Man identified in E. Cleveland fatal shooting: 10 shot, 1 killed

EAST CLEVELAND , Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a gathering in East Cleveland over Labor Day weekend.

The medical examiner reports Tyran T Lewis, 30, of Cleveland was killed in an early morning shooting along Euclid Avenue where 10 others were also shot.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Monday outside of Just Us Lounge & Deli , 13902 Euclid Ave. City police received multiple calls reporting shots had been fired.

Several people were transported to hospitals.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to assist at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call East Cleveland detectives at 216-681-2162 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

