The car struck a concrete barrier, rolled over and then struck a concrete wall...
WARWICK, RI

