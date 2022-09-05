ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

NJ.com

Man jailed on attempted murder charge after N.J. bus station stabbing

Police have charged a Cumberland County man with attempted murder following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in Vineland. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Landis Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. for a report of a victim with stab wounds and learned that the incident occurred across the street at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal.
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

A Lot of Booze: NY Man Arrested in Brigantine, NJ, for Alleged Fraud

Authorities in Brigantine say a man from New York has been arrested in conjunction with a large fraudulent purchase at a local liquor store. The Brigantine Police Department says on Labor Day, they received a call from a New York resident who reported that a "form of electronic payment that he utilizes" was compromised and a fraudulent purchase in excess of $2,000 was made at Ocean Beverage without his authorization.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings

A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
CAMDEN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Absecon, NJ, Police Say Don’t Fall For This Absecon Police Scam

The Absecon Police Department is warning area residents not to fall for a scam that appears to involve the Absecon Police Department. Authorities say someone recently reported that they received a call from the Absecon PD non-emergency phone number, (609) 641-0667, and a person pretending to be an officer with the department said they were a victim of bank fraud.
ABSECON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Cold Case Investigation Identifies Killer In 1991 Ocean County Homicide

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver charged in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Police have charged a Gloucester County motorist with leaving the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident. Paul Margand, 60, of Deptford Township, was walking westbound on the 1000 block of Cattel Road in Deptford shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 when he was struck by a vehicle, according to township police.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Ocean County Men Arrested For Drug Offenses

STAFFORD – After a two-month investigation, two men were arrested and charged on several drug offenses. The multi-agency narcotics investigation led to the arrests of Marques Belnavis, 28, and Edwin Flores, 55, both of Ocean Gate. After search warrants were executed on their address on Chelsea Avenue in Ocean...
OCEAN GATE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

