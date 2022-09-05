Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Video of Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley exchange goes viral
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates. Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the...
Lakers star Patrick Beverley fires Russell Westbrook, LeBron James warning to NBA
Patrick Beverley is excited about pairing up with Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers’ backcourt, as well as playing alongside LeBron James. After all, he knows they can be dangerous when they click. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after practice, Beverley revealed how he sees himself thriving alongside...
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Shaquille O'Neal gives his uncle's home a supersized makeover on 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to giving back. It's not uncommon to hear of the four-time NBA champion paying for a stranger's groceries, picking up the tab for an entire restaurant or even paying for someone's engagement ring while out shopping. Shaq's kindness reaches far and wide, and in his latest example of generosity the big man is helping lead a renovation project for a family member who played a key role early on in his NBA career.
New York Knicks Land Andrew Wiggins In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
There are very few things in the NBA world that are better than getting something for nothing. If that’s true, the opposite must be true as well: there are very few things worse than losing something for nothing. Let’s say you own the biggest TV on the market. Unfortunately,...
Mark Cuban Reveals Steve Nash Hated Him For Not Giving Him A $60 Million Contract: "That's My Biggest Mistake Ever. Not Even Close."
The Dallas Mavericks just made the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 NBA season. The team, which won a championship thanks to the efforts of their German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, is now hoping to win a few more while they still employ the talents of Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic. And one of the biggest questions surrounding that possibility is whether they will be able to land a co-star that can help Doncic and the Mavs reach the promised land.
‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice
Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
New Sixer Harrell has dicey history with Embiid
For the second year in a row, the Sixers have added a big man with a checkered history involving Joel Embiid. One year after the Sixers signed Andre Drummond to back up Embiid, the Sixers signed Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract to play the role of reserve center. And...
New Sixers addition Danuel House Jr. goes to work in pickup game
With training camp continuing to approach, the Philadelphia 76ers are in the process of making sure everyone is ready to go when the time comes. This is a championship roster that has high hopes so being ready when the time comes is a hugely important aspect for this team at the moment.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Updated depth chart for Sixers after signing Montrezl Harrell to a deal
At the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers have one of the more talented rosters in the East and are considered contenders for the 2022-23 season. This is what happens when a team has Joel Embiid, James Harden and rising star Tyrese Maxey. After falling in second round of the playoffs, the...
NBA World Reacts To Sixers' Big Free Agency Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers may have just bolstered their bench Tuesday with their latest free agent signing. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. This contract includes a player option. Harrell, 28, played for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. He...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Stephen A. Smith: Ben Simmons is 'ready to go' for Nets in 2022-23
Brooklyn Nets playmaking guard-forward combo Ben Simmons had a long offseason to recover and sports personality Stephen A. Smith has a positive reaction to Simmons’ recovery. Smith appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” and reacted to the entire Brooklyn situation. Smith had some interesting takes on Simmons:
NBA champion Matt Barnes chimes on Sixers adding Montrezl Harrell
The Philadelphia 76ers added to their depth on Tuesday when they brought in former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell on a two-year deal. The Sixers needed more depth behind Joel Embiid, and the Harrell signing addresses that need. Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games...
New Sixers starting lineup ranked 3rd in tough Eastern Conference
The Eastern Conference grew bit stronger recently when the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in a big trade. That move should make the Cavs a long-term contender given their emerging young core. The Philadelphia 76ers are a team built for now. They have amassed a significant...
Golden State Warriors To Host Workout With Numerous NBA Veterans
The Golden State Warriors are hosting Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Kenneth Faried, Rondae Hollis-Jeffeson and a few other veteran free agents for workouts ahead of training camp at the end of September.
