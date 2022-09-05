ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

Buffalo man held on three felonies after Tonawanda DWI

By Adam Duke
 3 days ago

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing three felonies after he reportedly drove a Ford pickup truck on front lawns, smashed into lawn furniture and hit a tree while driving while intoxicated on Penarrow Drive in the City of Tonawanda around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Anthony Cole, 43, was charged with DWI, a Class D felony, aggravated unlicensed operation, a Class E felony, and criminal mischief, also a Class E felony, as well as five traffic charges. Following the crash, police say Cole fled the scene. He reportedly refused a breath test, but admitted to drinking beer and taking three shots prior to driving.

A side mirror and the truck’s driver’s side running board were found at the scene. The truck was left parked in a driveway around the corner, on Westbourne Drive.

According to Tonawanda Police, Cole had two previous DWI convictions and a revoked non-driver status on his license, but was not driving with a required interlock device.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

nyspnews.com

Grand Island man arrested for DWI

On September 6, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested David Szafran., 62, of Grand Island, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Baseline Road in the town of Grand Island, Szafran was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Szafran had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Szafran had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Grand Island, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.12% BAC. Szafran was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
