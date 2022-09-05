Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: Ocean County, NJ, Man Charged For Murdering His Father
Authorities say a man from Lacey Township has been charged in connection with the death of his father. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 36-year-old Justin Donaldson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder. According to officials, the scene unfolded around 4:30 when officers from the Lacey Township Police...
Man jailed on attempted murder charge after N.J. bus station stabbing
Police have charged a Cumberland County man with attempted murder following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in Vineland. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Landis Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. for a report of a victim with stab wounds and learned that the incident occurred across the street at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal.
Health aide stole from 90-year-old patient, Brigantine police say
A longtime home health aide allegedly made about $26,000 in fraudulent charges on a patient’s debit cards. Shaquana Lyle, of Irvington, Essex County, is accused of using two debit cards belonging to the 90-year-old victim to rack up the bills, according to a four-month investigation led by Detective Shayne Dugan.
Ocean County Man Arrested, Charged With Killing His Father
LACEY – A Township man has been arrested and criminally charged for the murder of his father, police said. Justin Donaldson, 36, was charged with Murder in connection with the death of his father, David Donaldson, 67, also of Lacey Township. Around 4:35 p.m., on September 7, a concerned...
Man stabbed several times during fight at Cumberland County bus stop, police say
VINELAND, N.J. - A Cumberland County man was charged after authorities say he stabbed another man during a fight at a bus stop Wednesday afternoon. Officers from the Vineland Police Department were called to Soprano's Pizza around 3 p.m. for reports of a stabbing victim. According to investigators, the victim...
Owner of Car Dealership From Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Sentenced For Fraud
A man from Egg Harbor Township has been sentenced for his role in engaging in fraudulent activity through his car dealership. Federal authorities say 40-year-old Afzal "Bobby" Khan previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 24 months in prison. According to U.S....
A Lot of Booze: NY Man Arrested in Brigantine, NJ, for Alleged Fraud
Authorities in Brigantine say a man from New York has been arrested in conjunction with a large fraudulent purchase at a local liquor store. The Brigantine Police Department says on Labor Day, they received a call from a New York resident who reported that a "form of electronic payment that he utilizes" was compromised and a fraudulent purchase in excess of $2,000 was made at Ocean Beverage without his authorization.
Atlantic City man charged for fatal hit-and-run
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City have announced that a 26-year-old man has...
Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
Police identify 80-year-old N.J. woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
An 80-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash last week in Egg Harbor Township, police said Thursday. The wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday near Tilton Road, Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue, according to township police. A Honda Fit was making a left turn from Washington...
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
Absecon, NJ, Police Say Don’t Fall For This Absecon Police Scam
The Absecon Police Department is warning area residents not to fall for a scam that appears to involve the Absecon Police Department. Authorities say someone recently reported that they received a call from the Absecon PD non-emergency phone number, (609) 641-0667, and a person pretending to be an officer with the department said they were a victim of bank fraud.
17-Year-Old Reported Missing in Gloucester
Gloucester Township, NJ – Washington Township Police Department has reported a seventeen-year-old girl has gone...
BREAKING: Cold Case Investigation Identifies Killer In 1991 Ocean County Homicide
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
Former Barnegat Man Identified as Killer in 1991 NJ Cold Case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
Driver charged in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
Police have charged a Gloucester County motorist with leaving the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident. Paul Margand, 60, of Deptford Township, was walking westbound on the 1000 block of Cattel Road in Deptford shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 when he was struck by a vehicle, according to township police.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Brooklyn, NY, Man Arrested for August Shooting
Authorities in Atlantic City say a man from Brooklyn has been arrested in connection to a shooting last month. The Atlantic City Police Department says 30-year-old Neil Henry was arrested on the Boardwalk on August 30th following a brief struggle with officers. According to police, the shooting happened two days...
Gloucester County Fire Marshal K-9 died in vehicle under handler's care: Officials
"We need to know who in the county was involved and what went on," said Commissioner Chris Konawel on the death of a fire marshal K-9.
Man charged with stealing mail had special key for postal box, cops say
Authorities have charged a Burlington County man with stealing mail from postal boxes in Lawrence over a three-month period, police said. Lawrence police and U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents arrested Richard Rowe, 22, of Willingboro during a Monday night stakeout of the post office on Craven Lane in Lawrenceville, township police said.
Two Ocean County Men Arrested For Drug Offenses
STAFFORD – After a two-month investigation, two men were arrested and charged on several drug offenses. The multi-agency narcotics investigation led to the arrests of Marques Belnavis, 28, and Edwin Flores, 55, both of Ocean Gate. After search warrants were executed on their address on Chelsea Avenue in Ocean...
