Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CRIME STOPPERS: Drive-by shooting suspect wanted
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department need help in locating a woman wanted on charges of assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Charlisiha Brown, 19, is described as being 5-foot-5, 100 pounds, and has black hair, and brown...
brproud.com
Alvin Dark Avenue shooting suspect wanted by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect connected to an August shooting. Police said the shooting took place in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The suspect allegedly exchanged gunfire with individuals in a grey vehicle.
brproud.com
BRPD looking for person possibly linked to recent residential burglary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital Region Crime Stoppers and the Baton Rouge Police Department need your help. Both agencies would like you to take a look at the picture below. “Investigators believe this individual is connected in a residential burglary that occurred on August 30, 2022,” according to...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspects Involved in Early Morning ATM Theft From Convenience Store
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspects Involved in Early Morning ATM Theft From Convenience Store. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that on September 6, 2022, EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives responded to a Fast Stop convenience store located at 9150 Joor Road in response to a business burglary. When an employee arrived at work that morning, the front windows were damaged and an ATM was missing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Suspected MDMA powder, suspected synthetic marijuana, meth and more uncovered during vehicle search near Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was recently patrolling in north Baton Rouge when an older model Honda Civic was seen in a carwash. The carwash was in the 3500 block of Riley St. and the officer “had observed this same car...
wbrz.com
Deputies: Fake animal rescue organization stole dog from Hammond home
HAMMOND - Deputies say a group of people saying they were part of an animal rescue group stole a dog out of his yard, and are asking the public's help in bringing him home. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said a German Shepherd named Smokey was stolen from his home Aug. 29. Surveillance footage from the home showed two women and one man swapping out his leash and stealing him.
wbrz.com
Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neighborhood; one arrest made
BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest more than a week after a chase through a Baton Rouge neighborhood ended in a fiery dirt bike crash that put a suspect in a hospital. The chase started around 4 p.m. in the area of North Acadian Thruway, where four people on dirt bikes fled from police. Officers recognized two of them as people they had seen riding dirt bikes on Winbourne Avenue, but had fled.
brproud.com
Officials: Ascension deputy praised for role in 2021 rescue of kidnapped child
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish deputy’s swift actions led to the rescue of a seven-year-old girl who’d been kidnapped in December of 2021, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), Staff Sergeant Jake Garcia wasn’t even on duty when he stepped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
BRPD K9 sniffs out drugs in fugitive’s vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 6. The traffic stop took place in the 15000 block of I-10 East around 12:10 a.m. The stop was requested due to a traffic...
WAFB.com
Police make arrest after two attempted kidnappings in North Baton Rouge
Multiple law enforcement officers chased after a wanted man in Livingston Parish Tuesday, ending in a crash along I-12. Nearly $15 billion is the current cost of all of Louisiana’s infrastructure needs. THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS leaders say they need to hire about 400 workers to keep pace with caseload.
wbrz.com
Deputies identify man seen on video talking with store employee before stealing generator
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
theadvocate.com
Cell phone tracking, a high-speed chase — how Ascension deputies caught an alleged kidnapper
When cell phone tracking and license plate readers helped Ascension Parish deputies find an alleged kidnapper from St. Charles Parish, they launched a high-speed chase along La. 42 that ended with the suspect trapped by patrol cars and held at gunpoint by a detective. Recent court testimony in the case...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
EBRSO looking for suspects accused of stealing two ATM machines
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects involved in multiple burglaries across Baton Rouge. According to EBRSO, Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives responded to a call on Sept. 6 at the Fast Stop on 9150 Joor Rd. about a burglary. Suspects allegedly broke in and entered the business, stealing the ATM machine. A store employee told authorities they arrived to work to find the front windows were broken and ATM was missing. After reviewing video footage, a gray Chevrolet Silverado was parked at the storefront around 1:30 a.m.
brproud.com
Overnight police chase ends on Bluebonnet Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department took part in a pursuit overnight. The pursuit began at approximately 2:30 a.m. near I-12 West and Airline Hwy. when BRPD located a vehicle that was reportedly stolen. The driver of the vehicle did not stop when asked and...
20-Year-Old Ashton Anderson Killed In Two-Vehicular Crash In Gonzales (Gonzales, LA)
Police officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Gonzales, on Tuesday, just after 10 p.m. According to the State police report, 20-year-old Ashton Anderson was [..]
wbrz.com
Head of state agency arrested after drug deal led to wild chase on I-12 Tuesday
LIVINGSTON - A high-ranking state official was arrested over an apparent drug deal that led to a chase on I-12 Tuesday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was involved in the deal outside a fast food restaurant in Albany. Deputies took her into custody as a second suspect, Steven McCarthy, took off in his car.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating stolen dog
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen German Sheppard named, “Smokey”. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM three subjects were seen swapping out Smokey’s leash and removing him from his home on Audubon Drive in Hammond, LA. When asked by a bystander what they were doing, the suspects claimed to be with the “Animal Rescue Group”, an organization which is believed to be fictitious.
brproud.com
Man accused of pointing handgun at two young girls in custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested a 26-year-old man for multiple counts of aggravated assault. According to BRPD, 26-year-old Hunter Talley, was involved in two incidents involving two 13-year-old female victims. The first incident occurred on Sept. 1 and the second occurred on Sept. 2 at school bus stops.
4 Children Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the 2400 block of Winbourne Ave at [..]
brproud.com
Police: Tigerland area drug bust leads to arrest of 19-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities arrested a 19-year-old during a Tuesday, September 6 drug bust. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), Devin Bradley was apprehended by the local Street Crimes Unit when a drug bust was carried out in the 4600 block of Tigerland Avenue.
Comments / 0