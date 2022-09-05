YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy is still looking for new lifeguards. The sign up deadline is now extended to October 30. The Academy is looking for more young people ages 15 to 24, especially from Trumbull County. It hopes to have ten people from Liberty, 10 from Warren, and 20 from Youngstown. The Academy chairman says this can help with the lifeguard shortage going on nationwide.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO