Labor Day 2022: What stores are open today? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot

By Nusrat Sultana, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Home Depot will be open on Labor Day—here's what else is open (and what's closed) today. Home Depot

It's Labor Day, and that means the sales are on . There are deals aplenty online on mattresses , home goods and even one of our very favorite smokeless fire pits , but if you're planning to run out to the store, you're in luck, too. Most stores and major retailers are open during Labor Day—although some will open late or close early. The only ones you'll have to remember are Costco, USPS, FedEx and UPS , which are all closed Monday, September 5 for Labor Day.

If in-store shopping is on your agenda this Labor Day weekend, check out our updated list of open retailers below, which includes major chains like Home Depot, Nordstrom and Macy's.

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

Stores open Labor Day 2022

Check out what stores will be open this Labor Day, including Target. Target

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Labor Day 2022: What stores are open today? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot

Comments / 45

He's TOAST
3d ago

God forbid people should take one day and stay home with their family and focus on their family. but no, we have to run to the store on Memorial day, on labor day, on the 4th of july, on christmas, on thanksgiving, we just can't simply stay home with our families and enjoy some quality time we have to go shopping to buy a bunch of crap we really don't need on a holiday

Green Beans
3d ago

No one is going, Biden took all our money so now we sit at home and eat chicken backs on the grill for Labor Day!

Pflanzsamen
3d ago

Nothing commercial should be open. Take care of your shopping prior, and don't do business whith anyone who remains open on holidays or Sunday. Make the greedy creeps take a total loss or give proper days off.

