Whiskey Wednesday Kicks Off at Glensheen
DULUTH, Minn.– It was the last night of Concert of the Pier at Glensheen, but that doesn’t mean their events for the year are over. It was the first night of Whiskey Wednesday and hundreds came out to enjoy the estate while they sipped on the sophisticated drink. Although everyone who came out got their last taste of live music, they were able to get their first taste of Whiskey on the Glensheen grounds.
Coffee Conversation: Lead Actors From Duluth Playhouse Perform Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Live theater is back for the season as the Duluth Playhouse launches its new season with Tony Award-winning Best Musical, ONCE. It’s based on the critically acclaimed film of the same name featuring the Oscar-winning song “Falling Slowly.”. ONCE is a bittersweet reminder of...
Duluth Parks and Recreation Releases 2022 Fall Programming Guide
DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Parks and Recreation team is ready to start their fall programming. Every season Parks and Rec. puts together a programming guide for all their different recreational opportunities. For the fall, they have options for all ages from toddlers to senior citizens. Some programs include festive events like a Halloween hike and pumpkin carving day. They’re offering a range of activities from card games, to adult kickball leagues, and even BINGO.
Garden Shop Prepares for the Fall Season
DULUTH, Minn. — Despite the summer season coming to an end, one garden center is still green and blooming. A+ Garden Center has two locations; one at Duluth’s Kenwood Super One Plaza, and their main spot in Pike Lake. Owners have been transitioning both shops from summer to...
New U.S. Made Great Lakes Freighter Vessel Comes into the Duluth Harbor: Mark W. Barker
DULUTH, Minn.–Ships come and go in the Port City, and new ones are rare. But today was different. For the first time in over 30 years, a brand new Great Lakes freighter cruised into town. Built in Sturgeon Bay, it went into service for the first time this summer. Photojournalist Nathaniel Le Capitaine introduces us to the Mark W. Barker.
Veterans For Peace Call To Abolish Nuclear Weapons In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The mission to abolish nuclear weapons took center stage outside Duluth City Hall today with Twin Ports Mayors Emily Larson and Jim Paine there in support. Veterans for Peace chose Duluth as its first of more than 100 towns and cities where they’ll be educating people about the dangers of radiation and how they can help influence politicians to reduce and ultimately eliminate nuclear weapons.
Coffee Conversation: Superior Porchfest Hosts ‘Fireside Jam’ Sept. 8
DULUTH, Minn. — Superior Porchfest is hosting one last community music event of the season with The Fireside Jam this Thursday, Sept. 8 at Girl Scout Point in Superior’s Billings Park. Boedigheimer Bergsven Duo stopped by the morning show Tuesday to help preview the event and play a...
All-Ages Pride Themed Drag Show Brings Supporters and Protestors to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Flame held an all-ages drag show to wrap up pride weekend. The show brought in both supporters and protestors. This is the second kid-friendly drag show the flame has put on and featured performances from kids, drag queens, and kings. Performers lip-synced to popular songs while dressed up in costumes such as Disney Princesses.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
businessnorth.com
Arbor Wood expansion plans shift back to Grand Rapids
Duluth wood-products firm Arbor Wood is shifting its plans for a new production facility from the east end of the Iron Range in Eveleth back to the West Range in Grand Rapids, where the expansion was originally proposed. Arbor Wood management, along with International Falls-based Voyageur Capital Group, which is...
Superior’s First Community Solar Garden Expected to Produce Energy By Summer of 2023
SUPERIOR, Wisc. — A groundbreaking event took place along Hammond Avenue for Superior’s very first community solar garden. Superior Water, Light and Power will be referring to the space as Superior Solar to celebrate this renewable energy milestone. At 470 kilowatts, Superior Solar will be big enough to power more than 100 homes. Project managers will rely on local labor and solar panels manufactured in Minnesota.
Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym
Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
MNDOT Proposal for Construction Project Causes Community Pushback
DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation has recently proposed a new project to construct three new roundabout’s along London Road. However, this proposal has come with backlash from some community members. In an effort to makes improvements to the pavement, calm traffic, and make the road safer...
MNDOT Proposes Roundabouts On London Road; Some Homeowners Oppose
DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation has recently proposed a new project to construct three new roundabouts along London Road. But not everyone living in the area is for it. In an effort to make improvements to the pavement, calm traffic, and make the road safer for pedestrians,...
Daily Telegram
'Is it a killer cloud?’ 1992 benzene leak blanketed and terrorized portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin
In the early morning hours of June 30, 1992, Duluth’s newly minted police chief, Scott Lyons, answered a phone call that would turn an otherwise pleasant summer day into a nightmare. In the minutes before 3 a.m., as Minnesota's Northland slept, a freight train carrying hazardous materials just south...
Duluth Labor Day Picnic Brings Laborers Together
DULUTH, Minn. – Labor Day means different things to different people across the country. Here in the Northland, there is no Labor Day without the word labor. That solidarity was on full display Monday at Bayfront Festival Park. The annual event is hosted by the Duluth Central Labor Body. Whether you like food or politicians, it was the place to be. Organized labor is an important part of DFL Governor Tim Walz’s base. He said there had been a decline in union participation over the decades, but not recently.
UMD Reverts Back to Old Champ After Public Outcry
DULUTH, Min.- UMD will be reverting back to their old Champ costume, the school announced on Tuesday. After numerous complaints from the public, they decided to make the change back. The costume will only be in use for one more year though. As they will go back to the drawing...
“The Cedar House” Available for Rent Above The Cedar Lounge
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– As part of Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge, owners are now offering a place for people to stay the night. The upper portion is now a three bedroom, furnished space available to rent on VRBO. This offers locals, and tourists, a unique way to experience downtown Superior...
