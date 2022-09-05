Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside Park Forest home
PARK FOREST, Ill. - A man died, and a woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times near their home in Park Forest Wednesday night. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Gold Street around 8:11 p.m. Police found a man, 33,...
fox32chicago.com
West Side shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 bystanders wounded
CHICAGO - A man was killed and two other people were wounded when a shootout broke out early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 53-year-old was arguing with another male around 12:27 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Madison Street when they both pulled out handguns and exchanged gunfire, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on SW Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last August in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint on Aug. 20 in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
Chicago man arrested for March hit-and-run that led to death of baby
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run last March that resulted in the death of a premature baby. Arion D. Willis, 27, was arrested Tuesday months after he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Lawndale Avenue, causing a four-car crash before fleeing the scene, according to Illinois State Police.
WNDU
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wrongful death lawsuit may be filed in connection with the crash that left four people dead—including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski—last month in Elkhart County. Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Aug. 3. Officials say Schmucker’s vehicle...
fox32chicago.com
Hillside man charged with fatally striking pedestrian on Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A Hillside man has been charged with murder after police said he deliberately drove his car onto a West Loop sidewalk and fatally struck a pedestrian Sunday. Joseph Verdone, 25, was arrested Tuesday at his home in the 0-100 block of North Lind Avenue in west suburban Hillside, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
South Chicago shooting: Three ‘persons of interest’ being questioned after 2 men killed, 2 injured
CHICAGO - Police are questioning three "persons of interest" about a weekend shooting that left two men dead and two others wounded in South Chicago. The victims were on the porch of a home in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue when two people approached and opened fire around 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Larry Snelling said at a news conference at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge
Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
fox32chicago.com
Man on Red Line train among 5 shot in Chicago Wednesday; 1 killed
About 9:50 p.m., a 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground between two cars in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 7900 block of South Wood Street, where they located the man, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died. Witnesses reported seeing someone inside a black SUV fire shots, then flee the area south on Wood Street.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 43, shot and critically wounded in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood. Police found the 43-year-old around 1:39 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the chest, police said. He was transported to the Loyola...
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon threatened victim in Carol Stream Police Department parking lot: 'I'll kill you right here'
CAROL STREAM, Ill. - Bond was set Thursday for a convicted felon accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm in Carol Stream last month. Nicolas Mayfield, 31, of Evanston has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with stealing multiple cars in Roseland while armed with firearm
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with multiple vehicular hijackings with a firearm. The boy was arrested on the Near West Side on Tuesday and appeared in juvenile court on the same day. Police say the minor was identified as the offender who took a vehicle from multiple victims...
Person dies in crash between car, semi in Fulton County
A person died in a crash between a car and a semi-truck early Wednesday in rural Fulton County, an official says.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 18-year-old
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in connection to the killing of an 18-year-old man in Belmont Cragin last month. Alexsandro Hernandez, 19, faces one felony count of murder and one count of attempted robbery while armed with a firearm. On Aug. 1, Hernandez allegedly participated in the...
fox32chicago.com
Downers Grove man gets 17 years in prison for spree of break-ins around DuPage County
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A Downers Grove man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for burglarizing two homes and a business in late 2019. Jay Mendoza, 40, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge John Kinsella after pleading guilty to two felony counts of residential burglary and one felony count of burglary, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.
fox32chicago.com
COPA calls for Chicago police officer's dismissal in shooting of Anthony Alvarez
CHICAGO - The civilian agency that oversees the Chicago Police Department took a parting shot at the city’s top cop this week as it released a final report on the fatal police shooting of Anthony Alvarez during a foot chase last year. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA)...
fox32chicago.com
5 teens shot in period of 5 hours on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in a span of five hours Tuesday evening on Chicago's South Side. The first shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. when two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 men wanted for brutal murder in Chicago's Loop: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the Loop murder of a 41-year-old man. On Sept. 6, around 10:50 p.m., police say the two male suspects were walking westbound on Van Buren Street when they approached the victim on South La Salle Street, attempted to rob him, and then assaulted him.
fox32chicago.com
2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder
CHICAGO - A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week. On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Police investigate multiple armed robberies on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side. Specifically in the 14th, 17th and 25th districts, multiple victims have been approached by offenders with guns. Police say the suspects point the guns in the victim’s face and demand their personal property like wallets,...
