WELLESLEY -- This week is a major milestone for a Fitchburg teen who was paralyzed in a hockey accident one year ago. Jake Thibeault has been determined through his recovery and even walked across the stage at his Milton Academy graduation in the spring. Now, he's at Babson College. "You look back now, Sunday marks a year I laid in a hospital bed not thinking I would be a freshman in college right now and still being able to fight the fight, it feels good," said Thibeault.It's a new chapter for Jake. The 19-year-old has come a long way and...

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO