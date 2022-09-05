Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Chillicothe EAA Fly-In Is October 1st
The Chillicothe EAA Chapter 944 Fly-In is October 1st at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport. The 27th annual Fly-In/Drive-In will start at 7:00 am with a Pancake Breakfast served until 10:30 am. Young Eagle Flight for youth age 8 – 17 will be provided free. A parent or legal guardian must...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Household Hazardous Material Drop-Off
Chillicothe’s Fall Household Hazardous Material Drop-off will be September 24th. CMU holds the Household Hazardous Materials Drop-Off for Chillicothe and Livingston County twice a year. As you are straightening up the garage or basement, set aside the used motor oil, pesticides, paint, and other items that should not be thrown in the trash or poured down the drain.
kchi.com
Chillicothe City Council Meets THURSDAY
The Chillicothe City Council is meeting Thursday at 5:30 pm at Chillicothe City Hall. The change in the meeting day is due to the council members attending the annual Missouri Municipal League meeting next week. Items on the agenda include the re-appointment of Dr Metry to the Saint Luke’s Hospital...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
One hundred one calls for service for the Chillicothe Police Department on Wednesday included traffic stops, business checks, and numerous follow-up investigations. 12:19 AM, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Business 36 Highway. The driver had a suspended driver’s license. During a consent search of the vehicle Officers located suspected methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Officers also located a large number of tools inside the vehicle. The driver was placed under arrest.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOING ROAD WORK AT MARSHALL INTERSECTION
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) is doing work on the intersection of Highway 65 and Route 20 in Saline County on Thursday, September 8. According to MoDot, lighting, signal and sign work is being done and travelers should expect periodic delays. The work is scheduled to take place between...
mycouriertribune.com
Deputies investigated for intoxication at lake conference
CLAY COUNTY — A sheriff’s office internal investigation was launched into two Clay County deputies after a video of their possible drunken behavior during a traffic safety training conference was posted to social media. The video appears to have been posted to social media by one of the deputies in the video.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN ARRESTED IN DISTURBANCE WITH MACHETE
A Marshall man was arrested during a disturbance with a machete on Tuesday, August 6. According to the Marshall Police Department, officers were dispatched to 931 West College in Marshall at approximately 5:41 p.m. When the officers arrived they observed two male subjects standing next to a red Ford Ranger. The officers involved had been alerted to a man wearing red with the machete. Officers proceed to place 18-year-old Jacob Goodheart into custody.
kchi.com
Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County
A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested on warrant for probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on September 5th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. Thirty-seven-year-old Cody James Burchett’s original charges included the felonies of resisting arrest, detention or stopping by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, and driving while revoked or suspended. Another original charge was a misdemeanor of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.
kchi.com
St Joseph Man Arrested On Livingston Co Warrant
A St. Joseph Man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear was arrested by St. Joseph Police. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Bosley was arrested by St. Joseph Police on Monday on a warrant issued in May of 2021 for alleged failure to appear on a 2019 charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Audio: Man from Polo, Missouri charged in January 6 riot, argues he was “doing his duty”
A northwest Missouri man charged in the Jan 6 riot at the nation’s capitol says he was just doing his duty. Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr of Polo Missouri claims he has First Amendment Rights as well as public access to the capitol. Prosecutors say he was inside the capitol with a Go-Pro camera filming the riot. Cruz says he was doing his civic duty to monitor the government. His trial is set for this January.
kttn.com
Human remains discovered by authorities near Youngstown Trail could be those of Jesse Rongey
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were located in a targeted search area off Youngstown Trail on Tuesday morning, September 6th that could be those of a Kirksville man wanted for murder. The sheriff’s office notes evidence at the scene strongly suggests the remains were those of 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey.
northwestmoinfo.com
Pair of Warrant Arrests Monday In The Area
The Highway Patrol says they made a pair of warrant arrests in the area Monday. The first of the arrests happened at 2:50 P.M. in DeKalb County when Troopers arrested 43-year-old St. Joseph resident Crystal L. Melton on two Buchanan County arrest warrants for probation violations. Melton was booked into...
kchi.com
Bridge Projects Tentatively On County Commission Agenda
Bridge projects are tentatively scheduled as part of the Livingston county commission meeting Tuesday. The commissioners will meet Tuesday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. The agenda includes a 10:00 am bid opening for 10 bridge projects around the county. This will include rehabilitation and replacement....
kttn.com
SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
kchi.com
Brookfield Woman Sentence To 30 Years On Abuse/Neglect and Manslaughter Charge
A Brookfield woman will spend at least 25.5 years in prison. In late July, Nancy Royal of Brookfield was found guilty of Abuse/Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter in the First Degree, Abuse of a Child, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree, in a Livingston County Jury Trial.
northwestmoinfo.com
Minnesota Man Wanted for Attacking Bethany Resident Extradited Back to Missouri
BETHANY, MO – The Minnesota man charged with seriously injuring a Bethany resident in an assault that is alleged to have taken place the same day he was released from jail has been extradited back to the State of Missouri. Twenty-two-year old Baley Turner was given a 30 day...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department report For Saturday includes 72 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 10:20 am, Officer stopped a vehicle near the south junction for expired registration and upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver was suspended and a passenger was ultimately found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was cited and charges pending on the passenger.
Deadly shooting shocks Excelsior Springs families, neighbors
The man accused in a deadly shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, is now in police custody, but the community is still reeling from the news.
Police: Suspect in Excelsior Springs homicide captured in Texas
One woman is dead and one man has critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
