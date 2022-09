Harrisburg, Pa. — Trout fishing is back today with the start of the extended trout season. Anglers can do some of the best fishing of the year in autumn — especially as temperatures drop and trout become more active. The extended season runs now through Dec. 31. A new rule implemented this year means anglers can only harvest fish on designated Stocked Trout Waters (STW). Waters not managed as STW are closed to harvesting and fishing must be done on a catch-and-immediate-release basis only. This includes stream sections that are designated as both STW and Class A Wild Trout Streams. Creel limit is 3 during the extended season. Find updated regulations, fishing tips, and best waters: http://ow.ly/8GXX50KvA0O

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO