CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police announced the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday in connection to the robbery of a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, 37, of Charleston, was arrested late Tuesday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of Entering a Bank with the Intent to Steal. Haddix was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO