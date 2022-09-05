ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Family Dollar armed robbery in N. Charleston, DCSO says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An armed man reportedly robbed a North Charleston Family Dollar. The incident occurred at 3974 Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:00 a.m., and police arrived within three minutes. North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. Police say the suspect...
CPD searching for suspect in attempted 'strong-arm' robbery downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police detectives are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a strong-arm robbery attempt downtown last month. The attempted robbery occurred on Walnut Street on August 20, police said. Police say the suspect is likely in his 30s, about 6 feet tall...
Man arrested in deadly July shooting of North Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly July shooting of a North Charleston teen. Dontre Lamur Alston was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent...
A West Columbia man charged with attempting to exploit a minor

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A West Columbia man is facing charges after attempting to exploit a minor, accordingtothe Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s office says 24-year-old Christian Shumpert is facing charges after investigators say he solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images.
Suspect charged with burglarizing 7 different businesses: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police has arrested a suspect in connection with seven business burglaries. The suspect has been identified as Jarrod Green, 36. He was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th at 4 p.m. According to NCPD, Green burglarized and vandalized seven businesses between Thursday, May...
Charleston man charged in bank robbery on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police announced the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday in connection to the robbery of a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, 37, of Charleston, was arrested late Tuesday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of Entering a Bank with the Intent to Steal. Haddix was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Police make arrest in James Island bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of robbing a bank on Folly Road Tuesday. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, from Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal. Officers...
Orangeburg deputies searching for man accused of hotel robbery

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for a man suspected of robbing a hotel clerk on last Wednesday. LOCAL FIRST | Business 'booming' in South Carolina, but thousands of positions remain unfilled. Officials say deputies were called to a Citadel Road hotel, where...
Suspect, 18, in custody for shooting at Ladson DMV that injured 2: BCSO

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/8/22, 9 a.m.): Deputies say Bess appeared in bond court Thursday morning. UPDATE (9/7/22, 8:25 p.m.): Bess is in custody, according to the sheriff's office. ---------------------- Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspected shooter who opened fire at a Ladson...
Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured after an early-morning chase Wednesday. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says another deputy involved in the chase fired a “warning shot” into the ground and investigators are conducting an internal review of the gunfire.
Head-on crash injures 3 in Colleton County, troopers investigating

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a Tuesday crash that left multiple people injured in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the head-on crash happened along Charleston Highway/SC-64 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Two vehicles struck a glancing head-on blow causing an SUV pulling a boat to overturn in the ditch,” officials said. […]
Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office

Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
