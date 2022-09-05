Read full article on original website
Fire hits recently renovated home in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Investigators said an apartment house that was hit by fire in Smithfield was a total loss. The fire was reported in the two-family home on Stillwater Road just before noon Thursday. Firefighters doing dive training nearby were the first to arrive at the scene. Firefighters...
Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer in Coventry
A Coventry man was rushed to the hospital after he hit a deer with his motorcycle Wednesday night, according to authorities.
Workers repave section of Atwells Avenue damaged in rainstorm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Workers repaved a section of Atwells Avenue in Providence on Wednesday morning. Some of the pavement buckled and crumbled during Monday's heavy rain. The road has has reopened.
Rash of car break-ins overnight in Seekonk, police say
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police are reminding people to lock their car doors after a rash of break-ins overnight. The break-ins happened in the south end near Olney and Cole streets, according to police. Police shared a video Thursday morning of two individuals lurking around cars in a...
4 arrested in connection with Pawtucket armed robbery
Four people are facing charges following an alleged armed robbery Tuesday night in Pawtucket.
Car submerges in river in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
Man stabbed in Providence overnight
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that a man was stabbed in the city early Wednesday morning. A patrolling officer was flagged down while walking near Dyer and Dorrance Streets at about 1 a.m. There was a 46-year-old man there who had been stabbed. Investigators tracked down and...
Providence driver’s license road tests relocated after branch shutdown
The DMV is relocating Providence driver's license road tests to Cranston until further notice.
91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
Providence College student falls from 5th floor dorm window
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence College student fell from a dorm window early Thursday morning. Providence police said they responded just after midnight to Davis Hall on the campus. The school told ABC 6 News that the man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after “falling from a...
North Smithfield family displaced by fire
NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Friday, Aug. 26, Payton Guilman was home alone. Both of her parents were at work as she went about her normal routine on a summer day, which included waking up late and taking the dogs out. Her mother, Christine Guilman, works at a local urgent care on Eddie Dowling Highway, while her father, Isiah Guilman, works as a mechanic for Homecare Auto. Guilman also has two younger siblings who were not home at the time.
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
Several cars stuck due to flooding on Charles Street in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several cars got caught in flooded roadways on Charles Street in Providence Monday night. Department of Public Work crews arrived at Charles Street by the West River just after 10 p.m. An ABC 6 News crew saw several vehicles stuck in the flooded roadway. Crews...
Providence building collapse forces dance studio to close
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of a Providence dance studio are still taking it all in after part of their building came crashing down during Monday's storm. Three Live Dance Complex shares a wall with the Peace Street building that collapsed amid heavy rain and flash flooding in the city.
Caught on camera: Providence building collapses during intense rainstorms
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A building in Providence collapsed under the weight of intense rain storms on Monday afternoon, with new video showing the moment when the walls came crumbling down. Officials said no one was hurt, but the building under development at 215 Peace Street is pretty badly...
Man recounts moments before Providence building collapse
The roof collapse sent bricks and debris flying into the street and caused significant damage inside the building.
Providence unveils driver’s license restoration program
Through the program, care coordinators at OpenDoors and Amos House will work directly with the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles to guide people through the process and provide resources, including financial aid for fines or license reinstatement fees. Legal assistance will also be provided in some circumstances.
Driver injured in fiery rollover crash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A driver was injured in a fiery rollover crash in Warwick early Sunday morning. Warwick police responded at about 3 a.m. to Route 95 south near the Route 295 ramp overpass. The car struck a concrete barrier, rolled over and then struck a concrete wall...
Cranston Park Theatre temporarily closes main theater due to rainstorm damage
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — After months of fixing up the space, Monday's storm caused heavy damage to Cranston's Historic Park Theatre and Event Center, forcing the theatre to postpone several upcoming shows. The Park Theatre hosted its first concert just this past weekend, but the main theater is now...
