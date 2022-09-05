ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner Spotted With Bandage On His Neck After Undergoing Second Cancer Surgery

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XbmWm_0himSRbZ00
Mega

Ivanka Trump 's husband isn't hiding his wounds after undergoing his second surgery for thyroid cancer . Jared Kushner , 41, was spotted with a bandage on his neck while soaking up the sun on a boat with his family near their Miami home over the long weekend, Radar has learned.

Donald Trump 's son-in-law and former senior advisor seemed in good spirits as he continues the road to recovery. Kushner beat the heat in a light blue t-shirt, bright yellow swim trunks, sandals, and a baseball cap.

The Breaking History author took control of the boat in the captain's seat.

United Front: Ivanka Trump Holds Hands With Husband After Dad Donald 'Tried To Convince' Them To Back His 2024 Bid During Secret Meeting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COtzk_0himSRbZ00
Mega

Ivanka, 40, appeared relaxed and cheerful, despite unexpectedly losing her mom, Ivana Trump , in July. The mom of three rocked a cream-colored on-piece for the outing. She paired the look with a pair of white shorts, a chic headband, and sunglasses.

Kushner confirmed he had a second surgery this month.

"I had the surgery last week. It was very successful," he told The National Desk last week. "That's why I am a little bit higher up than I normally am," Kushner added, addressing the jacket fastened around his neck.

Despite the grueling few months — including the FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago property on August 8 — the couple seemed to put the stresses aside to enjoy their day on the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MWCm_0himSRbZ00
Mega

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail , Ivanka and Kushner smiled and laughed as they pulled their kids on a donut raft behind the boat. The family wasn't alone. They were seen mingling with several friends and their children who were also on the small sea vessel.

Ivanka's mood is a complete 180 from days ago when she was spotted breaking down in tears during an intense phone call. As RadarOnline.com reported, the former first daughter attempted to shield her eyes from photographers as they caught the emotional moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abTdX_0himSRbZ00
Mega

Three weeks ago, the pair were spotted in Minnesota, visiting the Mayo Clinic where Kushner reportedly sought treatment.

"They were in Minnesota for Jared to have a scheduled check-up at the Mayo Clinic, not exactly a romantic date night by any stretch of the imagination," an insider revealed.

"Jared has to travel there periodically for monitoring and testing to ensure his thyroid cancer hasn't returned. Ivanka obviously traveled with him to offer support as his wife," the pal added.

Their outing comes on the heels of RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that Trump desperately tried to convince Ivanka and Kushner to back his 2024 bid for president — a move they are both apprehensive about.

Comments / 59

chris
3d ago

Politics aside, I hope he’s doing better. I wouldn’t wish that on him or his family.

Reply(3)
23
Luis Merea
3d ago

Most of the time all the money in world could not save your life, only God decides when to take it!! 😐

Reply(2)
14
Daphnie Sevenn
2d ago

like us he's human and imperfect... yet you blame him for being wealthy on an illness..?? that statement will come around in your karma 🤔

Reply
5
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Staying With Bill After He Cheated

In 1998, Google became a thing, the first Apple iMac debuted, and Titanic cleaned up at the Oscars, per Insider. It was also a big year for political scandal at the highest level. In January 1998, as rumors were swirling about an affair President Bill Clinton had with a White House intern Monica Lewinsky, the president went on TV and said, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky" (via U.S. News). Bill's wife, Hillary Clinton, claimed the allegations were nonsense. However, by August, Bill acknowledged the affair had happened — and that it was wrong — and DNA on Lewinsky's dress was tested against Bill's. By December 1998, Bill was impeached by the House for lying under oath and for obstruction of justice, via Time. Over the years, Bill has also been accused of sexual harassment and assault by four women, which he has denied, per Business Insider.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
RadarOnline

Emotional Ivanka Trump Breaks Down On Phone Call One Month After Mother Ivana's Death As Mar-a-Lago Drama Intensifies

Ivanka Trump was visibly overcome by emotions while chatting on the phone as she made her way to the gym, Radar has learned. The eldest daughter of president #45 fought back tears during her outing in Miami on Wednesday following a series of stressful events for her family.Ivanka is currently grieving the loss of her beloved mother, Ivana Trump, who died from a fall at her home on July 14. Less than one week after the socialite was found dead, her loved ones gathered for a "celebration of life" at the Upper East Side's St. Vincent Ferrer Church. Meanwhile, her...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#Cancer Surgery#United Front#The National Desk#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jared Kushner mistakenly says ‘before I came into office’ during Fox News interview

Jared Kushner made a minor slip of the tongue while promoting his memoir, which mistakenly made it seem as though the former senior White House adviser had actually been the most senior figure in the Oval Office.While appearing on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir, Breaking History, Mr Kushner made a seemingly innocuous swapping of a first-person pronoun – “I” – with what he likely intended to be his father-in-law’s name when he was discussing his role in the Trump administration as the Middle East point man.“You take the Middle East, the conventional thinking from John Kerry...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Leaks, lies and a locked connecting door: Jared Kushner book reveals his hatred for Steve Bannon

With the release of Jared Kushner’s book earlier this month it’s become clear that Donald Trump’s administration was hamstrung from the start by rivalries and outright hatreds that existed among his inner circle.The ex-president’s son-in-law released Breaking History on 9 August, and while the book itself has largely faced negative reviews — even being called “soulless” by one early critic — one area of the book where the emotions of the New York scion who married into the White House come out clearly is his description of a long-running feud with Steve Bannon, former chief White House strategist.A longtime...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

59K+
Followers
2K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy