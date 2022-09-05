ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

What are the Braves biggest areas of concern one month away from the postseason?

We are just about a month away from the best time of the year. There’s still a lot of regular season baseball to be played, but we know one thing for sure — the Braves will once again be apart of October. It’s just a matter of whether they will be a Wild Card or NL East champions. Right now, they trail the Mets by one game in the division, but World Series champions come from everywhere. With Atlanta’s current roster, they have as good of a chance at repeating as anybody over the last two decades.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination

The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a Gleyber Torres problem

The Yankees have strung together two consecutive wins, stealing a game against the Tampa Bay Rays to finish off a three-game series down south and securing the series opener against the Minnesota Twins over a four game set. Wins have been hard to come by for a struggling Yankee team...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Raisel Iglesias trade was more brilliance from Alex Anthopoulos

For the most part, the Braves were silent at the trade deadline. They made a couple of minor moves, like adding Robbie Grossman and Ehire Adrianza. The club also swapped Will Smith for Jake Odorizzi, but the blockbuster deal came right as the bell rang on August 2nd when reliever Raisel Iglesias was acquired in exchange for Tucker Davidson and Jesse Chavez.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees are being forced into a dark corner with their starting outfielders

The New York Yankees still have about a month until the playoffs begin, and they are forced into elimination rounds. While they are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak, they’ve been abysmal for the most part since after the All-Star break. Specifically, the Bombers have won just 17 games...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees get back star pitcher but lose key bullpen arm for a few days

The New York Yankees currently host a four-game winning streak, increasing their odds of securing the top spot in the AL East, despite losing significant ground over the past few weeks. The Tampa Bay Rays still remain five games behind, but the Yankees are starting to get back on a...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Thoughts on the first place Braves, Vaughn Grissom, and more

The SportsTalkATL Podcast is back, led by Chase Irle, Jake Gordon, and Alex Lord. Topics include:. — Full Falcons/Saints breakdown with predictions. You can find the SportsTalkATL Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts. A video version is also available on our YouTube channel. Both links can be found below. Like and subscribe!
MLB
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player

View the original article to see embedded media. Malcolm Hill played his rookie season in the NBA this past year for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. The 26-year-old began the season with Atlanta, and in three games he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. After...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Saints HC Sean Payton: Cowboys will beat Bucs in Week 1

“I think Dallas' defense is improved again. I think Dan (Quinn) does a great job. Those guys play with great speed to the football, they'll turn it over,” Payton said. Quinn is the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. Payton’s Cowboys ties run deep. He was the quarterbacks coach and an assistant...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Has Crossed A Mind-Blowing Mark

The stretch run of the 2022 MLB season has begun, which marks the final month of a certain St. Louis Cardinals legend’s historic career. Albert Pujols has been around a long time and has seen it all during his epic career. But soon, regardless of how deep the Cards...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Texans Tried Out Three Players

Berry, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2020. He played both tight end and defensive end in college for the Buckeyes. New England waived Berry coming out of the preseason and he landed on the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad a couple of times.
HOUSTON, TX

