Click10.com

Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters

MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Storms Continue Across South Florida Thursday With Record Temps Likely

South Florida is in for a combination of afternoon storms and the chance of record temperatures Thursday and into the weekend. With winds from the southwest on your Thursday, look for another scorcher as highs push into the mid-90s. Scattered storms are expected near or after lunch with more than half of us seeing the rain.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami announces continued effort to reduce homelessness

MIAMI - In an effort to reduce chronic homelessness in Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez announced a second grant aimed toward boosting workforce development programs for the homeless. The workforce programs are part of Suarez's Functional Zero Plan, an effort to make Miami the first major city in the country to reach functional zero chronic homelessness."I think it's incredibly important with rental prices going through the roof," said Suarez. A $200,000 donation from the City of Miami to Chapman Partnership was announced Wednesday morning at the Chapman Partnership homeless assistance center in Miami. The grant will be used to help fund work development courses...
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches with 20-Hour Sale

MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. To kick off a host of activities to celebrate this milestone, patrons will have the opportunity to get tickets to the festival for only Twenty Dollars for 20 hours on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 am.
MIRAMAR, FL
biscaynetimes.com

North Miami Gears Up for Change

North Miami will be a century old in less than four years, and according to those who work for the city, it shows. Councilman Scott Galvin says he looks around today and sees the same one-story, 1950s-era storefronts that existed when he was born there 53 years ago. “Almost nothing...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Capital Tacos, Gala, Pokekai, and Timpano

Miami's latest round of openings includes the launch of the first Capital Tacos in South Florida, a new invite-only nightclub where caviar bumps are all the rage, and the reopening of Timpano in Fort Lauderdale. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Capital Tacos. 1900...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami

DeSantis Proposing More Toll Relief on Florida Roadways

Florida commuters could potentially save hundreds of dollars under a new toll relief proposal from Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis unveiled his new proposal during a news conference in Miami Wednesday afternoon. Last month, DeSantis announced the launch of "SunPass Savings," a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
biscaynetimes.com

Miami Must Shed Clownish Plans to Really Help the Homeless

Very few things have been able to unite Miami like the collective disbelief over the sheer stupidity and crassness of Commissioner Joe Carollo’s proposal to build a homeless encampment on Virginia Key. His plan was so chock full of crazy that virtually no corner of our community was left unoffended.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

10 Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In Miami

We’re not short on celebrities here in the city, especially ones moonlighting as restauranteurs. From a reggaetonero’s bakery to a fast-casual franchise by a beloved rapper, here are the spots you’ve probably been frequenting that are owned by high profile stars you know and love. 1. La...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close

Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WELLINGTON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

RedCoach announces red-eye routes

RedCoach announced they would offer new red-eye routes to select Florida markets with a stop in Gainesville. Starting on Monday, the red eye service is now available from Miami International Airport to Gainesville, according to a RedCoach press release. With airline schedules constantly changing and canceling, the red-eye route provides...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Eater

13 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall

Sure we might experience a changing of the “seasons” here in South Florida, but what really indicates the seasonal transition is the slew of new restaurants that open their doors here in Miami. From a two restaurants from Top Chef winners, to offshoots of longtime favorites, and the return of hometown chefs, here are the 13 restaurants to be looking froward to this fall.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

EXPECT TROPICAL DEPRESSION TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA WITHIN DAYS

NOW 60-PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT FOR NEW TROPICAL WAVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2 p.m. brings a major update to the forecast. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly formed tropical wave east of Florida now has a 60-percent chance of becoming […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Allegro Plans 188-Unit Community in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Allegro Senior Living has unveiled plans for Allegro Fort Lauderdale, its 12th community in the state. The eight-story, 280,000-square-foot property will feature 188 units with views of the adjacent waterway and Atlantic Ocean. The community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care services, though the number of units of each was not disclosed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

SAVE THE DATE! South Beach Seafood Festival Weekend 2022 October 19-22

Save the Date, fellow foodies – the 10th Annual South Beach Seafood Festival is coming soon!. Now celebrating its 10th year, the South Beach Seafood Festival is one of south Florida’s favorite events, and has already been recognized as one of the leading seafood festivals in the country. The four-day.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Black Enterprise

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators

There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
MIAMI, FL

