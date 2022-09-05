Congrats to all our top five schools. You all put up a valiant effort! But there can only be one winner in MY SCHOOL RULES!. THE 2022 MY SCHOOL RULES WINNING SCHOOL IS... My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest came back to the tri-state 2022 and we are so excited to announce Robert John & Associates is granting Sturgis Elementary in Kentucky $1,000 to use on whatever they want!

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO