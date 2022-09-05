ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira, NY
Elmira, NY
SEIZURE OF HEROIN, FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINES, COCAINE, MARIJUANA, PILLS & LINCOLN COUNTY TEENAGER ARRESTED AS RESULT OF AN INVESTIGATION BY MADISON COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE IN KENTUCKY

CRAB ORCHARD, KY (September 7, 2022) – Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations – East, Sergeant Tye Chavies is reporting that Detectives with the Madison County Drug Task Force concluded an investigation on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with the arrest of a Crab Orchard, KY, man accused of trafficking Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamines, Cocaine, Marijuana, and prescription pills.
CRAB ORCHARD, KY
Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State

Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
Federal Jury finds Red Lake man guilty of rape

(Red Lake, MN) -- A Red Lake man has been found guilty by a federal jury of aggravated sexual abuse and sexual abuse occurring on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger in Minnesota has confirmed to WDAY Radio that after a five day trial before U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel, 38-year-old Descart Austin Begay Jr. was convicted late Friday on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse.
RED LAKE, MN
Letitia James
Protesters gather as Cayuga Nation police arrest 3 more Halftown critics

Protesters in the Cayuga Nation rallied after tribal police arrested three citizens on Saturday. It’s the latest clash between the tribe’s controversial leader, Clint Halftown, and his longtime critics. All three detainees are related to the woman whose home was demolished last month on orders from Halftown. Several...
SENECA FALLS, NY
Two in custody after assaulting bus driver, according to TCAT

A Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit spokesperson confirmed to 14850 Today late Wednesday night that an on-duty bus operator “was struck in the face by two individuals” shortly before 10pm Wednesday. TCAT tells us that the Ithaca Police Department “has two people in custody in connection with this incident, which TCAT will also be investigating.”
ITHACA, NY
Summer camp becomes a victim of New York’s gun safety law

Having been a Boy Scout, camp counselor, and volunteer for the past 35 years, I can attest that the shooting sports program is one of the most popular – and most important – aspects of summer camp. Boys have always been thrilled to use the rifle and shotgun ranges at upstate camps like Dittmer and Scouthaven.
NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
ALDEN, NY
Two killed in wrong-way crash on NY State Thruway, police say

Two people died on the New York State Thruway early Monday, when a motorist drove in the wrong direction and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, State Police said. Police said 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, N.J., was driving north in the Thruway's southbound lanes and struck a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Yehuda Weinstock of Chester between exits 16 and 15-a in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Nevada man admits sending over 200 pounds of meth to Western Pennsylvania

(Pittsburgh, PA) – A resident of Sparks, Nevada, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced Wednesday. Christopher Robertson, 61, pleaded guilty to one count […]
SPARKS, NV
Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say

Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
CANASTOTA, NY

