Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua chance to fight in blockbuster Battle of Britain for WBC heavyweight title

TYSON FURY has sensationally called out Anthony Joshua for a December dust-up.

The Gypsy King was on course to face Oleksandr Usyk in a blockbuster undisputed heavyweight fight on December 17.

Tyson Fury has called out Anthony Joshua Credit: GETTY

But unified heavyweight champ Usyk doesn't plan on fighting again this year after finally returning to his war-torn Ukrainian.

Fury is hellbent on again this year, so much so he's called out long-time rival AJ for a winter Battle of Britain.

He said: "Tyson Fury here. Aka the Gypsy King, the WBC heavyweight champion of the world - as you can tell.

"I think you've all heard that I'm going to be fighting soon - within the next few months.

"And I think that before I announce an opponent, that I need to do this just in case.

"Anthony Joshua, I know you just lost a fight to Usyk and you're beltless at the moment.

"But I'd like to give you an opportunity to fight for the WBC heavy championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months.

"You're coming off a 12-round fight, so you're match-fit, you're ready.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

"I'm giving you a few months' notice. So if you're interested, I'll send you the date over and we can rumble.

"A Battle of Britain for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world."

Fury, 34, is happy to move on to a less attractive match-up should Joshua decide not to fight him.

He added: "Let me know if you're interested. If not, I will select another opponent."