ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, AL

Man charged with kidnapping in connection to Memphis jogger's disappearance

By Jeva Lange
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6UV7_0himSoxO00
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office via AP

A suspect has been charged in connection with the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old Memphis jogger whose abduction was caught on security video on Friday, CNN reports. Police said they used DNA from sandals found near where Fletcher was apparently abducted to identify and arrest Cleotha Abston, 38, who was charged Sunday with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. Fletcher's phone was reportedly found with the sandals.

Abston is being held on a $500,000 bond and has so far "declined to tell investigators whether he knew where Fletcher was," NBC News reports.

Mario Abston, 36 — Cleotha Abston's brother — was also arrested and charged with drug and firearms offenses, according to the Memphis Police Department, although he is "currently not believed to be connected to Fletcher's abduction." CNN reports that a witness "said she saw Abston at his brother's house after the abduction. Both the witness and his brother said Abston was behaving oddly as he cleaned the interior of his SUV and washed his clothes in the sink."

Fletcher is a mother of two and has brown hair and green eyes. She "has not been located at this time," according to investigators, and her family is offering a $50,000 reward through CrimeStoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Comments / 13

SWEET DAVIS
3d ago

It's sad cause people kidnapping People. If you go walking take your husband with you with a Gun to Protect your self. This is sad. Jesus Jesus Help the teacher

Reply
4
Greg Slack
3d ago

People are committing these horrific crimes because they see liberal prosecutions don't hold criminals responsible anymore! We need to return to holding criminals accountable by appropriate sentences. That means violent crimes bring long sentences....and violent crimes with guns bring mandatory 25 years for first strike and 50 years for second. We need to show that sociopaths will be removed from society...and swiftly. Enough of coddling these anti social thugs!

Reply(1)
2
Nighthawk-19
3d ago

This guy needs to be waterboarded till he tells where she is.

Reply(2)
9
Related
Washington Examiner

Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found

Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit. Fletcher went missing last Friday and was later found dead by authorities Monday after officials traced the tire marks and odor of decay to a driveway in Tennessee where her body was discovered, Fox News reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Detectives used dead teen's phone to arrange another purchase of deadly drug, arrest dealer

A 23-year-old Colorado Springs man pleaded guilty last week to distributing a fatal dose of fentanyl and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.Colorado Springs Police Department officers arrested Nathan Corser after detectives arranged a purchase of pills containing fentanyl - the same pills which led to the death of Kaeden Norlander. Norlander bought two pills from Corser at a Colorado Springs park on the 4th of July last year. He was found dead in his bedroom the next morning by his aunt. He was 19 years old at the time of his death.According...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fox News

Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Memphis teacher's husband spotted day after her disappearance

The Memphis Police Department's search for abducted kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher continued Saturday, more than 24 hours after her disappearance. Fletcher, an avid athlete, was on a run early Friday morning on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was abducted and forced into an SUV that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) later identified as a GMC Terrain.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, AL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police asking for public's help to identify woman that woke up from coma

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman involved in a car crash who recently woke up from a coma. The woman was in a coma for two weeks and is now regaining consciousness with limited brain function, according to police. She had no identification on her, only a tattoo to help describe her.Authorities say the woman was struck by a vehicle at 508 Adams Avenue in the city's Lawncrest section in late July. The driver stayed on scene but as the days passed, the victim remained in the hospital.Medical staff says she's been in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Eliza Fletcher – latest: Body found in search for missing jogger as suspect due to appear in court

Investigators searching for missing Memphis heiress Eliza Fletcher have found a “deceased” person after carrying out a search at a wooded area near the home of suspect Cleotha Abston.Memphis Police have not yet identified the body.Ms Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother-of-two, was last seen at around 4am on Friday when she was violently abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, police say.Police charged Abston, 38, with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence on Sunday and is being held on $500,000 bond. He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning.On Monday, officers from the Memphis Police Department were...
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Woman Charged With Murder After Kiss With Inmate During Visitation Goes Horribly Wrong

A woman who shared a kiss with a prisoner during a visitation in Tennessee has been charged with murder after the inmate died shortly after their exchange.Rachel Dollard was taken into custody over the weekend by special agents from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department, the TDOC confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. She is accused of smuggling drugs into the Turney Center Industrial Complex.Dollard is facing charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility and is currently being held in the Hickman County jail, the TDOC said.The charges come...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
Black Enterprise

Nurse Who Killed Several People in Car Crash Charged With Six Counts of Murder

Suspected of causing a car crash near Los Angeles that killed six people, the nurse behind the wheel was charged with six counts of murder on Monday. Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered to be held without bail earlier this week. If convicted on all charges, she could face a sentence of up to 90 years to life in prison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

At 13, She Was Abducted and Tortured by an Online Predator. Now, She's Determined to Keep Other Kids Safe

Even now, 20 years later, the triggers can pop up anytime or anywhere for Alicia "Kozak" Kozakiewicz. Sometimes, a road sign can send her into a panic attack. Sometimes, the sight of a stranger wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers cap triggers horrific memories. On a recent Monday afternoon, it's the sight of a group of rambunctious teens cavorting around the lobby of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Dna#Jogger#Memphis Police#Nbc#Cnn#Nbc News#Crimestoppers
TheDailyBeast

Missing 12-Year-Old Kentucky Girl Found Shot Dead

A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kentucky has been found shot dead on a rural dirt road, authorities said. Her father was found first with a non-fatal gunshot wound of his own after responding officers were called to a remote roadway due to reports of an assault Thursday morning. Stacy Collins, who officers believe shot himself, was taken to the hospital while officials continued to search for his sixth-grade daughter, Stacia. The Johnson County Coroner said the girl’s body was found that afternoon in a “very, very remote” area on a dirt and gravel road that is “hardly ever traveled by anyone.” “Due to the unexpected loss of one of our dearly loved students, Porter Elementary will dismiss early at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 15th. Thank you for your understanding and support as we say our goodbyes to one very special Panther,” a post from the child’s elementary school stated. No further information was immediately available on whether charges would be filed. Read it at Lexington Herald Leader
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
rolling out

Woman charged in connection to death of 7-year-old is a close relative

The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old’s death has been identified as the child’s mother, according to Atlanta police. Kameka Springfield is in custody and is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Her charges have not been upgraded to murder. She was denied bond during a court appearance.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The US Sun

Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’

AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Eliza Fletcher: Suspect stalked missing heiress for 24 minutes before abduction, police say

The suspect charged with the kidnapping missing heiress Eliza Fletcher was seen stalking her in his SUV 24 minutes before she was abducted, police say.Cleotha “Pookie” Abston has been charged with kidnapping Ms Fletcher, 34, while she was jogging near the intersection of Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street in Memphis at around 4.20am on Friday.According to a police affidavit, Abston’s GMS Terrain was seen on surveillance footage in the area 24 minutes before the kidnapping.Footage then shows a man exit the dark-coloured SUV and aggressively force Ms Fletcher into the passenger side of the vehicle. After a violent...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBEN 930AM

Arrest in Monday murder

29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy