'Wheel of Fortune LIVE' coming to Owensboro Thursday
"Wheel of Fortune LIVE" is coming to Owensboro Thursday, September 8th, and community members are getting the chance to experience the TV game show. The show will be touring through the Midwest and they are starting in Owensboro. The game show will be at the River Center. Audience members will...
Take A Ride On Two Indiana Roads That Feel Like Real-Life Roller Coasters [PHOTOS]
Wanna feel like a kid again in the back seat of your parent's car? Take a ride on these two Indiana roads that seriously feel like real-life roller coasters-HANG ON!. REMEMBER RIDING COUNTRY BACKROADS WITH YOUR PARENTS?. When I was a kid I always loved it when I would be...
Miss Dale Fall Festival 2022
The Dale Fall Festival Scholarship Queen Pageant was held Sunday, September 4th, in the Heritage Hills High School auditorium. There, the event’s judges and spectators shared the opportunity to witness eight poised, articulate, talented and confident ladies take the stage to compete!. The contestants participated in multiple activities to...
2022 Fall Festival Munchie Map coming soon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 West Side Nut Club Munchie Map is expected to be released Friday. Fall Festival officials say there will be just under 120 food booths. The map breaks down all the tasty treats into food groups, as well as where attendees will be able to find them.
Experience Cates Farm this Fall!
Escape from city livin’ and take the slow road to one of Henderson, Kentucky’s favorite family farms– Cates Farm! ‘Tis the season for fun at the pumpkin patch, and Cates Farm has gone to great lengths to provide a cherished tradition for your family. Get to know our farm fresh community and learn why agricultural roots run deep in Henderson!
Murphy is an Adoptable Persian Cat in Indiana with Fantastic Social Media Influencer Potential [UPDATE: ADOPTED]
Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.
Owensboro Priest reaches for the sky despite challenges
SHASTA COUNTY, CA (WEHT) – Climbing a volcano presents challenges for anyone looking to climb it, but for Owensboro Priest Jamie Dennis of Owensboro, climbing a volcano is even more difficult when you’re blind. Father Dennis recently climbed Lassen Peak in California for the second time all while...
Rivertown Pickleball breaks ground
Pickleball players in Newburgh should be excited to know that they will soon have a place for outdoor matches right in their own town, and it might be ready by the end of fall. Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, a Newburgh based organization dedicated to furthering the sport in the...
Indiana’s Most Popular Natural Attraction and Loads Of Yummy Mouth-Watering Pies
Over the holiday weekend, I took a drive to visit Indiana’s most popular natural attraction-The Marengo Cave. Located in Marengo, Indiana, the cave is one of only four show caves in Indiana. The cave was discovered in 1883 by two school children. The cave was designated as a National Natural Landmark in 1984.
LST 325 Departs For Cruise This Weekend
LST 325 will shove off Sunday morning from it’s riverfront mooring for a three-and-a-half week cruise. The ship will visit Ashland Kentucky and Charleston West Virginia — both of which were 2021 ports of call that had to be abandoned when crew members came down with COVID-19. The...
See the Full List of Vendors for the 2022 Fall Farm Market at Hayden Farms in Kentucky
The 4th Annual Fall Farm Market is less than two weeks away at Hayden Farms in Whitesville, Kentucky. The 2022 edition promises to be the biggest and best yet. Daniel Hayden, owner of Hayden Farms, says that there are more vendors lined up this year than ever before. And, in addition to more shopping opportunities, there are more food options as well.
Here’s Why You Might See Clay Aiken in Owensboro This Week
If you watched Season 2 of American Idol, you are likely a familiar with Clay Aiken. The North Carolina native sang all the way to finale to set up one of the Idol's most famous finales- Ruben Studdard vs. Clay Aiken. Though Ruben eventually won the title, Clay earned himself a legion of fans called Claymates. And, I'll confess it. I was one of them.
Puppies of All Sizes and Colors Ready for Adoption at WHS in Newburgh
When I was searching for a dog, I knew what I wanted. I wanted a young small dog under 20 pounds that was good with kids and cats. I also wanted a male and for him to be housetrained. Anything else? Oh yes, I wanted him to look like a miniature Doberman Pinscher. Where would I ever find such a dogicorn?
Free paper shredding event happening at Owensboro SportsCenter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a free paper shredding event happening in Owensboro this week. It’s being put on by the city and the Daviess County Fiscal Court. On Friday, you can head to the Owensboro SportsCenter with your old files, receipts, canceled checks and tax forms. Piranha...
My School Rules – 2022 WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT
Congrats to all our top five schools. You all put up a valiant effort! But there can only be one winner in MY SCHOOL RULES!. THE 2022 MY SCHOOL RULES WINNING SCHOOL IS... My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest came back to the tri-state 2022 and we are so excited to announce Robert John & Associates is granting Sturgis Elementary in Kentucky $1,000 to use on whatever they want!
‘Sunflower Experience’ returns to Daviess County
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Fall Season is coming, sunflowers are still in bloom! Tri-Staters still have a chance to see over a million sunflowers during the Sunflower Experience at Trunnell’s this month. The Utica sunflower field will be open to the public until September 30, but will be closed on Tuesdays. Trunell’s will also […]
Ky. man plans to turn vacant Corydon school into live music venue
CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky man has new plans for an old school building in Henderson County. The Corydon School building that sits off Highway 60 has been vacant for 30 years. It was purchased at an auction last month by Sam Cornett and plans are being made to...
‘Find Dawnita Day’ being held Sat. at Garvin Park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been more than two years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing, and her friends and family have not stopped searching for answers. They are holding an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at Garvin Park in Evansville. The goal is...
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
Food giveaway event happening in Webster County on Friday
There's a food distribution event happening in Webster County, Kentucky on Friday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management say it's happening from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Webster County Library. The mobile food distribution event is being put on by officials with Victory Worship Center, with sponsors...
