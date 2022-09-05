Read full article on original website
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NASCAR: Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing would be “very shocking”
Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing would be "very shocking," according to Jordan Bianchi. Who would replace Busch for the 2023 NASCAR season and beyond?
NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano reaches top spot
After a messy Southern 500 that scrambled the Cup playoff standings, Joey Logano has moved to the top of the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Logano finished a strong fourth amid the turmoil Sunday night in Darlington, leading 64 laps. He also jumped to the top of the playoff leaderboard after the first race of Round 1.
Denny Hamlin Sends Powerful Message to Ross Chastain and Other Aggressive Drivers at Darlington
Denny Hamlin sent Ross Chastain and other aggressive drivers a powerful message in his postrace interview at Darlington. The post Denny Hamlin Sends Powerful Message to Ross Chastain and Other Aggressive Drivers at Darlington appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack
The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
NASCAR could have a major concern on its hands
Since unveiling the Gen 7 car, NASCAR has seen several drivers sustain serious injuries. Is this a cause for concern moving forward?. NASCAR has made good its promise to “return to stock” with the Gen 7 car, but the car’s first season has led to some areas of concern.
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick unsure on return to Richard Childress Racing in 2023
Tyler Reddick appears uncertain on whether he will return to the No. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing in 2023 with NASCAR silly season heating up.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Kevin Harvick’s crew chief vocal on NASCAR fire; Deletes tweets
After a fire at Darlington Raceway, Kevin Harvick was quick to place blame on the Next Gen car. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. It was a dramatic race for many playoff drivers but none more so than Kevin Harvick who left the race in a ball of flames.
NASCAR: The playoff team whose driver is already eliminated
There are 16 teams and 16 drivers in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one team’s driver isn’t eligible. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened up with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and it was Petty GMS Motorsports’ Erik Jones, who is not one of the 16 drivers qualified for the postseason, who scored the upset victory. The win was his first since he won the Southern 500 three seasons ago.
Kansas Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Kansas qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
Kevin Harvick Goes on Twitter Rant, Addressing Numerous Topics Including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, Changes NASCAR Needs to Make, and His Plans to Race Outside of NASCAR in Near Future
Kevin Harvick was in rare form this week on Twitter when he went on a rant and addressed a variety of topics, including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, and his plans to race in the future with Dale Jr. The post Kevin Harvick Goes on Twitter Rant, Addressing Numerous Topics Including Max Verstappen, North Wilkesboro, Changes NASCAR Needs to Make, and His Plans to Race Outside of NASCAR in Near Future appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance
All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Hollywood Casino 400 Site: Kansas City, Kansas.
NASCAR viewer’s guide for Kansas Speedway
The first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues this weekend at Kansas Speedway after a historic start to the championship run last Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Erik Jones won the Southern 500 at Darlington, becoming the first non-playoff driver to win the playoff opening race since the debut of the NASCAR postseason in 2004.
Dirt Late Model Dream Results: September 7, 2022 (Eldora Speedway)
Eldora Speedway results from the $128,000 to win dirt race; Feature race concluded. Tonight, the World 100 week begins at Eldora Speedway. First up, the 1/2-mile dirt track is set to conclude the Dirt Late Model Dream paying $128k to the winner. The race rained out in the middle of the feature several months ago.
Daniel Suarez on Christopher Bell, “I’m going to get him back.”
Daniel Suarez not happy with Christopher Bell after Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, Darlington Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series. The Southern 500 opened the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs. Watch the video of the Daniel Suarez vs Christopher Bell contact below. Daniel Suarez started the race in a hole. He served a...
NASCAR: Time set for ‘major’ 2023 announcement
North Wilkesboro Speedway is reportedly set to host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, with an announcement scheduled for later this morning. Motorsport.com reported Wednesday that following a shocking turn of events, North Wilkesboro Speedway is expected to host the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023, adding to the story of the legendary track’s recent revival.
NASCAR World Reacts To 'Unacceptable' Car Problem
NASCAR has had several problems with its Next Gen cars during the 2022 Cup Series. Drivers are reportedly experiencing harder hits in the vehicles, and there have been multiple instances of cars catching on fire. That's what happened to Kevin Harvick's car at the Southern 500 on Sunday. “I’m sure...
Denny Hamlin navigating first playoffs as both driver and owner
Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are fierce competitors and good friends. But when Hamlin started his own race team a couple of years ago, Larson didn’t know what to think. He knew his friend was dedicated to his job as a race-car driver but also enjoyed a round of golf whenever he could get to it. Running a race team would certainly cut into that free time.
