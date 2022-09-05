ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Lancaster Farming

Hickory Hollow Farm Offers A Ride Through History

In an age before smartphones and web searches, inspiration came from sporadic calls to the landline. Pam Grimes worked in the barn while her mom, Rose, ventured into the house to pick up the phone. An entrepreneurial idea basically fell into the family’s lap. Maybe horses and history could be a good match.
GETTYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fall back into trout fishing

Harrisburg, Pa. — Trout fishing is back today with the start of the extended trout season. Anglers can do some of the best fishing of the year in autumn — especially as temperatures drop and trout become more active. The extended season runs now through Dec. 31. A new rule implemented this year means anglers can only harvest fish on designated Stocked Trout Waters (STW). Waters not managed as STW are closed to harvesting and fishing must be done on a catch-and-immediate-release basis only. This includes stream sections that are designated as both STW and Class A Wild Trout Streams. Creel limit is 3 during the extended season. Find updated regulations, fishing tips, and best waters: http://ow.ly/8GXX50KvA0O
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Annual Labor Day celebration returns to York

YORK, Pa. — It was an evening of live music, food, games, and activities as the city of York marked the unofficial end of summer on Monday. "It’s something to do and I like the gathering of the community because that’s something where we originally moved from, you don’t see that and here it’s so much fun," said Crystal Fowler of York.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Harvest Moon Womxn of Folk Festival

Enjoy a day filled with music, food, wine, and community at the Harvest Moon Womxn of Folk Festival. Locally women led bands will perform and all proceeds benefit the YWCA of York.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County

A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces

Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Humane Society of Harrisburg Area offers cat ‘BOGO special’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Why adopt one cat when you can adopt two (or more)? The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA) is running a “BOGO” adoption special, where if you adopt two cats/kittens, you’ll get one free. This BOGO special will take place Monday, September...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood

A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: The Giant Company

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are fulfilling the needs of students before, during, and after school. The Giant Company partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region to fill 250 drawstring bags with food and school supplies. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
CARLISLE, PA
