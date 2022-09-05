Read full article on original website
2 sent to Topeka hospital after colliding with semi
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals walked away with only minor injuries Wednesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 24. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Freightliner was stopped in the median waiting to turn on Highway 24 when it was hit from behind by a 2010 Chevy […]
WIBW
KHP finds Manhattan woman’s stolen vehicle abandoned along I-70
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A stolen SUV out of Manhattan has been found by the Kansas Highway Patrol abandoned along I-70. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, officials were called to the 800 block of N 11th St. in Manhattan with reports of a vehicle theft.
Ogden crash sends 2 to hospital
OGDEN (KSNT) – Two passengers riding in a Ford Transit 150 van were taken to Via Ascension Hospital for evaluation after an injury crash Wednesday morning. It happened near the intersection of E. Riley Ave. and Fort Riley Blvd., according to the Riley County Police Department. Officers responded to the crash outside Ogden around 5:45 […]
WIBW
Hit and run prompts lockdown at Topeka High
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four individuals fleeing from a hit and run incident prompted Topeka High School to go into secure campus Thursday morning. 13 NEWS learned the incident that prompted the lockdown was a hit and run that happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of SW Western Ave. and SW Munson Ave. Police received reports of four people running from the scene north towards Topeka High School.
WIBW
San Antonio man hospitalized after truck hits tree along Kansas highway
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A San Antonio man is recovering in a Geary Co. hospital after he lost control of his pickup and hit a tree along a Kansas highway. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activities Summary indicates that around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Kansas Highway 57 with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Bettis Asphalt to start mill, overlay project on busy Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bettis Asphalt will start a mill and overlay project on a few busy Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Sept. 12, Bettis Asphalt will start the SW McAlister, 19th St., Moundview mill and overlay project. The City noted that the project will involve...
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 9/7/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 800 block of N. 11th St. in Manhattan on September 6, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. A 31-year-old male and a 49-year-old female were listed as the victims when it was reported a 33-year-old male suspect stole their white 2003 GMC Yukon. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $3,300. The vehicle was recovered later that day by Kansas Highway Patrol near mile marker 209 on I-70 around 10:15 p.m.
WIBW
Topeka motorcyclist arrested after attempt to flee ends with wreck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist in Topeka has been arrested after his attempt to flee police ended with a wreck instead. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers attempted to stop a speeding motorcyclist on NE Seward Ave. However, the...
WIBW
Request denied for affidavit concerning armed man arrested outside Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County judge has denied access to an affidavit for the arrest of an armed man outside of a Topeka Walmart, for now. Dahlkestiere Eichelberger was arrested outside of the North Topeka Walmart armed with gun. Shawnee County deputies were searching for him during a criminal threat investigation.
WIBW
13-year-old arrested for Kansas Capitol bomb threat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 13-year-old is facing felony charges after officials say they threatened to bomb the Kansas Statehouse. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said their agency was made aware of a threat to the Kansas State Capitol made through social media earlier this week. Officials say a post was made about “bombing” the Capitol.
WIBW
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has died after his motorcycle flipped into a ditch along a Kansas highway near Admire. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 4 miles north of Admire with reports of a motorcycle crash.
How the death of a KHP Trooper may be saving lives today
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The death of a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper 27 years ago and subsequent legislation that followed that tragedy may still be saving lives today. On Sept. 6, 1995, around 6:30 a.m. Trooper Dean Allen Goodheart was conducting a roadside inspection of a semi-truck on Interstate 70 near Colby in northwestern Kansas […]
WIBW
Huff N’ Puff pilots taking to Topeka skies this weekend
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pilots are taking to the skies over Topeka this weekend. The 47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally kicks off Friday at the Mount Hope Balloon Field. Air balloon pilots from across the country will be in the Capital City to launch their crafts.
WIBW
Stormont Vail moves Manhattan outreach clinics to Geary Community Hospital
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s outreach services in Manhattan will temporarily move to the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City. Stormont Vail Health says the Manhattan space has become full after adding new team members. Services will return to the Manhattan Stormont campus once it’s complete, it’s...
WIBW
Patching project could slow dirvers on Highway 36 in Morris Co.
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A patching project could slow drivers on U.S. Highway 56 in Morris Co. The Kansas Department of Transportation says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, that workers are currently patching Highway 56 just east of Herrington in Morris Co. KDOT noted that traffic has been reduced to...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested in Osage Co. for drugs following traffic stop
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County deputies arrested a Topeka man late Monday night after drugs were found during a traffic stop. According to officials, Devin Hendrix, 25, of Topeka, was pulled over at 10:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. HWY 75, near Carbondale. During the traffic stop, officers located narcotics in Hendrix’s vehicle. He was taken into custody by deputies and transported to the Osage County Jail on the following charges:
WIBW
White Lakes Mall has a potential buyer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the former White Lakes Mall property is one step closer to changing hands. The real estate broker for the property, Brian Lensing with United Country Real Estate, says it is under contract to a buyer. Lensing says he is confident the sale will be completed soon.
WIBW
Two Topeka women arrested on drug charges in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in Jackson County Monday morning. A Jackson County deputy pulled over a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van 8:30 a.m. Monday near U.S. HWY 75 for an alleged registration violation. The deputy discovered what was believed to be drugs in the vehicle, which led to the arrest of both the driver and the passenger.
WIBW
Jeep owners rally to help family of Wamego man injured in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many people enjoyed the last unofficial day of summer Monday on Labor Day, members of a local Jeep owners group took time to help a family in need. The group met at late Monday morning at a gas station at S.W. 10th Avenue and Wanamaker Road before heading to Wamego, where it would present funds and food items to the family of Shawn Adams, who was critically injured in a three-vehicle, head-on crash Aug. 21 near Silver Lake.
