Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Whiskey Wednesday Kicks Off at Glensheen

DULUTH, Minn.– It was the last night of Concert of the Pier at Glensheen, but that doesn’t mean their events for the year are over. It was the first night of Whiskey Wednesday and hundreds came out to enjoy the estate while they sipped on the sophisticated drink. Although everyone who came out got their last taste of live music, they were able to get their first taste of Whiskey on the Glensheen grounds.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Lead Actors From Duluth Playhouse Perform Live

DULUTH, Minn. — Live theater is back for the season as the Duluth Playhouse launches its new season with Tony Award-winning Best Musical, ONCE. It’s based on the critically acclaimed film of the same name featuring the Oscar-winning song “Falling Slowly.”. ONCE is a bittersweet reminder of...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Parks and Recreation Releases 2022 Fall Programming Guide

DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Parks and Recreation team is ready to start their fall programming. Every season Parks and Rec. puts together a programming guide for all their different recreational opportunities. For the fall, they have options for all ages from toddlers to senior citizens. Some programs include festive events like a Halloween hike and pumpkin carving day. They’re offering a range of activities from card games, to adult kickball leagues, and even BINGO.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Garden Shop Prepares for the Fall Season

DULUTH, Minn. — Despite the summer season coming to an end, one garden center is still green and blooming. A+ Garden Center has two locations; one at Duluth’s Kenwood Super One Plaza, and their main spot in Pike Lake. Owners have been transitioning both shops from summer to...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Veterans For Peace Call To Abolish Nuclear Weapons In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The mission to abolish nuclear weapons took center stage outside Duluth City Hall today with Twin Ports Mayors Emily Larson and Jim Paine there in support. Veterans for Peace chose Duluth as its first of more than 100 towns and cities where they’ll be educating people about the dangers of radiation and how they can help influence politicians to reduce and ultimately eliminate nuclear weapons.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Superior Porchfest Hosts ‘Fireside Jam’ Sept. 8

DULUTH, Minn. — Superior Porchfest is hosting one last community music event of the season with The Fireside Jam this Thursday, Sept. 8 at Girl Scout Point in Superior’s Billings Park. Boedigheimer Bergsven Duo stopped by the morning show Tuesday to help preview the event and play a...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

All-Ages Pride Themed Drag Show Brings Supporters and Protestors to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Flame held an all-ages drag show to wrap up pride weekend. The show brought in both supporters and protestors. This is the second kid-friendly drag show the flame has put on and featured performances from kids, drag queens, and kings. Performers lip-synced to popular songs while dressed up in costumes such as Disney Princesses.
DULUTH, MN
Winona Laduke
businessnorth.com

Arbor Wood expansion plans shift back to Grand Rapids

Duluth wood-products firm Arbor Wood is shifting its plans for a new production facility from the east end of the Iron Range in Eveleth back to the West Range in Grand Rapids, where the expansion was originally proposed. Arbor Wood management, along with International Falls-based Voyageur Capital Group, which is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior’s First Community Solar Garden Expected to Produce Energy By Summer of 2023

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — A groundbreaking event took place along Hammond Avenue for Superior’s very first community solar garden. Superior Water, Light and Power will be referring to the space as Superior Solar to celebrate this renewable energy milestone. At 470 kilowatts, Superior Solar will be big enough to power more than 100 homes. Project managers will rely on local labor and solar panels manufactured in Minnesota.
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym

Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

MNDOT Proposal for Construction Project Causes Community Pushback

DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation has recently proposed a new project to construct three new roundabout’s along London Road. However, this proposal has come with backlash from some community members. In an effort to makes improvements to the pavement, calm traffic, and make the road safer...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

MNDOT Proposes Roundabouts On London Road; Some Homeowners Oppose

DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation has recently proposed a new project to construct three new roundabouts along London Road. But not everyone living in the area is for it. In an effort to make improvements to the pavement, calm traffic, and make the road safer for pedestrians,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Labor Day Picnic Brings Laborers Together

DULUTH, Minn. – Labor Day means different things to different people across the country. Here in the Northland, there is no Labor Day without the word labor. That solidarity was on full display Monday at Bayfront Festival Park. The annual event is hosted by the Duluth Central Labor Body. Whether you like food or politicians, it was the place to be. Organized labor is an important part of DFL Governor Tim Walz’s base. He said there had been a decline in union participation over the decades, but not recently.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Reverts Back to Old Champ After Public Outcry

DULUTH, Min.- UMD will be reverting back to their old Champ costume, the school announced on Tuesday. After numerous complaints from the public, they decided to make the change back. The costume will only be in use for one more year though. As they will go back to the drawing...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

“The Cedar House” Available for Rent Above The Cedar Lounge

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– As part of Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge, owners are now offering a place for people to stay the night. The upper portion is now a three bedroom, furnished space available to rent on VRBO. This offers locals, and tourists, a unique way to experience downtown Superior...
SUPERIOR, WI

