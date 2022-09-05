MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 800 block of N. 11th St. in Manhattan on September 6, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. A 31-year-old male and a 49-year-old female were listed as the victims when it was reported a 33-year-old male suspect stole their white 2003 GMC Yukon. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $3,300. The vehicle was recovered later that day by Kansas Highway Patrol near mile marker 209 on I-70 around 10:15 p.m.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO