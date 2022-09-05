Read full article on original website
South Dakota DCI investigating death of toddler found in vehicle
The Attorney General's office says authorities were called to a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark on Tuesday, September 6 around 5 p.m.
Grand Jury drops charges against Binghamton man
Last week, a Broome County Grand Jury dismissed serious felony charges against a Binghamton man.
New York State Jewish Gun Club hires attorneys to fight provision in concealed carry law
The New York State Jewish Gun Club is challenging the state's restrictions on concealed carry in sensitives areas.
County Sheriff’s Office: Man violates order of protection; gets into ‘physical altercation’
A City of Cortland man violated an order of protection and engaged in a “physical altercation” in the Town of Cortlandville last week, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, prior to 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, officers responded to a “domestic...
Painted Post man charged with choking, threatening with knife
A Painted Post man has been arrested for allegedly beating and choking another person while holding a knife, according to the Sheriff's Office.
SEIZURE OF HEROIN, FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINES, COCAINE, MARIJUANA, PILLS & LINCOLN COUNTY TEENAGER ARRESTED AS RESULT OF AN INVESTIGATION BY MADISON COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE IN KENTUCKY
CRAB ORCHARD, KY (September 7, 2022) – Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations – East, Sergeant Tye Chavies is reporting that Detectives with the Madison County Drug Task Force concluded an investigation on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with the arrest of a Crab Orchard, KY, man accused of trafficking Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamines, Cocaine, Marijuana, and prescription pills.
Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State
Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
Federal Jury finds Red Lake man guilty of rape
(Red Lake, MN) -- A Red Lake man has been found guilty by a federal jury of aggravated sexual abuse and sexual abuse occurring on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger in Minnesota has confirmed to WDAY Radio that after a five day trial before U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel, 38-year-old Descart Austin Begay Jr. was convicted late Friday on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse.
Former Vestal Diner owner sentenced for tax fraud
A former Vestal Diner owner was sentenced today in federal court to 12 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to tax fraud.
Protesters gather as Cayuga Nation police arrest 3 more Halftown critics
Protesters in the Cayuga Nation rallied after tribal police arrested three citizens on Saturday. It’s the latest clash between the tribe’s controversial leader, Clint Halftown, and his longtime critics. All three detainees are related to the woman whose home was demolished last month on orders from Halftown. Several...
Two in custody after assaulting bus driver, according to TCAT
A Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit spokesperson confirmed to 14850 Today late Wednesday night that an on-duty bus operator “was struck in the face by two individuals” shortly before 10pm Wednesday. TCAT tells us that the Ithaca Police Department “has two people in custody in connection with this incident, which TCAT will also be investigating.”
Summer camp becomes a victim of New York’s gun safety law
Having been a Boy Scout, camp counselor, and volunteer for the past 35 years, I can attest that the shooting sports program is one of the most popular – and most important – aspects of summer camp. Boys have always been thrilled to use the rifle and shotgun ranges at upstate camps like Dittmer and Scouthaven.
NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
OH man, WV woman sentenced for multi-state drug trafficking ring
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Columbus man and a Huntington woman have been sentenced in connection to drug trafficking in the Mountain State. During a press conference Sept. 7, 2022, United States Attorney Will Thompson said Brayan Luces, 25, of Columbus, Ohio and Kimberly Ann Combs, 45, of Huntington were the last of 19 people […]
Two killed in wrong-way crash on NY State Thruway, police say
Two people died on the New York State Thruway early Monday, when a motorist drove in the wrong direction and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, State Police said. Police said 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, N.J., was driving north in the Thruway's southbound lanes and struck a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Yehuda Weinstock of Chester between exits 16 and 15-a in Orange County.
Syracuse medical billing company sued after data hacked involving thousands of patients
Syracuse, N.Y. – A class action lawsuit has been filed against a Syracuse medical billing company recently hit by computer hackers who may have obtained personal information about hundreds of thousands of Central New York patients. The lawsuit against Practice Resources LLC was filed Friday in Onondaga County court...
Nevada man admits sending over 200 pounds of meth to Western Pennsylvania
(Pittsburgh, PA) – A resident of Sparks, Nevada, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced Wednesday. Christopher Robertson, 61, pleaded guilty to one count […]
Cortland CountyMan Accused of Running Over Teen With UTV
A Cortland County man is being charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly running over a teen with a Utility Terrain Vehicle at a graduation party at the end of June. 32-year-old Michael Townsend of Willet was arrested August 31. Cortland County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an address on Holtmart Road...
Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say
Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
