Jake Thibeault adjusts to life at college one year after paralyzing hockey accident
WELLESLEY -- This week is a major milestone for a Fitchburg teen who was paralyzed in a hockey accident one year ago. Jake Thibeault has been determined through his recovery and even walked across the stage at his Milton Academy graduation in the spring. Now, he's at Babson College. "You look back now, Sunday marks a year I laid in a hospital bed not thinking I would be a freshman in college right now and still being able to fight the fight, it feels good," said Thibeault.It's a new chapter for Jake. The 19-year-old has come a long way and...
Watertown News
School Committee Update: Changes to Student Handbooks, Rendering of New High School & More
The following information was provided by the School Committee:. The School Committee met on Monday, August 29, 2022. Over the summer, the School Committee completed and presented the 2021/2022 Superintendent evaluation. Dr. (Dede) Galdston was rated as proficient or exemplary by all members on all four standards in addition to her overall performance. She continues to show strong and steady leadership and we are grateful she is leading the Watertown Public Schools.
msonewsports.com
St. John’s Prep Football Preview with Coach Brian St. Pierre – Player Updates – Preview on Friday’s Home Opener vs. Marshfield
DANVERS (Podcast) The St. John’s Prep football team has high goals for 2022. Some things never change. In an podcast interview head coach Brian St. Pierre updates listeners with player news, a report on training camp, and a preview on Friday’s opener vs. Marshfield in Danvers (7 p.m.).
Watertown News
Watertown Attorney Included in 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch
Alexandra N. Mansfield, of Watertown, was included in the 2023 edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ for her work in Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, and Litigation – Intellectual Property. This is her second year being recognized. Mansfield is an associate in Mirick...
Black bear population booms in Massachusetts
Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
WCVB
Join Cindy Fitzgibbon at the Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS / SEPT. 18
Join WCVB Chief Meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon at the 2022 Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS!. - WCVB Channel 5 is a proud media partner of the Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS -
Watertown News
Watertown Gallery Invites People to GAZE at Works of More Than 20 Artists
Storefront Art Projects announced its latest exhibit — GAZE curated by Jerry Russo. The Watertown gallery sent out the following information:. During the pandemic, photographer and Gaze curator, Jerry Russo Zoom interviewed over 240 photographers, painters, sculptors, writers, poets, gallery owners, film and video creators, art therapists, and tattoo artists from all over the world. He asked what it was like for them living and working in the time of Covid.
These Are the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states...
Watertown News
“Bar Rescue” Star Opens New Restaurant in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards
Crowds gathered at Arsenal Yards, onlookers held up cell phones, and people lined up to shake the hand of a celebrity on Thursday when Watertown got a taste of Hollywood. Jon Taffer, the start of Bar Rescue, stopped by Thursday morning for the grand opening of his new restaurant at Arsenal Yards — Taffer’s Tavern.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
nbcboston.com
Kathy Curran Joins NBC10 Boston as Chief Investigative Strategist Beginning Sept. 12
NBC10 Boston/WBTS announced Tuesday that Kathy Curran will join the team as chief investigative strategist. Curran -- an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist who has been covering Boston for close to 30 years -- will begin her new role with NBC10 Boston on Monday, Sept. 12. “Kathy’s incredible experience in...
Watertown News
See How Watertown Voted in the 2022 State Primary
Watertown’s results mostly mirrored the overall vote tally during the Sept. 6 State Primary, but there were a couple where local voters bucked the trend. Like the statewide results, Watertown voters favored Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl for governor, the GOP’s Leah Allen and the Dem’s Kim Driscoll for lieutenant governor, Democrat Andrea Campbell for Attorney General, and William Galvin, a Dem, for Secretary of State.
Watertown News
Visit Life-Friendly Gardens During the Upcoming Tour in Watertown
The following announcement was provided by the Life-Friendly Garden Tour organizers:. Hear the buzz, see the color, take the tour: Enjoy the free, self-guided Life-Friendly Garden Tour in Watertown on Sunday, September 11, from 1 to 5 p.m. This year’s tour has a special place on the street: in addition...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
Dorchester Reporter
Long-delayed Curley Center rehab embroiled in legal battle
A $23.3 million project aimed at modernizing the city of Boston’s only beachfront community center remains unfinished and inaccessible this month as city officials and their contractors tangle in court over who’s responsible for missed deadlines and cost overruns that could— by some counts— eclipse a half-million dollars.
newcivilengineer.com
Watch: Innovations behind £100M Boston Barrier
This session was first broadcast at NCE’s Future of Floods conference. In this session, Environment Agency project director Adam Robinson explains the work being done to finalise the Boston Barrier project since the 300t gate was installed in 2021. Robinson talks through the efficiencies and innovations being adopted to...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race
Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
Two-day rainstorm soaks Worcester, but nothing compared to Douglas
WORCESTER – Sharon Baird has seen it all when it comes to flooding underneath the Cambridge Street bridge whenever there’s a steady, heavy rain in Worcester. “It’s not coming down as heavy today,” said Baird Tuesday on the second consecutive day of a rain front in the city and region. Baird stood in a...
