Canfield, OH

WYTV.com

Flood bins in Boardman fill up

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Flood victims in Boardman are continuing to bring their rain and sewage-soaked belongings to dumpsters to get rid of them. Republic Services has placed a pair of trash dumpsters in the parking lot of the Township Government Building on Market Street. After being there since...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Drought monitor: Conditions improve for many

For several weeks, parts of our viewing area have been categorized as experiencing abnormally dry conditions on the U.S. Drought Monitor. The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated weekly, with new maps released each Thursday. These maps show areas experiencing drought conditions or close to entering drought conditions. The Sept. 8 update shows that part of the area is no longer considered abnormally dry.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Greene Twp. road to close for culvert work

GREENE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – West Calla Road will see portions closed for culvert replacements starting next week. West Calla Road between Knauf Road and State Route 62 will be closed Sept. 12 to 13. A detour will be posted from Knauf Road to SR 62. West Calla Road...
LISBON, OH
WYTV.com

Austintown business celebrates 20 years, continued growth

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A business in Austintown is celebrating 20 years of providing businesses with important information. SenSource is a people-counting company, and Thursday, it held a special celebration. It uses sensors to help businesses compile data about foot traffic. During the pandemic, it came up with applications...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Boardman residents blast hotline with flood damage reports

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It didn’t take long after a pair of dumpsters were dropped off at the Boardman Government Center that neighbors started tossing in bags of water-logged clothing and carpeting, all ruined by Sunday’s flooding. Jim Furgan admits he’s gone through this enough to know...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Not everyone happy about Sheetz lowering diesel prices

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sheetz made a big announcement this week. The company dropped its diesel fuel prices until the end of the month. But as our 27 Investigates team found out, some people aren’t too happy about it. Trucks line up at the Sheetz off Route 46...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Niles pool to be demolished Monday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The old pool at Waddell Park was once a staple for summertime fun in Niles until it closed eight years ago. Tuesday, crews began demolishing the pool house and the pool itself, to make way for a splash pad to keep kids cool in the summer heat.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Canfield Fair attendance down, board director blames rain

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though the event ended Monday night, the Canfield Fairgrounds is still a busy place as crews take apart all the rides..put away all the tents and concessionaires get their trailers ready to leave. After a sunny start, the weekend’s rains made an impact.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Boardman flood frustration: ‘We try to have nice stuff’

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman extrusion plant along Lake Park Road had to delay work Tuesday morning, following Sunday’s storm. It resumed operations on one press at 5 a.m. and its second at noon. Flooding peaked Sunday night in numerous places around Boardman. It filled basements and...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown neighborhood watch groups facing struggles

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown neighborhood watch and community groups have been struggling throughout the pandemic. Derrick McDowell, community engagement and inclusion coordinator for the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, calls them the front lines of our community. They are out every day doing revitalization and beautification projects throughout the city,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Goodwill to open new store location in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Goodwill store location is coming to Niles. The new storefront will come to the Pine Tree Plaza, according to Youngstown Area Goodwill’s Facebook post. “While we are very motivated, the decision is recent, and we are in the early stages of planning,”...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Month long road closure in Mahoning County

SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A road in Springfield Township will be closed beginning Monday. Beard Road will be closed. This is because a culvert is being fixed between Columbiana and Garfield Roads. That work should take about a month.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Lifeguards still needed in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy is still looking for new lifeguards. The sign up deadline is now extended to October 30. The Academy is looking for more young people ages 15 to 24, especially from Trumbull County. It hopes to have ten people from Liberty, 10 from Warren, and 20 from Youngstown. The Academy chairman says this can help with the lifeguard shortage going on nationwide.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Hometown Hero selflessly keeps Boardman Schools safe

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) — Aaron Miller knows how to build things and is willing to work crazy hours. That’s why he’s our Hometown Hero. Miller takes care of the buildings and grounds for the Boardman School District but that’s just a start. “He’s got such a...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Grant approved for city green in Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Salem City Council voted to pass a $700,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The vote passed by a unanimous vote. The money from ODNR now has to be used for a village green space. It will be put in the area that...
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Tour of Homes set for Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Historical Society is hosting a Tour of Homes featuring six 19th Century homes. The fundraiser is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and will benefit the society. They are available at the following places:. Consign...
POLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Memorial site of woman killed in Youngstown vandalized

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week and a half since Armani Wainwright’s family held a memorial vigil at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale – The spot where Armani was killed one year ago. But now, that spot is left vandalized. “It was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

