WJCL
Suspect captured in South Carolina DMV shooting that sent 2 people to the hospital
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina have captured the man they say opened fire inside a DMV office, injuring two people. On Wednesday night, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, 18. Investigators say Bess,...
abcnews4.com
Family Dollar armed robbery in N. Charleston, DCSO says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An armed man reportedly robbed a North Charleston Family Dollar. The incident occurred at 3974 Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:00 a.m., and police arrived within three minutes. North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. Police say the suspect...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said they received a call about an armed robbery in progress at the store shortly after 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Both DCSO and the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) […]
abcnews4.com
CPD searching for suspect in attempted 'strong-arm' robbery downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police detectives are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a strong-arm robbery attempt downtown last month. The attempted robbery occurred on Walnut Street on August 20, police said. Police say the suspect is likely in his 30s, about 6 feet tall...
live5news.com
City of North Charleston sued for crash during high-speed police chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit that alleges a North Charleston Police Officer got into a high-speed chase with a suspect that ended in a dangerous crash and seriously injured a different driver on the road. The lawsuit, filed Sept. 2,...
WLTX.com
Shooting anniversary has police asking for help
16-year-old Josiah Sanders, a student at Lower Richland High School, was shot and killed along the 1400 block of McQueen street in Columbia. No one has been caught.
live5news.com
Man arrested in deadly July shooting of North Charleston teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly July shooting of a North Charleston teen. Dontre Lamur Alston was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent...
abccolumbia.com
A West Columbia man charged with attempting to exploit a minor
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A West Columbia man is facing charges after attempting to exploit a minor, accordingtothe Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s office says 24-year-old Christian Shumpert is facing charges after investigators say he solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images.
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged with burglarizing 7 different businesses: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police has arrested a suspect in connection with seven business burglaries. The suspect has been identified as Jarrod Green, 36. He was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th at 4 p.m. According to NCPD, Green burglarized and vandalized seven businesses between Thursday, May...
abcnews4.com
Charleston man charged in bank robbery on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police announced the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday in connection to the robbery of a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, 37, of Charleston, was arrested late Tuesday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of Entering a Bank with the Intent to Steal. Haddix was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
live5news.com
Police make arrest in James Island bank robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of robbing a bank on Folly Road Tuesday. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, from Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal. Officers...
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg deputies searching for man accused of hotel robbery
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for a man suspected of robbing a hotel clerk on last Wednesday. LOCAL FIRST | Business 'booming' in South Carolina, but thousands of positions remain unfilled. Officials say deputies were called to a Citadel Road hotel, where...
abcnews4.com
Suspect, 18, in custody for shooting at Ladson DMV that injured 2: BCSO
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/8/22, 9 a.m.): Deputies say Bess appeared in bond court Thursday morning. UPDATE (9/7/22, 8:25 p.m.): Bess is in custody, according to the sheriff's office. ---------------------- Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspected shooter who opened fire at a Ladson...
South Carolina DMV shooting leaves 2 hurt; deputies searching for suspect
LADSON, S.C. — Two people are recovering from injuries after a dispute outside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles building escalated into gunfire, authorities said. According to WCBD-TV and WCSC-TV, the incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the DMV office on Wimberly Drive in Ladson. An altercation...
abcnews4.com
Director of SCCJA says warning shots are not apart of officer training
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy trains officer recruits to become police officers throughout the state. Part of the training is how to use a firearm safely, but the academy's director says warning shots are not part of the discussion. “We do not train...
abcnews4.com
18-year-old charged with murder of 16-year-old in July shooting, NCPD says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say an 18-year-old was charged with murder Tuesday in connection to a fatal July shooting. Dontre Lamur Alston, 18, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges...
live5news.com
Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured after an early-morning chase Wednesday. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says another deputy involved in the chase fired a “warning shot” into the ground and investigators are conducting an internal review of the gunfire.
Head-on crash injures 3 in Colleton County, troopers investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a Tuesday crash that left multiple people injured in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the head-on crash happened along Charleston Highway/SC-64 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Two vehicles struck a glancing head-on blow causing an SUV pulling a boat to overturn in the ditch,” officials said. […]
WJCL
Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office
Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
live5news.com
Deputies searching for Colleton Co. man accused of shooting man, fleeing in victim’s vehicle
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of shooting a Cottageville man. Deputies say the man forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday where he shot and killed him. The...
