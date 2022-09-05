Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Happy Fall: 4 Gorgeous Places in and Around Lancaster to Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Places Offering Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins this Fall [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 New-ish Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lancaster Farming
Hickory Hollow Farm Offers A Ride Through History
In an age before smartphones and web searches, inspiration came from sporadic calls to the landline. Pam Grimes worked in the barn while her mom, Rose, ventured into the house to pick up the phone. An entrepreneurial idea basically fell into the family’s lap. Maybe horses and history could be a good match.
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife Park
If you're looking to visit a zoo that feels more like a farm, this is it. Lake Tobias in Halifax, PA, is an ideal place to introduce your kids to animals or simply do a weekend outing in nature.
Two Central Pa. parks are finalists in USA Today's 'Top Ten Theme Park Halloween Events' poll
LANCASTER, Pa. — Two Central Pennsylvania theme parks are among the 20 nominees for the USA Today 10 Best Theme Park Halloween Events poll. Happy Hauntings at Dutch Wonderland and Hersheypark Halloween are among the 20 finalists, according to a press release issued Thursday by Dutch Wonderland. Fans can...
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and Milkshakes
If you don't pay attention, you'll drive right past it. Red Rabbit in Duncannon, just north of Harrisburg, is a gem from the good, old times. The Red Rabbit Drive In, known as the "Home of the Bunny Burger", is an old-fashioned 1950's style drive-in restaurant. It was established in 1964 and is a three-generation family-owned business.
Fall back into trout fishing
Harrisburg, Pa. — Trout fishing is back today with the start of the extended trout season. Anglers can do some of the best fishing of the year in autumn — especially as temperatures drop and trout become more active. The extended season runs now through Dec. 31. A new rule implemented this year means anglers can only harvest fish on designated Stocked Trout Waters (STW). Waters not managed as STW are closed to harvesting and fishing must be done on a catch-and-immediate-release basis only. This includes stream sections that are designated as both STW and Class A Wild Trout Streams. Creel limit is 3 during the extended season. Find updated regulations, fishing tips, and best waters: http://ow.ly/8GXX50KvA0O
Annual Labor Day celebration returns to York
YORK, Pa. — It was an evening of live music, food, games, and activities as the city of York marked the unofficial end of summer on Monday. "It’s something to do and I like the gathering of the community because that’s something where we originally moved from, you don’t see that and here it’s so much fun," said Crystal Fowler of York.
abc27.com
Harvest Moon Womxn of Folk Festival
Enjoy a day filled with music, food, wine, and community at the Harvest Moon Womxn of Folk Festival. Locally women led bands will perform and all proceeds benefit the YWCA of York.
Harrisburg officials left frustrated following Kipona's ending light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced Tuesday that they are just as disappointed with the laser light show that was part of the Kipona Festival over the holiday weekend as the public. In a statement from Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams, when the city allegedly signed with the Laser Light...
New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County
A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces
Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
3 New-ish Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Photo by Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian on Unsplash. When it comes to dessert, there's an abundance of it in Lancaster, PA. From trendy cafes downtown to quaint bake shops in rural parts of the county, there's something for every taste bud, young and old. Here are a handful of new-ish places serving desserts and baked goods.
abc27.com
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area offers cat ‘BOGO special’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Why adopt one cat when you can adopt two (or more)? The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA) is running a “BOGO” adoption special, where if you adopt two cats/kittens, you’ll get one free. This BOGO special will take place Monday, September...
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood
A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
Fulton debuts play tracking the experience of Black men | Center Stage
LANCASTER, Pa. — As the second place Stories of Diversity Play Festival wrapped up at the Fulton Theatre just weeks ago, the winner of the first festival makes its world premiere at the Fulton Theatre. For Colored Boyz centers around five Black men navigating society from the beginning of...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: The Giant Company
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are fulfilling the needs of students before, during, and after school. The Giant Company partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region to fill 250 drawstring bags with food and school supplies. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
African American Culture Festival returns to Lancaster for week-long entertainment
LANCASTER, Pa. — Tuesday, Sept. 6 marked the beginning of the week-long African American Culture Festival. The event will be held at Reservoir Park, located at 832 E. Orange Street in Lancaster. Celebrations will include live music, food, rides, and a parade. According to organizers, there will be live...
WSJ: West Chester Veterinarian Adopts Senior Dogs to Live Their Best Lives in Her ‘Fountain of Youth’ Home
West Chester veterinarian Amy Kidd only adopts senior dogs and provides them with a loving and comfortable environment where they can spend their twilight years happily, writes Sydney Page for the Washington Post. Most recently, she adopted Netty, a mixed pit bull who was dropped off at Pennsylvania SPCA by...
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned Mine
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
Disappointing Kipona laser light show was ‘not what we were promised’: Harrisburg officials
The 2022 Kipona Festival in Harrisburg featured a new event this year: a laser light show, held instead of the usual fireworks display. But the results were not what was expected, according to city officials. And they share the disappointment that they’ve heard from the public who attended. “The...
