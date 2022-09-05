ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke

Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

UTV, guns stolen from Campbell County, deputies report

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The sheriff’s office needs the public’s help to find a stolen UTV from a home near the Campbell/Charlotte County line. It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at a home off Red House Road. Deputies say that a 2021 Can-Am UTV, several long guns, and hand guns.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Campbell Co. Deputies on the lookout for stolen truck

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a stolen truck. The 1988 Ford Pickup was stolen near the Appomattox/Campbell line. Police say the Virginia license plate number is XFT8427. Anyone with information regarding the stolen...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Improperly discarded smoking materials causes house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a house in the 3500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW on Sunday, Sept. 4. They quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police warn of scam targeting churches, charities in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department wants to warn churches and charities of a scam that’s circulating. According to the police department’s Facebook page, a woman is calling and asking for money so she won’t get evicted. She claims to have three children. Police say a church did give her a check in person. Police believe she is local because she calls with a 423 area code and shows up to collect money.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Boys Home to raffle P. Buckley Moss Print

COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Raffling for a good cause! The Boys Home of Virginia is hosting its annual P. Buckley Moss print raffle. According to organizers, P. Buckley Moss has been donating a print to the Boys Home for 31 years — to raffle as one of their main fundraisers.
COVINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke expert discusses school cyber security

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – A Roanoke cyber expert says the ransomware attack used against a California school system is not the first or last. Mary Hamilton, CEO of Mad Data, says education systems are the new focus of cyber attacks, and in this case, hackers went after critical systems, like banking info, emails, and applications, giving them access to bank account numbers, social security numbers, and other info.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

WFXR Weather Trivia: Warmest September on average

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you a weather enthusiast? Love watching the skies? See if you can correctly guess this WFXR Weather Trivia question!. Which year had the warmest September on record for Roanoke, Virginia?. According to the National Weather Service, the normal average temperature for the month of...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Valley Libraries to implement new online engagement platform

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Valley Libraries (RVL) has signed on to implement OCLC Wise, an online engagement system, for their public libraries. According to RVL, this is the first community engagement software for public libraries. The software will be implemented in the libraries within the following areas:
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Taco Week: Food Hut RKE

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) – All week long, we are talkin’ tacos — for WFXR’s Taco Week!. Each day leading up to the first-ever Roanoke Taco Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event. Proceeds from Taco Fest benefit Roanoke-based...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski YMCA unveils new child care program

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– After more than 40 years of serving the community, the Pulaski YMCA unveiled its new child care center following the program’s temporary suspension back in July. During that time, Interim CEO Chris Ayers told WFXR News the decision was made after a 5-year-old drowned...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Young scholars at Belle Academy explore curriculum and life skills

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Teachers, students, staff, and volunteers at one small school in Roanoke are “Making the Grade” as they begin a new school year. Belle Academy started school in August and students and staff were excited to return to face-to-face learning. The school is really...
ROANOKE, VA
Public Safety
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Slightly cooler, wet pattern ahead

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Drier weather is in the forecast to end the week. However, more rain is on the way for the weekend ahead. Thursday will start cloudy and a bit damp in Southwest and Central Virginia. The area still has some available moisture, so a few isolated showers are possible during the morning and afternoon. Otherwise, skies will be overcast to partly cloudy with high temperatures reaching the slightly cooler 70s.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Taco Week: Tuco’s Taqueria

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ tacos— for WFXR’s Taco Week!. Each day leading up to the first-ever Roanoke Taco Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event. Proceeds from Taco Fest benefit Roanoke-based nonprofit,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Reese is available for adoption at the RCACP

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Sept 6, Libby Carden with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) brought seven-year-old Reese to the WFXR News studio.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Apple pickers needed for a good cause

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Apple picking is a classic fall pastime – and just what one local charity needs you to do to fill food banks. Society of St. Andrews and Johnson’s Orchard have worked together since the 80’s. The Big Island organization “gleans” food, like apples that have just fallen from the tree, to prevent food waste and support food banks.
BEDFORD, VA

