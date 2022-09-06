ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man identified in E. Cleveland fatal shooting: 10 shot, 1 killed

By Justin Dennis, Cris Belle
 5 days ago

EAST CLEVELAND , Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a gathering in East Cleveland over Labor Day weekend.

The medical examiner reports Tyran T Lewis, 30, of Cleveland was killed in an early morning shooting along Euclid Avenue where 10 others were also shot.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Monday outside of Just Us Lounge & Deli , 13902 Euclid Ave. City police received multiple calls reporting shots had been fired.

Several people were transported to hospitals.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to assist at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call East Cleveland detectives at 216-681-2162 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Rhonda Colvin
6d ago

Keep doing what your doing folks in a minute there will be no one left but women, children and a few good men who were smart enough to stay away from all of the BOTTOM-FEEDERS!

Golden Goddess
6d ago

Wow, my old stomping ground & bar I used to frequent. It use to be like "Cheers" everyone knew each other. I know it's a hole in the wall but personally I always felt safe because I knew the owner & everyone that came there. All EC natives. Sad

Moses Walker
6d ago

I was going to go over there last night I don't think I would have been out there that late at night but I was going to go over there to that bar I'm glad I followed my first mind

