Premier League

FIFA 23: All the new ratings for Liverpool in FIFA 23

By Georgina Young
 3 days ago
FIFA 23 is almost here, and we have all the latest for the Premier League teams ahead of its release.

If you are wondering just what changes have been made to Liverpool in the upcoming game, we have all the info for you here.

Mbappé will grace the cover for the third time in FIFA 23.

Liverpool

Salah - 90 v 91

Van Dijk - 90 -

Alisson - 89 -

Robertson - 87 -

Alexander-Arnold - 87 -

Fabinho - 87 -

Thiago - 86 -

Diogo Jota - 85 -

Díaz - 84 -

Matip - 84 -

Henderson - 83 -

Roberto Firmino - 83 v 85

Núñez - 82 /

Gomez - 81 -

Konaté - 81 ^ 80

Keïta - 81 ^ 80

Milner - 78 -

Oxlade-Chamberlain - 77 v 78

Tsimikas - 77 -

Jones - 76 ^ 75

Kelleher - 73 -

Fábio Carvalho - 73 /

Elliott - 73 -

Phillips - 73 -

Adrián - 72 -

Van den Berg - 71 /

Ramsay - 64 /

Cain - 62 ^ 61

Gordon - 62 /

Norris - 60 /

What does this mean for Liverpool players?

Overall Liverpool doesn’t seem to have done well out of these year’s transfers. They have gained Darwin Núñez, a strong 82-rated player.

However, they also lost Sadio Mané, one of the strongest rated players in the game with 89, to Bayern München.

There are a few points gained for the Reds, though not with the majority of their key players.

Ibrahima Konaté, Naby Keïta, Curtis Jones and Jake Cain have all gained a point, though it won’t make too much difference to the latter two.

These gains don’t make up for the point losses on Liverpool’s more influential players.

Like Manchester United with Ronaldo, Liverpool have lost a point from their star player Mohamed Salah.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also drops a point, but more disappointing is Roberto Firmino who is down by two.

While Liverpool was a stronger team in FIFA 22, they still have plenty to offer in the upcoming FIFA 23.

For all other big transfer changes, check out our FIFA 23 transfers page.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

