Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal gives his uncle's home a supersized makeover on 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to giving back. It's not uncommon to hear of the four-time NBA champion paying for a stranger's groceries, picking up the tab for an entire restaurant or even paying for someone's engagement ring while out shopping. Shaq's kindness reaches far and wide, and in his latest example of generosity the big man is helping lead a renovation project for a family member who played a key role early on in his NBA career.
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban Reveals Steve Nash Hated Him For Not Giving Him A $60 Million Contract: "That's My Biggest Mistake Ever. Not Even Close."

The Dallas Mavericks just made the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 NBA season. The team, which won a championship thanks to the efforts of their German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, is now hoping to win a few more while they still employ the talents of Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic. And one of the biggest questions surrounding that possibility is whether they will be able to land a co-star that can help Doncic and the Mavs reach the promised land.
ClutchPoints

‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

New Sixer Harrell has dicey history with Embiid

For the second year in a row, the Sixers have added a big man with a checkered history involving Joel Embiid. One year after the Sixers signed Andre Drummond to back up Embiid, the Sixers signed Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract to play the role of reserve center. And...
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sixers' Big Free Agency Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers may have just bolstered their bench Tuesday with their latest free agent signing. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. This contract includes a player option. Harrell, 28, played for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. He...
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
