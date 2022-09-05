Read full article on original website
Flood bins in Boardman fill up
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Flood victims in Boardman are continuing to bring their rain and sewage-soaked belongings to dumpsters to get rid of them. Republic Services has placed a pair of trash dumpsters in the parking lot of the Township Government Building on Market Street. After being there since...
Drought monitor: Conditions improve for many
For several weeks, parts of our viewing area have been categorized as experiencing abnormally dry conditions on the U.S. Drought Monitor. The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated weekly, with new maps released each Thursday. These maps show areas experiencing drought conditions or close to entering drought conditions. The Sept. 8 update shows that part of the area is no longer considered abnormally dry.
Greene Twp. road to close for culvert work
GREENE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – West Calla Road will see portions closed for culvert replacements starting next week. West Calla Road between Knauf Road and State Route 62 will be closed Sept. 12 to 13. A detour will be posted from Knauf Road to SR 62. West Calla Road...
Austintown business celebrates 20 years, continued growth
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A business in Austintown is celebrating 20 years of providing businesses with important information. SenSource is a people-counting company, and Thursday, it held a special celebration. It uses sensors to help businesses compile data about foot traffic. During the pandemic, it came up with applications...
Boardman residents blast hotline with flood damage reports
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It didn’t take long after a pair of dumpsters were dropped off at the Boardman Government Center that neighbors started tossing in bags of water-logged clothing and carpeting, all ruined by Sunday’s flooding. Jim Furgan admits he’s gone through this enough to know...
Not everyone happy about Sheetz lowering diesel prices
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sheetz made a big announcement this week. The company dropped its diesel fuel prices until the end of the month. But as our 27 Investigates team found out, some people aren’t too happy about it. Trucks line up at the Sheetz off Route 46...
Niles pool to be demolished Monday
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The old pool at Waddell Park was once a staple for summertime fun in Niles until it closed eight years ago. Tuesday, crews began demolishing the pool house and the pool itself, to make way for a splash pad to keep kids cool in the summer heat.
Canfield Fair attendance down, board director blames rain
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though the event ended Monday night, the Canfield Fairgrounds is still a busy place as crews take apart all the rides..put away all the tents and concessionaires get their trailers ready to leave. After a sunny start, the weekend’s rains made an impact.
Boardman flood frustration: ‘We try to have nice stuff’
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman extrusion plant along Lake Park Road had to delay work Tuesday morning, following Sunday’s storm. It resumed operations on one press at 5 a.m. and its second at noon. Flooding peaked Sunday night in numerous places around Boardman. It filled basements and...
Youngstown neighborhood watch groups facing struggles
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown neighborhood watch and community groups have been struggling throughout the pandemic. Derrick McDowell, community engagement and inclusion coordinator for the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, calls them the front lines of our community. They are out every day doing revitalization and beautification projects throughout the city,...
Goodwill to open new store location in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Goodwill store location is coming to Niles. The new storefront will come to the Pine Tree Plaza, according to Youngstown Area Goodwill’s Facebook post. “While we are very motivated, the decision is recent, and we are in the early stages of planning,”...
Mahoning County milkweed collection effort underway to save monarch butterflies
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County residents are encouraged to harvest milkweed seed pods as part of a statewide effort to establish habitats for the rapidly declining monarch butterfly. The Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District office and its offices across the state are collecting the pods now...
Mahoning County dog pound’s longest resident finds forever home
The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden's kennel just got adopted to its forever home.
Month long road closure in Mahoning County
SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A road in Springfield Township will be closed beginning Monday. Beard Road will be closed. This is because a culvert is being fixed between Columbiana and Garfield Roads. That work should take about a month.
Lifeguards still needed in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy is still looking for new lifeguards. The sign up deadline is now extended to October 30. The Academy is looking for more young people ages 15 to 24, especially from Trumbull County. It hopes to have ten people from Liberty, 10 from Warren, and 20 from Youngstown. The Academy chairman says this can help with the lifeguard shortage going on nationwide.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Hometown Hero selflessly keeps Boardman Schools safe
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) — Aaron Miller knows how to build things and is willing to work crazy hours. That’s why he’s our Hometown Hero. Miller takes care of the buildings and grounds for the Boardman School District but that’s just a start. “He’s got such a...
Grant approved for city green in Salem
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Salem City Council voted to pass a $700,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The vote passed by a unanimous vote. The money from ODNR now has to be used for a village green space. It will be put in the area that...
Tour of Homes set for Poland
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Historical Society is hosting a Tour of Homes featuring six 19th Century homes. The fundraiser is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and will benefit the society. They are available at the following places:. Consign...
Memorial site of woman killed in Youngstown vandalized
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week and a half since Armani Wainwright’s family held a memorial vigil at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale – The spot where Armani was killed one year ago. But now, that spot is left vandalized. “It was...
