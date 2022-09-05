Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner Spotted With Bandage On His Neck After Undergoing Second Cancer Surgery

Mega

Ivanka Trump 's husband isn't hiding his wounds after undergoing his second surgery for thyroid cancer . Jared Kushner , 41, was spotted with a bandage on his neck while soaking up the sun on a boat with his family near their Miami home over the long weekend, Radar has learned.

Donald Trump 's son-in-law and former senior advisor seemed in good spirits as he continues the road to recovery. Kushner beat the heat in a light blue t-shirt, bright yellow swim trunks, sandals, and a baseball cap.

The Breaking History author took control of the boat in the captain's seat.

Ivanka, 40, appeared relaxed and cheerful, despite unexpectedly losing her mom, Ivana Trump , in July. The mom of three rocked a cream-colored on-piece for the outing. She paired the look with a pair of white shorts, a chic headband, and sunglasses.

Kushner confirmed he had a second surgery this month.

"I had the surgery last week. It was very successful," he told The National Desk last week. "That's why I am a little bit higher up than I normally am," Kushner added, addressing the jacket fastened around his neck.

Despite the grueling few months — including the FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago property on August 8 — the couple seemed to put the stresses aside to enjoy their day on the water.

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail , Ivanka and Kushner smiled and laughed as they pulled their kids on a donut raft behind the boat. The family wasn't alone. They were seen mingling with several friends and their children who were also on the small sea vessel.

Ivanka's mood is a complete 180 from days ago when she was spotted breaking down in tears during an intense phone call. As RadarOnline.com reported, the former first daughter attempted to shield her eyes from photographers as they caught the emotional moment.

Three weeks ago, the pair were spotted in Minnesota, visiting the Mayo Clinic where Kushner reportedly sought treatment.

"They were in Minnesota for Jared to have a scheduled check-up at the Mayo Clinic, not exactly a romantic date night by any stretch of the imagination," an insider revealed.

"Jared has to travel there periodically for monitoring and testing to ensure his thyroid cancer hasn't returned. Ivanka obviously traveled with him to offer support as his wife," the pal added.

Their outing comes on the heels of RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that Trump desperately tried to convince Ivanka and Kushner to back his 2024 bid for president — a move they are both apprehensive about.