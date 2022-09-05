ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Tough week for Antigo boys ends with loss to Mosinee

By By Scott Walbeck
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Thursday evening the Antigo Red Robins boys soccer team faced down their second conference game of the season, hosting visiting Mosinee.

Unfortunately, the Great Northern Conference looks perhaps even stronger this season, and Mosinee rolled to a 9-0 win.

“We knew going into this match it wouldn’t be a breeze because we were tired,” head coach ben Wilhelm explained. “Facing Lakeland earlier in the week wore on the boys both physically and mentally. But I’d rather we face some tough competition sooner than later and know what we need to do better.”

Falling an 8-0 loss at Lakeland Tuesday in the GNC opener, Antigo faced down a 5-0 deficit at half with most of the damage done early.

Antigo had sporadic offensive success, with occasional drives past half-field from Nolan Bunnell and Cole Umland, as well as defender Jack Stronstad who notched a solid shot on goal.

Unfortunately Mosinee tacked on another four goals in the second half, leading to the final score of 9-0.

“We’re really thankful for a rest of a long weekend and basically a week between games to recover and try again at Northland Pines,” Wilhelm added.

Antigo fell to 2-4-1 overall with the loss and 0-2 in the GNC. Mosinee is now 4-0-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play, as the contest marked their league opener.

The Robins’ will head to Eagle River on Thursday for the matchup with Northland Pines, set to get underway at 4:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
