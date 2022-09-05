Sevilla vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for TONIGHT’S Champions League clash

MANCHESTER CITY will be determined to get their Champions League campaign off to a perfect when they take on Sevilla in Spain TONIGHT.

Erling Haaland is expected to put his name up in lights once again having already grabbed his tenth Premier League goal of the season against Aston Villa.

However, Pep Guardiola would have been fuming that his side let the lead slip - only walking away from Villa Park with one point.

Kick-off: 8pm

8pm TV/ live stream: BT Sport 2

Bono; Navas, Gudelj, Nianzou, Telles; Isco, Delaney, Rakitic; Isco, Carmona, Gomez Man City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Gómez; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Grealish, Haaland, Foden

