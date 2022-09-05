ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano reaches top spot

After a messy Southern 500 that scrambled the Cup playoff standings, Joey Logano has moved to the top of the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Logano finished a strong fourth amid the turmoil Sunday night in Darlington, leading 64 laps. He also jumped to the top of the playoff leaderboard after the first race of Round 1.
DARLINGTON, SC
thecomeback.com

NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack

The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
FanSided

NASCAR could have a major concern on its hands

Since unveiling the Gen 7 car, NASCAR has seen several drivers sustain serious injuries. Is this a cause for concern moving forward?. NASCAR has made good its promise to “return to stock” with the Gen 7 car, but the car’s first season has led to some areas of concern.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The playoff team whose driver is already eliminated

There are 16 teams and 16 drivers in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one team’s driver isn’t eligible. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened up with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and it was Petty GMS Motorsports’ Erik Jones, who is not one of the 16 drivers qualified for the postseason, who scored the upset victory. The win was his first since he won the Southern 500 three seasons ago.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Kansas Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Kansas qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick Goes on Twitter Rant, Addressing Numerous Topics Including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, Changes NASCAR Needs to Make, and His Plans to Race Outside of NASCAR in Near Future

Kevin Harvick was in rare form this week on Twitter when he went on a rant and addressed a variety of topics, including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, and his plans to race in the future with Dale Jr. The post Kevin Harvick Goes on Twitter Rant, Addressing Numerous Topics Including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, Changes NASCAR Needs to Make, and His Plans to Race Outside of NASCAR in Near Future  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide for Kansas Speedway

The first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues this weekend at Kansas Speedway after a historic start to the championship run last Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Erik Jones won the Southern 500 at Darlington, becoming the first non-playoff driver to win the playoff opening race since the debut of the NASCAR postseason in 2004.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Time set for ‘major’ 2023 announcement

North Wilkesboro Speedway is reportedly set to host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, with an announcement scheduled for later this morning. Motorsport.com reported Wednesday that following a shocking turn of events, North Wilkesboro Speedway is expected to host the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023, adding to the story of the legendary track’s recent revival.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To 'Unacceptable' Car Problem

NASCAR has had several problems with its Next Gen cars during the 2022 Cup Series. Drivers are reportedly experiencing harder hits in the vehicles, and there have been multiple instances of cars catching on fire. That's what happened to Kevin Harvick's car at the Southern 500 on Sunday. “I’m sure...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Denny Hamlin navigating first playoffs as both driver and owner

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are fierce competitors and good friends. But when Hamlin started his own race team a couple of years ago, Larson didn’t know what to think. He knew his friend was dedicated to his job as a race-car driver but also enjoyed a round of golf whenever he could get to it. Running a race team would certainly cut into that free time.
MOTORSPORTS
